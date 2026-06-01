Juneau community calendar: June 1 to 7

MONDAY, June 1

Senior Sing Along with Jacque!

11 a.m. to noon at Juneau Senior Center

Stop into the Senior Center each Monday at 11am for a piano sing along with Jacque! After, be sure to stay for a free* senior lunch, starting at 11:45am! *$5 Suggested Donation

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Summer Lunch Block Party

Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley, 8198 Keegan Street

To kick of the summer lunch program, we will host a bike safety course, helmet giveaway, bike repair and/or swap, and a bouncy house. There will be carnival games and food!

Website: sovlutheran.org

Contact: Tari Stage-Harvey, 907-789-4093

*Begins Monday, June 1 and runs until August 7th!

Dhyana (meditation) Practice

5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at The Raven Shala – 418 Harris St. Studio #320

A ~30 minute meditation practice designed to cultivate mindfulness on and off the mat. We will create space in our inner world to help us embrace life’s challenges with a calm mind and open heart. No previous meditation experience necessary. Class will begin guided, then move through a bout of silence, and end with a sound bath. Light music will be played during meditation.

Tickets: No tickets required, just show up and pay cash or Venmo

Contact: Cassandra Jostes at 812-322-9692

For more information, visit https://www.ashtangayogajuneau.com/

Monday Board Game Night

6 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

TUESDAY, June 2

Summer Morning Yoga: Awaken, Energize, Restore

7 to 8 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St, Ste. 320 (Articorp Building Enter throught 5th St. Entrance)

Summer Morning Yoga: Awaken, Energize, Restore Start your day with a gentle yet uplifting yoga flow designed to harness the calm, golden energy of a summer morning. This class blends mindful movement, breathwork, and grounding stretches to help you awaken your body, clear your mind, and set an intentional tone for the day ahead.

Pay – as – you – can at the Studio (Cash, Check, Venmo)

Krisztina Bury – 954-415-4153

Music with Tom Locher

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Juneau Senior Center

Come enjoy a free senior lunch and listen to some lovely piano music, provided by the incredible Tom Locher!

Event info: https://www.ccsak.org/

Contact: Stephanie Duscher, 907-463-6179, JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Book Launch and Poetry Reading

5 to 7 p.m. at Spice Cafe

Book launch for local Juneau poet Mistee St. Clair and poetry reading with other Juneau poets Aleria Jensen, Jonas Lamb, and Emily Wall. Conversation and craft talk to follow.

misteestclair.com

Beginning and Advanced ESL Classes

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

Beginning ESL classes offered from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Advanced ESL classes offered from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Both classes are completely free.

Check out The Learning Connection website at https://tlcalaska.org/english-language-learning-citizenship/ or call 907-586-5718 for more information

Harvesting Plants in Our SE Alaska Backyard

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Valley Library (and nearby trails)

Join Corinne Conlon as she shared her knowledge and love of foraging. Her presentation will be followed by a short walk to locate wild edibles. Free event for adults and teens. The walk is not suitable for wheelchairs/walkers. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes!

Ticket Information: registration required: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/Ls2v6aPeyw

Website: https://juneau.org/library/library-calendar

Contact: elizabeth.piseldavis@juneau.org

Shotokan Karate Classes

6 to 7 p.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

See Stories Live

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Aurora Grand Theater

See Stories Live is a community film festival and fundraiser celebrating youth storytelling across Alaska. The evening will feature student-created films, a silent auction, and opportunities to connect with community members supporting youth media and creative education. Funds raised help support See Stories programs that empower young people through storytelling, film, and hands-on media education. Join us for an evening centered around community, creativity, and the power of sharing local stories.

Ticket Info: https://seestories-bloom.kindful.com/e/see-stories-live-juneau-2026

Contact: Elizabeth, 206.227.409, info@seestories.org

Cancer Support Group

6:30 to 8 p.m. at Bartlett Hospital Admin Bldg. Rm 204 and on Zoom

Support group for for SE Alaskans at any stage of their cancer journey. Facilitated by Cancer Connection board members who have experienced cancer.vFor more information call Cancer Connection (907)796-2273.

Website: http://cancerconnectionak.org/services

Contact: admin@cancerconnectionak.org

$2 Trivia Tuesday

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon!

crystalsaloon.com

Event contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

WEDNESDAY, June 3

Coffee Tea and Chat for Patients & Family

10 to 11 a.m. at Bartlett Hospital Cafeteria : park out back, come into cafeteria from back cafeteria door. Look for signs

Story style conversations to connect the community with BRH to improve care

Event info: www.bartletthospital.org

Contact: Rhonda Ward 907-796-8918

Senior Chair Yoga

11 to 11:30 a.m. at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Strength + Stretch Fusion

Noon to 1 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St. Ste 320 (Articorp Building Enter through 5th St.)

