Maintenance teams set to re-inspect sinkhole on Douglas Highway

A worker on a steel plate on top of a sinkhole on Douglas Highway. (Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities/Facebook)

Maintenance teams are set to re-inspect a sinkhole site on the Douglas Highway this week to determine whether it’s safe for traffic.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and City and Borough of Juneau crews completed an investigation of the sinkhole at Milepost 1 on April 30, according to an update from the department on Facebook on May 1.

The site has since been backfilled, compacted, and secured with steel plates.

The two-lane traffic shift remained in place over the weekend, but maintenance teams are set to re-inspect the area some time this week to determine when traffic can safely return to the normal lane alignment over the plates.