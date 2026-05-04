Principals selected for 3 Juneau schools

The Juneau School District has announced two new principal selections for three schools.

Kelly Stewart will be the new principal of Sít’ Eetí Shaanáx – Glacier Valley Elementary School. She is replacing current principal Dana Wyatt, who is moving away from Juneau.

Stewart has more than 20 years of teaching experience, with expertise in special education, behavioral health, early childhood development, English as a second language, and multicultural classrooms. Over the course of her career, she has held a variety of leadership roles, including mentoring staff, supervising classified staff in special education, participating on school and district leadership teams, and serving as president of both the Juneau School Administrative Association and Juneau Education Association.

Stewart has been assistant principal at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé since 2024, and prior to that she was assistant principal at Thunder Mountain High School for three years.

She joined the Juneau school district in 2013 as a special education teacher, working with students with emotional, behavioral and learning disabilities and other health challenges.

A news release from the district says Stewart is familiar with the Sít’ Eetí Shaanáx – Glacier Valley community after spending seven years at the school working with the special education program.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve the school community where I began my teaching career when I moved to Juneau thirteen years ago,” she said.

“Returning to Sít’ Eetí Shaanáx – Glacier Valley School feels like coming home. I look forward to giving back by supporting students, staff, and families as we continue the intentional work that has been started by the leadership before me.”

Stewart moved to Alaska from Arizona, where she taught at Dysart School District in Surprise, Cartwright School District in Phoenix, as well as The EXCEL Group and Cornerstone Preschool in Yuma.

She holds a master of education, educational leadership from University of Alaska Southeast and a bachelor of science in elementary education and special education from Northern Arizona University.

Meanwhile, Scott Jonsson has been selected to lead Montessori Borealis Public School and Yaakoosgé Daakahídi High School on the Dzantik’i Heeni campus.

In his new role, Jonsson will lead optional programs serving pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 students under one roof.

“I am honored and privileged to serve the students, staff, and families of Yaakoosgé Daakahídi and Montessori Borealis. Gunalcheesh!”

Jonsson has worked in education in Alaska for more than 25 years. He’s covered elementary, middle and high school instruction in a variety of subjects, including art, drama, math, philosophy, science, physical education and health.

He has been a university adjunct instructor since 1999, in Illinois and Alaska, including the University of Alaska Fairbanks, University of Alaska Anchorage, and Alaska Pacific University.

Jonsson has a masters degree in educational leadership from University of Alaska Southeast, master of arts in philosophy from Northern Illinois University, and a bachelors of science in art education from Southern Illinois University.

Jonsson is the current Harborview Elementary principal, a job he’s held since 2023. Prior to that, he has administrator experience at Bartlett High School, as well as in K-12 schools in both Anchorage and Seldovia.