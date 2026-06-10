LETTER: Transparency needed on fossil fuel subsidies

The world as we know it today was built on the back of burning fossil fuels. Unfortunately this has come at a tremendous cost. Emissions from burning fossil fuels are rapidly warming our world at rate that has never occurred in the history of our planet.

Why do we continue to burn planet-killing fuels? One major reason is the fossil fuel industry’s immense control over our government.

The industry spends approximately $250 million annually lobbying elected officials, with the vast majority going to Republican candidates.

During the 2024 presidential campaign alone, oil interests gave over $75 million to Donald Trump-affiliated PACs.

This lobbying serves as a highly effective financial instrument.

It yields unparalleled returns by securing multi-billion-dollar taxpayer subsidies, rolling back environmental regulations, and stalling clean energy competition.

Furthermore, the federal government spends $20 billion to $35 billion annually on direct handouts, including special tax breaks and cheap drilling access on public lands.

We cannot expect meaningful climate action while representatives are financially beholden to the industry driving this crisis.

Voters must demand transparency and reject candidates who prioritize fossil fuel payouts over our planet’s future.

Ron Sadler

Juneau