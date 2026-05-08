Juneau Dance Theatre performs Coppélia

Juneau Dance Theatre will present Coppélia at the Yadaa.at Kalé auditorium in Juneau-Douglas High School May 8-10. (Screenshot courtesy of Juneau Dance Theatre)

Juneau Dance Theatre is presenting its annual Spring Showcase over the Mother’s Day weekend.

A cast of 95 dancers of all ages will take the stage at the Yadaa.at Kalé auditorium in Juneau-Douglas High School to present the classic story ballet Coppélia, staged by Anna Cordova, after Arthur Saint-Léon.

Coppélia honors the hallmarks of the era, blending technical brilliance with timeless storytelling. The energy of traditional character dances such as the Mazurka and Polonaise will captivate; and the virtuosic classical variations, and breathtaking romantic pas de deux, are sure to impress.

From the dramatic score to the expressive pantomime, audiences will discover that the humor of the 1800s stands the test of time. Abigail Portiles, Juneau Dance Theatre (JDT) senior, dances the lead, Swanilda, alongside guest artist Trevor PinterParsons, of Indianapolis Ballet, as the young romantic, Franz. Janice Hurley makes a special appearance as the eccentric and hilarious toymaker, Dr. Coppelius. Principal roles are shared between two casts of JDT’s advanced ballet students, in alternating performances. Featured soloists include senior Shaina Fernandez dancing the Dawn variation; juniors Lyra Culbreth and Autumn Banaszak, dancing Dawn and Prayer, respectively; Khloe Guevarra, as the Spanish Lead Doll; Brigitte Ouellette and Sachiko Marks as the Scottish Lead Doll role; Dani Hayes dancing the Prayer, and Ginger Patterson as the Spanish Lead Doll.

Coppélia marks the directorial debut of Cordova (formerly McDowell), since joining JDT’s faculty as principal teacher and ballet master last August. Born and raised in Juneau, Cordova returned after seven years in New Jersey, where she trained, danced, taught, and choreographed for Princeton Ballet School, and its professional company affiliate, American Repertory Ballet. Her return to JDT represents a full-circle moment, coming home to teach at the very school where her training and love of dance began.

The showcase opens with a Friday (May 8) performance at 7 p.m.

Saturday will bring two performances at 2 and 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. at the Yadaa.at Kalé auditorium (1639 Glacier Ave.). The performance length is approximately an hour and 45 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

Advance ticket prices are $25 for adults ($30 at the door), youths (3-17) and seniors (65+) $20 ($25 at the door), and children under two free (lap).

Reserved seating is available at www.juneaudance.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door, beginning an hour before performances. For more information, call 907-463-5327.