Juneau community calendar: May 2 and 3

SATURDAY, May 2

Alaska State Master Gardeners Conference 2026

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chapel by the lake

Gardening presentation for every skill level

https://epay.alaska.edu/C21563_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=7796&SINGLESTORE=true

Juneau Audubon Society

Berners Bay Cruise

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Statters Harbor to Berners Bay

4-hour cruise to visit Berners Bay, north of Juneau. The Allen Marine boat will be boarding at 8am & depart at 830am. Naturalists will be on board.

Ticket Information: JAHC https://www.jahc.org/box-office/. Tickets are available for adults, students & children.

Website: juneauaudubon.org

Contact: field-trips@juneau-audubon.org

“Camp Get Ready” Eagle

River United Methodist

Camp

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Methodist Camp, Mile 28 “Out the Road”

We invite you to come out to volunteer at ERUMC to spruce up the property. We have jobs for everyone, ranging from garden clean-up to building maintenance. Volunteers will be offered a coupon for 50% off cabin rental during non-peak months.

Website: https://www.methodistcamp.org/

Contact: https://www.methodistcamp.org/

Blessing of the Fleet and

Reading of Names at the

Alaska Commercial

Fisherman’s Memorial

10 to 10:45 a.m. at AKCF Memorial Wall, twixt Taku Smokeries / The Twisted Fish near the base of the Tram.

Join us in celebrating and remembering the men and women of Alaska’s commercial fishing industry.

Open to the Public

Website: https://www.akcfmemorial.org/

Contact: akcfmemorial@gmail.com

Saturday Staying Alive

Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Shotokan Karate Classes

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

TCLL’s 25 Anniversary

Showcase & Fundraiser

Noon to 2 p.m. at Sealaska Plaza – One Sealaska Plaza, Juneau

The Juneau School District’s optional program the Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy is celebrating 25 years! Join TCLL for an afternoon of celebration and FUNdraising! There will be Tlingit Dancing and Singing, a Silent Auction, and a Dessert Auction. There will also be fry bread for sale.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/share/1E7Sontu1a/

Contact: Jessica Chester @ TCLL – 907-523-1850 or email jessica.chester@juneauschools.org

Capital Killers

Walking Tour

1 to 3 p.m. at Juneau-Douglas City Museum

Preregistration required- call 907-586-3572 Led by former Juneau criminal reporters, Ed Schoenfeld and Betsy Longenbaugh, Capital Killers is about 1.5 miles and focuses on historic cases in Juneau from the first half of the twentieth century. This tour starts and ends at the City Museum and is limited to 15 participants. Ticket price is $31.50 and includes free admission to the City Museum and a 20% discount on select items in the museum store. Call the museum at 907-586-3572 to reserve your spot!

juneau.org/museum

Sketching in the Museum

with Charles Rohrbacher

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier Street, Juneau

Come join friends to sketch in the Museum. Charles Rohrbacher is the featured artist and will be demonstrating his sketch process with ‘silverpoint’. Free to FoSLAM members; donations are accepted.

Contact: Pua Maunu 907 500-8370

SILENT BOOK CLUB

Juneau Library

Edition Event

2 to 4 p.m. at Mendenhall Public Library Main Conference Room

A calm, introvert-friendly afternoon of reading together—silently for an hour. it’s BYOBook or audiobook. Not into reading but want to socialize? Bring your quiet hobbies with you. Tickets or RSVP are not required. https://www.facebook.com/share/18HZ1FgK7o/ every first Saturday of the month, 2-4pm, Library location varies each month between Douglas and Valley Library starting June 2026

Sketching at the Museum with Pat Race (guest artist)

2 to 3 p.m.. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier St, Juneau

Pat Race is our guest artist and will share his process and then we sketch. Bring your own materials and bring a friend. Sponsored by the friends of the Alaska State Library, Archives & Museum. (FoSLAM)

1st & 3rd Saturday every month, now through April

Ticket Information: Free for FoSLAM members, donate as you can.

For More Information: info@foslam.org

Contact: 907 465-2901

Alaska Statewide Master Gardeners Conference 2026

6 to 8 p.m. at Friday Harbor mountain Brewery

Gardening presentations for all abilities: Tickets, $100 and $25 food

https://www.seak-mastergardeners.org/

Legend of the Enchanted Reef – Free Immersive Movie

6 to 7 p.m at 1015 Glacier Avenue

Join energetic Shorty, intelligent Indigo, and daring sawfish Jake on a colorful coral reef adventure! Their unforgettable journey brings them face-to-face with an octopus, dolphins, anglerfish, and other exotic creatures. Legend of the Enchanted Reef is filled with humor and imagination that the whole family will enjoy. This touching animated fulldome show combines entertainment and education with an important message about the impact of ocean pollution. Fun for All Age. Movie Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TeManZdeKkE

mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Roll For Your Life

7 to 9 p.m. at Perseverance Theatre, 914 3rd St, Douglas

In the world of Arbor, the roots connect us all. Yet there are still those paranoid, selfish, and hateful enough to believe that the root and the leaf are not one, and think that pruning their private branch of the world to their liking will make the whole tree their plaything. Come see Roll For Your Life’s four new heroes navigate a dangerous route and summon a season of growth for a rotting world.

