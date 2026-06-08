USDA will not move ahead with Herbert Glacier Cabin project

Herbert Glacier Trail follows the Herbert River, as pictured on Nov. 16, 2025.

Swipe or click to see more

Herbert Glacier Trail follows the Herbert River, as pictured on Nov. 16, 2025. (Mari Kanagy / Juneau Empire)

Swipe or click to see more

Tongass National Forest has shelved its long-discussed plans to build a public use cabin

On May 29, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that a final decision notice for the project had been reached, stating that construction of the new cabin had not been authorized.

The decision instead authorized the reroute of the Herbert Glacier Trail at approximately mile 4.4 to bypass an eroding section and provide year-round safe and sustainable access. The rerouted trail will go up and over a stone outcrop, which features an expansive view of the glacier and valley.

USDA also authorized the development of a scenic overlook at the top of the stone outcrop.

The decision incorporates all previous information in the Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact, and took current and emergent conditions analyzed during the National Environmental Policy Act into consideration.

“The decision not to authorize the cabin at this time is based on site complexity, building logistics, the presence of preexisting mining claims, and proximity of current minerals exploration activities,” USDA stated.

“This decision is responsive to current conditions and directives, and aligns with the Forest Service multiple use mandate, Federal Law, and the Tongass Forest Land Management Plan.”

The trail reroute and overlook will include hiking, backcountry camping, biking, and other popular activities.

“Improvements like the reroute and overlook continue the Forest Service’s commitment to invest in projects that make the nation’s outdoors accessible, safe, and enjoyable for all Americans,” USDA added. “These approved enhancements to the Herbert Glacier Trail will improve experiences for local users and visitors alike.”

The authorized portions provide recreation opportunities on the Juneau Ranger District that meet forest plan goals.

USDA added that the cabin may be authorized at a later date within the same environmental analysis.