Open house planned for Juneau International Airport master plan

The public is invited to an open house about the Juneau International Airport master plan update on Wednesday, April 8. The plan looks at the next 20 years for the airport.

The public is invited to an open house about the Juneau International Airport master plan update on Wednesday, April 8.

The open house will be at the Mendenhall Valley Public Library where the public can view display boards, ask questions and talk one-on-one with the project team. There will also be a 30-minute formal presentation at 6 p.m.

The City and Borough of Juneau says the open house is an opportunity to:

• Learn how the airport is planning for future growth and long-term aviation needs

• See concepts being studied for airfield, terminal, and airport development areas, as well as ground transportation and pickup/drop-off operations

• Understand how the Airport Master Plan Update helps guide planning for busy travel periods and future demand

• Share what matters most to you as a traveler, resident, business owner, or airport neighbor

The master plan is a long-range planning effort that looks into the next 20 years at the airport. CBJ says the study is evaluating how the airport may need to evolve over time to safely and efficiently serve the community’s aviation needs.

The update examines:

• Existing airport facilities and operations

• Forecasted aviation activity and long-term capacity needs

• Airfield, terminal, and other airport development areas

• Safety considerations, environmental factors, and long-term planning options

Materials from the open house will be posted on juneau.org following the event.

The public open house runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 8.