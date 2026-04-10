Juneau community calendar: April 11 and 12

SATURDAY, April 11

Juneau Audubon

Society Bird Field trip

8 to 10 a.m. at Fish Creek N. Douglas

Bird walks guided by Juneau Audubon Society volunteers.

Free & open to the public.

Website: https://www.juneauaudubon.org

Contact: field-trips@juneau-audubon-society.org

Second Saturday

Markets

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mendenhall Mall, 9105 Mendenhall Mall Rd # 369, Juneau

907-713-7011 for more information

Saturday Staying Alive

Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30 a.m.-noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

SOCIETY FOR CREATIVE ANACHRONISM EARNGYLD SPRING PAS D’ARMES AND FEAST

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Juneau Makerspace

Come and Join The Populace of Earngyld for our Spring Pas d’Armes and Feast at Juneau Makerspace. The site opens at 11 a.m. and The Pas D’Armes will start at 1 p.m. The wonderful chefs of Earngyld will prepare a feast that will begin at 5:30 p.m. Please come and join us here in Earngyld. Event Steward: Gillie Cenfadah MacRaurie (Jason Rivers) / thebigkahuna

@907chromecult.com Event Site: Juneau Makerspace / 3915 N Douglas Hwy, Juneau, AK Site Fee: Non-members $25 / Members $15 / Minors 17 years and younger FREE Directions: From downtown Juneau, go across the Douglas Bridge. Take the right exit at the roundabout. Look for the makerspace sign on the left side of the road.

Slow Art Day at the

City Museum

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Museum, 114 West 4th St.

Slow Art Day is a global annual event celebrating art. On Slow Art Day, participating museums invite visitors to look slowly at a piece of art for ~5 minutes and then the museum host facilitates a discussion about the experience. WHAT IS HAPPENING AT THE CITY MUSEUM ON SLOW ART DAY? The City Museum’s exhibition entitled Slow Beauty was inspired in part by Slow Art Day and the book All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley. This exhibition is composed of six pieces of art curated by museum staff. The pieces on display include artwork by contemporary Juneau artists and iconic Alaska painters. Participants will view one of the pieces in this exhibition and City Museum Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, Dara Lohnes-Davies, will facilitate a discussion. WHEN IS THE SLOW LOOKING EVENT? There will be 2 sessions on Saturday, April 11th. The first begins at 11 a.m. and the second at 12 p.m. DO I NEED TO SIGN UP? Yes! Space is limited to 6 participants for each session and pre-registration is required. Call 907-586-3572 to sign up or see online juneau.org/museum

Consent Education

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Zach Gordon Youth Center

In this interactive workshop, learn what consent is, how to follow the law, and know your rights!

Death With Dessert: A

Bad Day at the Office

3 to 4:30 p.m. at McPhetres Hall, Church of the Holy Trinity, 315 Gold St., downtown Juneau.

A historic murder story: A disgruntled Alaskan looks for someone to blame for his economic woes. But where does he go? Dessert by Treadwell Kitchen. $35, trinityjuneau.org

SUNDAY, April 12

Beginning Crochet

9 a.m. to noon at Juneau Woolies, 217 Seward St.

In this beginner-friendly class, you’ll learn everything you need to get started with crocheting. We’ll go over the basic of crocheting—from holding your hook and yarn to working foundational stitches.

Ticket Information:

Register at juneauwoolies.com

Website: Juneauwoolies.com

Contact: lmkaluzienski@alaska.edu Lynn

Sundays with the

Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN – https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week, we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Traditional Celtic

Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional Celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar, etc. Sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information, contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial

Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class. Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6 pm

International Folk

Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com