Doors at 6:30pm | Show at 7:00pm.

Where Did We Sit on the

Bus? by Brian Quijada

7:30 to 9 p.m. at McPhetres Hall, 325 Gold St, Juneau

Where Did We Sit on the Bus?

by Brian Quijada

Presented by Theater Alaska

Tickets: Pay-as-you-want

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? is an electric one-person show pulsing with Latin rhythms, rap, hip-hop, and spoken word. During a third-grade lesson on the civil rights movement and Rosa Parks, a Latinx eight-year-old raises their hand to ask, “Where did we sit on the bus?” and the teacher can’t answer the question. This coming-of-age story examines finding identity in art, family, and culture, and what being Latinx means through the eyes of a child, turned teenager, turned adult.

The production features Theater Alaska company member Enrique Bravo (Much Ado About Nothing, Henry V, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and is directed by Theater Alaska Producing Artistic Director Flordelino Lagundino.

Theater Alaska’s season is supported in part by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council and the City and Borough of Juneau.

TICKETED PERFORMANCES

Friday, May 1 @ 7:30pm – McPhetres Hall (325 Gold Street)

Saturday, May 2 @ 7:30pm – McPhetres Hall

Sunday, May 3 @ 3pm – McPhetres Hall

Theater Alaska’s mission is to make professional theater accessible to all. Therefore, we are using a pay-as-you-want ticket structure for this performance. This allows our audiences to pay the price that they can afford. For example, for $40 you are paying the market value of the ticket; for $50 or more you are also helping those in our community attend the show who are unable to afford the full price. You’ll be able to choose smaller amounts, including $0 as we want to make sure cost is not a barrier to attending the show.

Please note that tickets do not pay for the entire cost of Theater Alaska’s productions. If you are able to help support professional theater artists, we would greatly appreciate your donation.

www.theateralaska.org

SUNDAY, May 3

Sundays with the Juneau

Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Juneau For Democracy

Monthly Meeting

1:30 to 3 p.m. at Downtown Library Large Meeting Room

Have you been concerned about policies on the local, state, and federal level? Juneau for Democracy is having our next monthly meeting, a time to have community conversations and plan future actions. Juneau for Democracy is committed to nonviolence and care for community. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574267571534

Legend of the Enchanted Reef – Free Immersive Movie

2 to 2:45 p.m. and 3 to 3:45 at 1015 Glacier Avenue

Join energetic Shorty, intelligent Indigo, and daring sawfish Jake on a colorful coral reef adventure! Their unforgettable journey brings them face-to-face with an octopus, dolphins, anglerfish, and other exotic creatures. Legend of the Enchanted Reef is filled with humor and imagination that the whole family will enjoy. This touching animated fulldome show combines entertainment and education with an important message about the impact of ocean pollution. Fun for All Age. Movie Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TeManZdeKkE

mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Where Did We Sit on the

Bus? by Brian Quijada

3 to 4:30 p.m. at McPhetres Hall, 325 Gold St, Juneau

Where Did We Sit on the Bus?

by Brian Quijada

Presented by Theater Alaska

Tickets: Pay-as-you-want

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? is an electric one-person show pulsing with Latin rhythms, rap, hip-hop, and spoken word. During a third-grade lesson on the civil rights movement and Rosa Parks, a Latinx eight-year-old raises their hand to ask, “Where did we sit on the bus?” and the teacher can’t answer the question.

This coming-of-age story examines finding identity in art, family, and culture, and what being Latinx means through the eyes of a child, turned teenager, turned adult.

The production features Theater Alaska company member Enrique Bravo (Much Ado About Nothing, Henry V, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and is directed by Theater Alaska Producing Artistic Director Flordelino Lagundino.

Theater Alaska’s season is supported in part by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council and the City and Borough of Juneau.

TICKETED PERFORMANCES

Friday, May 1 @ 7:30pm – McPhetres Hall (325 Gold Street)

Saturday, May 2 @ 7:30pm – McPhetres Hall

Sunday, May 3 @ 3pm – McPhetres Hall

Theater Alaska’s mission is to make professional theater accessible to all. Therefore, we are using a pay-as-you-want ticket structure for this performance. This allows our audiences to pay the price that they can afford. For example, for $40 you are paying the market value of the ticket; for $50 or more you are also helping those in our community attend the show who are unable to afford the full price. You’ll be able to choose smaller amounts, including $0 as we want to make sure cost is not a barrier to attending the show.

Please note that tickets do not pay for the entire cost of Theater Alaska’s productions. If you are able to help support professional theater artists, we would greatly appreciate your donation.

www.theateralaska.org

Traditional Celtic

Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial

Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com