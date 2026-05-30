Forest Service to hold public hearing for Taku River salmon fishery

The Taku River as seen May 19, 2025, from an Alaska Wildlife Troopers helicopter during a patrol flight.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service has announced that a public hearing is set for next month on proposed changes to the Taku River federal subsistence salmon fishery.

The Juneau District Ranger, under authority granted by the Federal Subsistence Board, will hold the hearing on June 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to share information and solicit feedback to guide the fishery.

“The goal of the hearing is to field questions and get feedback on the temporary, federal special action for Taku River salmon,” said Robert Cross, Subsistence Program manager for the Tongass National Forest.

A federal in-season manager plans to use a temporary special action to adjust the season length, harvest limits, and authorized gear types to align the fishery with the terms of the Pacific Salmon Treaty and support continued sustainable harvest opportunities.

The hearing will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams, and connection and additional details are available through the Alaska Federal Subsistence Management Program website or Facebook page.