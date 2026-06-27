LIVING AND GROWING: The Glorious Mysteries

“There is no problem, no matter how difficult it is, whether temporal or above all spiritual, in the personal life of each one of us, of our families…that cannot be solved by the Rosary.” – Venerable Lucia dos Santos, Fatima visionary

Over the last three weeks, we took a closer look at the Joyful, Luminous, and Sorrowful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary. Today, we will focus on the last set: The Glorious Mysteries.

Saint Pope John Paul II said, “The contemplation of Christ’s face cannot stop at the image of the Crucified One. He is the Risen One. The Rosary has always expressed this knowledge born of faith and invited the believers beyond the darkness of the Passion to gaze upon Christ’s glory in the Resurrection and Ascension.”

John 20:1-10 – It was very early on the first day of the week and still dark, when Mary of Magdala came to the tomb. She saw that the stone had been moved away from the tomb and came running to Simon Peter and the other disciple, the one whom Jesus loved. “They have taken the Lord out of the tomb,” she said, “and we don’t know where they have put him.” So Peter set out with the other disciple to go to the tomb. They ran together, but the other disciple, running faster than Peter, reached the tomb first; he bent down and saw the linen cloths lying on the ground, but did not go in. Simon Peter, following him, also came up, went into the tomb, saw the linen cloths lying on the ground and also the cloth that had been over his head; this was not with the linen cloths but rolled up in a place by itself. Then the other disciple who had reached the tomb first also went in; he saw and he believed. Till this moment they had still not understood the scripture, that he must rise from the dead. The disciples then went back home.

John 20:11-18 – But Mary was standing outside near the tomb, weeping. Then, as she wept, she stooped to look inside, and saw two angels in white sitting where the body of Jesus had been, one at the head, the other at the feet. They said, “Woman, why are you weeping?” “They have taken my Lord away,” she replied, “and I don’t know where they have put him.” As she said this she turned round and saw Jesus standing there, though she did not realise that it was Jesus. Jesus said to her, “Woman, why are you weeping? Who are you looking for?” Supposing him to be the gardener, she said, “Sir, if you have taken him away, tell me where you have put him, and I will go and remove him.” Jesus said, “Mary!” She turned round then and said to him in Hebrew, “Rabbuni!” — which means Master. Jesus said to her, “Do not cling to me, because I have not yet ascended to the Father. But go to the brothers, and tell them: I am ascending to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God.” So Mary of Magdala told the disciples, “I have seen the Lord,” and that he had said these things to her.

John 20:19-22 – In the evening of that same day, the first day of the week, the doors were closed in the room where the disciples were, for fear of the Jews. Jesus came and stood among them. He said to them, “Peace be with you,” and, after saying this, he showed them his hands and his side. The disciples were filled with joy at seeing the Lord, and he said to them again, “Peace be with you. As the Father sent me, so am I sending you.” After saying this he breathed on them and said: Receive the Holy Spirit.

The Glorious Mysteries

The Resurrection: “Do not be amazed! You seek Jesus of Nazareth, the crucified. He has been raised; He is not here. Behold the place where they laid Him.” (Mark 16:6)

Fruit of the mystery: Faith

The Ascension: So then the Lord Jesus, after He spoke to them, was taken up into heaven and took His seat at the right hand of God. (Mark 16:19)

Fruit of the mystery: Hope

Descent of the Holy Spirit: And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in different tongues, as the Spirit enabled them to proclaim. (Acts 2:4)

Fruit of the mystery: Love of God

The Assumption: “You are the glory of Jerusalem!…You are the great boast of our nation!…You have done good things for Israel, and God is pleased with them. May the Almighty Lord bless you forever!” (Judith 15:9-10)

Fruit of the mystery: Grace of a happy death

The Coronation: A great sign appeared in the sky, a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars. Revelation 12:1)

Fruit of the mystery: Trust in Mary’s intercession.

Will you answer the Blessed Virgin Mary’s call to pray the Rosary?

I will leave you with these words from Saint Bartolo Longo, the Apostle of the Rosary, on his conclusion to his supplications to the Queen of the Holy Rosary: “O Blessed Rosary of Mary, sweet chain which unites us to God, bond of love which unites us to the angels, tower of salvation against the assaults of hell, safe port in our universal ship wreck, we will never abandon you. You will be our comfort in the hour of death: yours our final kiss as life ebbs away. And the last word from our lips will be your sweet name, O Queen of the Rosary of Pompei, O dearest Mother, O refuge of Sinners, O sovereign Consoler of the Afflicted. May you be everywhere blessed, today, and always, on earth and in heaven.”

Gina Del Rosario is a Roman Catholic who was born and raised in the Philippines, and is a parishioner at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Juneau. “Living and Growing” is a weekly column submitted by local clergy and spiritual leaders. It appears every Saturday on the Juneau Empire’s Faith page.