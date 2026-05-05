6 Juneau schools receive Purple Star designation

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé is one of six Juneau schools to receive a Purple Star designation for commitment to supporting military-connected students and families.

Six Juneau schools are being recognized for their commitment to supporting military-connected students and families – a first for the district since the program began in 2017.

The State of Alaska announced April 17 the latest schools to earn the Purple Star School designation, and among them were six Juneau schools: Auke Bay Elementary School, HomeBRIDGE, Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé, Kax̱dig̱oowu Héen Elementary School, Mendenhall River Community School and Siť Eeti Shaanáx̱ – Glacier Valley Elementary School.

“Our military-connected students and families are an important part of our school community. This designation reflects the intentional work our schools are doing to ensure students and families feel welcomed, supported, and connected,” Juneau School District superintendent Frank Hauser said.

The Alaska Purple Star School Program recognizes schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to serving students whose families are connected to the military.

A release from the Juneau School says these students often face unique challenges, including frequent moves, family separations during deployments, and transitions between school systems.

“Purple Star schools work intentionally to create welcoming environments, provide transition support, and ensure military-connected students and families feel seen, supported, and connected.”