Applications now open for Juneau Community Foundation’s Artist Awards

Applications are now open for a local art grant program supporting creative Juneau artists and projects that enrich the community’s cultural scene.

The Juneau Community Foundation’s Arts Vibrancy Endowment – 2026 Artist Awards provides funding of up to $5,000 to individual artists or groups to support the creation of original work across all art forms. The application period opened on June 1 and runs until 5 p.m. on Aug. 15.

The program supports art forms such as visual arts, dance, music, fabric arts, photography, theater, and literary arts. The foundation is encouraging artists who have not received an award or who completed a previously-awarded project more than two years ago to apply for this year’s grant.

Juneau has seen its arts culture thrive in recent years, as the city now ranks in the top 20 arts-vibrant communities in the nation, according to SMU DataArts, a research center at Southern Methodist University that collects and curates art data.

In 2025, Juneau outranked much larger cities such as Seattle, Chicago, and New Orleans due to its public support of the arts, number and variety of artists, and arts-focused businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Sandro Lane, Arts Vibrancy Endowment board leader, said that Juneau has earned the national recognition and its spot in the top 20.

“This speaks volumes about the city’s cultural energy and the vital role the arts play in enriching our daily lives,” he said.

Sandro added that while he is hopeful Juneau will continue to improve its position as a top vibrant arts community, he is also aware of the decline in public revenues and that securing adequate funding for the arts poses increasing challenges.

“That’s why the Artist Awards program is so essential, as this Arts Endowment will help ensure Juneau’s arts scene remains dynamic and culturally significant for generations” he said. “By investing in our creative community, we aim to preserve our status as one of the nation’s most vibrant arts scenes.”

Since 2020, the foundation’s Artist Awards program has provided over $145,000 directly to artists creating works across multiple mediums, with past awardees producing paintings, new music, ceramics, plays, and traditional textile arts, among many others.

Eligibility information and an application for the awards can be found on the Juneau Community Foundation website.