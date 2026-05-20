Prolific poacher found to be ‘danger’ to the community sentenced in Juneau court

Michael Duby was sentenced to 10 years, fined $20,000 and ordered to forfeit his commercial fishing vessel after being convicted of numerous commercial fishing offenses. (Black Press Media file photo)

A prolific poacher was handed a 10-year sentence in Juneau Superior Court May 15.

Michael Duby, 53, who will serve 4.5 years in jail after 5.5 years of the sentence was suspended, was also fined $20,000 and ordered to forfeit his commercial fishing vessel.

Duby was convicted of three felony counts of falsifying business records in the form of fish tickets, one felony count of misconduct involving weapons in the third degree, various misdemeanors for illegal commercial fishing, and reckless endangerment for selling shellfish which were untested for toxins to a Fairbanks restaurant.

Judge Larry Woolford found Duby to be a “worst offender” and that he was a “danger” to the community as a repeat offender following the three-week trial.

Woolford detailed Duby’s prolific history of poaching, selling illegal fish and game, and fraudulent reporting practices caried out across multiple states. This history included five prior fish and wildlife felony convictions committed over the past two decades. The judge made clear in his sentencing comments that this sentence was aimed to serve the sentencing goals of community condemnation, reaffirmation of societal norms, and to deter Duby as well as others who commit similar crimes from future conduct.