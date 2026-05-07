Juneau grand jury brings back indictments for assault

Two people have been indicted in connection with an assault in which the victim later died.

Devon Rivera was indicted for multiple felony counts of assault and Chelsea Willis for tampering with evidence by a Juneau grand jury on April 16. Willis is also charged with misdemeanor assault.

The charges stem from the April 6 assault of Alfred Torres, who died after the indictment.

“The State is currently evaluating whether additional charges are appropriate in this matter,” according to a May 6 release from the Alaska Department of Law.

Rivera is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections, with bail set at $2,500 cash performance and $500 unsecured appearance. If convicted at trial, Rivera currently faces a sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment. Willis is also currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections, with bail set at $1,500 cash performance. She currently faces a sentence of up to two years imprisonment.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.