Juneau police search for missing man

Anyone with information regarding Dion McCabe’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Juneau Police Department at 907-586-0600. (Courtesy of Juneau Police Department)

Juneau police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man

The family of 29-year-old Dion McCabe reported him missing to the Juneau Police Department on June 5. Family members reported they had not seen or heard from Dion for approximately a week and a half. He was last seen by family on May 26 at Safeway in Juneau.

Dion is described as a 29-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet tall and 186 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing Rock Revival blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and UGG slipper-style shoes.

A photograph of Dion is being posted on the Juneau Police Department Facebook page to assist in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding Dion McCabe’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Juneau Police Department at 907-586-0600. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Juneau Crime Line.