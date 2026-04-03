Juneau community calendar: April 4 and 5

SATURDAY, April 4

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit the website https://al-anon-ak.org.

Sketching in the Museum with Charles Rohrbacher

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier Street, Juneau

Come join friends to sketch in the Museum. Charles Rohrbacher is the featured artist and will be demonstrating his sketch process with ‘silverpoint’. Free to FoSLAM members; donations are accepted.

Contact: Pua Maunu 907 500-8370

Sketching at the Museum with Pat Race (guest artist)

2 to 3 p.m. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier Street, Juneau

pat Race is our guest artist and will share his process and then we sketch. Bring your own materials and bring a friend. Sponsored by the friends of the Alaska State Library, Archives & Museum. (FoSLAM)

1st & 3rd Saturday every month, now through April

Ticket Information: Free for FoSLAM members, donate as you can.

For More Information: info@foslam.org

Contact: 907 465-2901

Monthly Meeting of the Juneau Garden Club

2:30 to 5 p.m. at Alaskan Brewery Tasting Room, 5364 Commercial Blvd, Juneau

A monthly gathering of gardeners on the first Sat. of winter months.2:30 pm social time. 3:00 presentation: Feruary’s program is on treating snow damaged plants, “Rescung Rhoddies, Salvaging Shrubs, and Treating Tree Trauma”. A short business meeting will follow.

All is welcomed to attend.

Contact: Pat Harris pathar44@gmail.com

Folk Fest @ UAS

3 to 9 p.m. at UAS Recreation Center

Folk Fest @ UAS is a free, all ages one day festival open to the community! Bring your lawn chairs and camping clothes, because the theme is Camping! The Rain Dogs, Whiskey Class, Big Sissy, Slept In, and more will be performing throughout the day!

Free and open to all. First come, first serve based on capacity.

Website: https://cglink.me/2v5/r378558

Contact: Bridget Monks, bmmonks@alaska.edu

JDHS Dance Team Showtime 2026

6 to 9 p.m. at Juneau Douglas High School

The JDHS Dance Team is excited to invite you to their annual showtime on April 4th. The 2026 Showtime will not disappoint!

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/jd-dance-showtime-tickets

Origins Across Worlds: Haida Knowledge and the Astrobiology of Early Life

6 to 7 p.m. at 1415 Glacier Ave, Juneau

Join Wendy K’ah Skáahluwaa Todd, Ph.D, Assistant Professor Geoscience at UAS for her talk — Origins Across Worlds: Haida Knowledge and the Astrobiology of Early Life.

Tickets to this event are free. Any remaining seats will be available to the public at the door.

Website: https://www.mariedrakeplanetarium.org/event-details/origins-across-worlds

Contact: mariedrakeplanetarium@gmail.com

SUNDAY, April 5

Easter Sunday Worship Service with Communion

10 a.m. to noon at Ḵunéix̱ Hídi Northern Light United Church, 40000 W 11th St

Celebrate Easter Sunday with communion and an Easter Feast after.

Website: https://khnluc.org/

Contact: office@khnluc.org, 907 586-3131

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau, AK 99801, US

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills.

Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being.

Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages.

All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

For more information, contact Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com