Build power. Create space. This balanced class blends functional strength training with deep, intentional stretching to support and elevate your yoga practice. Expect slow, controlled strength work to stabilize your core, awaken major muscle groups, and improve overall mobility—followed by long, satisfying stretches that release tension and restore fluidity. Perfect for anyone wanting to feel stronger, more supported, and more spacious in their body. A grounded workout. A mindful unwind. A complement to your yoga that helps you move through life with steadiness and ease.

In the Studio – $15 drop in/ Class passes

www.ashtangayogajuneau.com

NAMI DBT Skills Workshop

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Learn & practice dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) skills to better manage mental health symptoms and emotions. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Summer Vinyasa Flow

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St, Ste. 320 (Articorp Building Enter through 5th St)

Summer Vinyasa Flow Move with the warmth of the season. This energizing Vinyasa class channels the bright, expansive spirit of summer through fluid sequences, rhythmic breath, and heart‑opening movement. Expect a steady build of heat as we flow through sun‑inspired postures, playful transitions, and strength‑building shapes that awaken your whole body.

Drop in $18, 5-class pass $80 (Pay at the Studio Cash, check, or Venmo)

Krisztina Bury, 954-415-4153, info.selfsong@gmail.com

Vinyasa Yoga – Connecting Breath to Movement

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St studio #320, Juneau

Move your body and settle your mind with weekly themes, breathwork, intention setting. This class is a rounded yoga practice immersed in yoga philosophy.

First class is free! After Drop-in$18, 5-class pass $80, 10-class pass $150

Website: Selfsong on FB

Contact: Krisztina Bury, 954-415-4153

Orientation for Resource Families

6 to 8 p.m. on Zoom

The Alaska Center for Resource Families (ACRF) invites individuals and families across Alaska to a supportive orientation for those interested in becoming resource parents. A resource family is one that provides care to children and teens through foster care, kinship care, or adoption. Orientation is the first step to becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Alaska. Join us for a presentation about becoming a foster parent for the Office of Children’s Services. Licensing staff will be in attendance to answer questions.

Website: https://acrf.org/events/resource-family-orientation-zoom-6/

Contact: Katie Tinley

Open Mic

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open Mic At the Crystal Saloon. All performers are welcome.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

THURSDAY, June 4

Summer Morning Yoga: Awaken, Energize, Restore

7 to 8 a.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St, Ste. 320 (Articorp Building Enter throught 5th St. Entrance)

Summer Morning Yoga: Awaken, Energize, Restore Start your day with a gentle yet uplifting yoga flow designed to harness the calm, golden energy of a summer morning. This class blends mindful movement, breathwork, and grounding stretches to help you awaken your body, clear your mind, and set an intentional tone for the day ahead.

Pay – as – you – can at the Studio (Cash, Check, Venmo)

Krisztina Bury – 954-415-4153

TOPS Club Inc – Taking off Pounds Sensibly

5 to 6:15 p.m. at New Location: RIVERVIEW SENIOR LIVING Meeting Room, 3041 Clinton Drive, Juneau

Purpose is to help and support members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly.

Weigh-in 5:00pm-5:15pm pm

Group Program 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm

First meeting is FREE

For more information visit www.tops.org

Contact: Elizabeth at 907-321-4049

Science On Tap

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

In collaboration with the UAS. Science On Tap brings local scientists into the Taproom to share the fascinating work they’re doing right here in Juneau. Each month features a different speaker and topic, followed by a casual Q&A. Learn, ask questions and enjoy the meeting of science and community! Free & All Ages.

Event info: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Family Support Group (NAMI)

5:30 to 7 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Family support group is open to anyone supporting a loved one with a mental health condition, regardless of diagnosis. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Healthy Relationships for Women

6 to 7:30 p.m. at AWARE, 1547 Glacier Hwy

In this free, 10-week educational class for women, we discuss the foundations of healthy relationships, emphasizing our relationship with ourselves. We develop techniques for boundary setting, assertiveness, realistic goal setting, and decision-making. We increase our understanding of abuse, abusive household dynamics, and dysfunctional family patterns. We learn to name and process difficult emotions in a healthy manner, especially anger, fear, anxiety, guilt, and grief. We support each other and maintain confidentiality.

Register for free at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRclass

Shotokan Karate Classes

6 to 7 p.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Karaoke At The Crystal Saloon

9 p.m. at midnight at Crystal Saloon

Karaoke on Juneau’s best stage! Sing like the rockstar you are.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9 to 11:59 p.m. at Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm.

Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar

Contact: Email Claire at claire@thealaskanhotel.com

FRIDAY, June 5

Friday Noon Organ Concerts

Noon to 1 p.m. at State Office Building 8th Floor Lobby, Willoughby Street

Enjoy free concerts on the historic Kimball Theatre Organ on Fridays at Noon at the State Office Building, 8th floor lobby. Organists include Allan MacKinnon, TJ Duffy, and Laurie Clough.

For more information and a current schedule, see foslam.org/events, then click on “See Details” below the “Free Organ Concerts” event.

This event is FREE and open to the public

Contact info: Ellen.Carrlee@alaska.gov 907-465-2396

First Friday @ The JACC

4 to 7 p.m. at Juneau Arts & Culture Center, 350 Whittier St, Juneau

Join the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council for First Friday. Each month the gallery will have a new exhibit from one or more local artists. Opening reception from 4-7pm. Light refreshments provided.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

For more information visit https://www.jahc.org/box-office/first-friday/

Contact: info@jahc.org or 907-586-2787

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Yes Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6 pm

Open House at Planetarium

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1015 Glacier Ave, Juneau

Join Dave to explore the universe • Drop in anytime between 5:30 and 7:00 pm and stay as long as you would like. • Sit in a chair or use our yoga mats to lie on the floor. • Find out what the planetarium has to offer. See the night sky, the planets, and the universe with our digital projector. • Bring your astronomy questions and let Dave know what you would like to see on our 30-foot dome. Dome. • No sign up needed. • Fun for all ages.

Website: mariedrkeplanetairum.org

Contact: mariedrkeplanetairum@gmail.com

Monthly First Friday Social Dance

7 to 10 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St. Suite 320

Join us for the Juneau Social Dance event, a volunteer-hosted gathering dedicated to fostering a passion for dance within the community. Schedule: 7PM Doors open 7:15–8:00 PM: Partner dance lesson. 8:00–10:00 PM: Social dancing across all genres. No prior experience or partner is required. Important: No street shoes are permitted in the yoga studio.

Cover Charge: $15 (includes lesson and social dance); Pay-as-you-can options available Payment Methods: Cash, card, or Venmo accepted

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauDance.

Contact: TwoLeftFeetAK@pm.me

SATURDAY, June 6

Bird Walk Juneau Audubon Society

8 to 10 a.m. at Airport Dike trail

Bird walk to explore Juneau’s birds.

Free & open to the public.

Website: juneauaudubon.org

Contact: field-trips@juneau-audubon-society.org

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Shotokan Karate Classes

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Jackie Renninger Community Park Day

Noon to 6 p.m. at Jackie Renninger Park: 2400 Mendenhall Loop Road

Join Juneau Parks & Recreation for an exciting community event to see the 35% design for the park and skate park while enjoying a free community BBQ with fun and games. Also join us to skate with pro skaters Kanten Russel and Brandon Turner and participate in a skate session and best trick competition.

https://juneau.org/index.php?gf-download=2026%2F05%2FPark-Day-Poster.pdf&form-id=120&field-id=4&entry-id=124696&hash=5d41f06af04643a223110a99b89b9c1ce70e6504ea50ddd432f91bf312c471f7

SILENT BOOK CLUB Juneau Library Edition Event

2 to 4 p.m. at Mendenhall Public Library Main Conference Room

A calm, introvert-friendly afternoon of reading together—silently for an hour. it’s BYOBook or audiobook. Not into reading but want to socialize? Bring your quiet hobbies with you. Tickets or RSVP are not required. https://www.facebook.com/share/18HZ1FgK7o/ every first Saturday of the month, 2-4pm, Library location varies each month between Douglas and Valley Library starting June 2026

Hollywood Pops Concert

7:30 to 9:30 p.m at Juneau Douglas High School

This grand season ﬁnale celebrates cinema’s most unforgettable scores—from golden-age swashbuckling to modern-day heroes. Enjoy lush adventures, timeless classics, and vibrant favorites. Our Youth Solo Competition winner takes center stage before the evening concludes in truly epic fashion with the iconic music of Star Wars.

SUNDAY, June 7

Juneau Sip n Stitch

1 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Coffee on Mendenhall Mall Rd

To all fiber arts enthusiasts! Bring your latest project and join us for an afternoon of chat and craft at Heritage Coffee’s Glacier Cafe on Mendenhall Mall Rd. Every Sunday from 1-3 pm.

Contact: Jill Lewis 907-209-6754

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Hollywood Pops Concert

3 to 5 p.m. at Juneau Douglas High School

This grand season ﬁnale celebrates cinema’s most unforgettable scores—from golden-age swashbuckling to modern-day heroes. Enjoy lush adventures, timeless classics, and vibrant favorites. Our Youth Solo Competition winner takes center stage before the evening concludes in truly epic fashion with the iconic music of Star Wars.

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com