New SEARHC urgent care clinic to open on Juneau’s Front Street

A new urgent care clinic at the SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium’s Front Street location will open on May 31.

The SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) is set to expand urgent care options in downtown Juneau.

A new urgent care clinic at SEARHC’s Front Street location will open on May 31, providing convenient access for non-emergency medical needs. The clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

The new space will provide treatment for a range of non-emergency conditions such as sinus infections, upper respiratory symptoms, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal illness, and prescriptions refills, according to SEARHC.

“This new location helps us bring convenient care closer to where people live, work and gather,” said Martin Benning, SEARHC chief operating officer.

“We know accessibility matters, especially during the busy summer season, and we’re committed to continuing to expand options that help patients receive timely care in a way that works best for them.”

SEARHC added that as it continues to invest in additional access points and digital tools, its focus remains on making it easier for patients to connect with the care they need – when and where they need it.