Juneau community calendar: March 30 to April 5

MONDAY, March 30

Senior Sing Along with Jacque!

11 a.m. to noon at Juneau Senior Center

Stop into the Senior Center each Monday at 11am for a piano sing along with Jacque! After, be sure to stay for a free* senior lunch, starting at 11:45am! *$5 Suggested Donation

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Dhyana (meditation) Practice

5:30 to 6:15 p.m. The Raven Shala – 418 Harris St. Studio #320

A ~30 minute meditation practice designed to cultivate mindfulness on and off the mat. We will create space in our inner world to help us embrace life’s challenges with a calm mind and open heart. No previous meditation experience necessary. Class will begin guided, then move through a bout of silence, and end with a sound bath. Light music will be played during meditation.

Tickets: No tickets required, just show up and pay cash or Venmo

Contact: Cassandra Jostes at 812-322-9692

For more information, visit https://www.ashtangayogajuneau.com/

Monday Board Game Night

6 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

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TUESDAY, March 31

Music with Tom Locher

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Juneau Senior Center

Come enjoy a free senior lunch and listen to some lovely piano music, provided by the incredible Tom Locher!

Event info: https://www.ccsak.org/

Contact: Stephanie Duscher, 907-463-6179, JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Beginning and Advanced ESL Classes

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau\

Beginning ESL classes offered from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Advanced ESL classes offered from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Both classes are completely free.

Check out The Learning Connection website at https://tlcalaska.org/english-language-learning-citizenship/ or call 907-586-5718 for more information

Autism Support Group for Families with Children With Autism

6 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

This is a facilitated gathering of parents who are raising children with autism. Meetings allow for personal sharing and supportive problem solving. Some meetings feature guest speakers on topics relevant to the group.

Joan Gianotti, 907-209-9302 or Diane DeSloover, 907-209-5193

Last Tuesday of each month, 6-7:30 pm

General Strike Community Conversation

6 to 7:30 p.m. at Downtown Library

How We Resist is a workshop series exploring non-violent strategies for resisting authoritarianism beyond demonstrations and voting. General strike is a mass movement to stop commerce as a means of effecting either economic or political change. This community conversation will explore general strike and what it might mean for Juneau.

Contact: Juneau for Democracy; 907-419-2811

$2 Trivia Tuesday

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Website:

devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact:

beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon!

crystalsaloon.com

Event contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

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WEDNESDAY, April 1

Coffee Tea and Chat for Patients & Family

10 to 11 a.m. at Bartlett Hospital Cafeteria: park out back, come into cafeteria from back cafeteria door. Look for signs

Story style conversations to connect the community with BRH to improve care

Event info: www.bartletthospital.org

Contact: Rhonda Ward 907-796-8918

Senior Chair Yoga

11 to 11:30 a.m. at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Strategic Noncooperation

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Valley Library

How We Resist is a workshop series exploring non-violent strategies for resisting authoritarianism beyond demonstrations and voting. The Strategic Noncooperation workshop will outline the pillars of support for authoritarianism and discuss nonviolent methods for eroding that support.

Contact:

Juneau for Democracy 907-419-2811

NAMI DBT Skills Workshop

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Learn & practice dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) skills to better manage mental health symptoms and emotions. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Vinyasa Yoga – Connecting Breath to Movement

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St studio #320, Juneau

Move your body and settle your mind with weekly themes, breathwork, intention setting. This class is a rounded yoga practice immersed in yoga philosophy.

First class is free! After Drop-in$18, 5-class pass $80, 10-class pass $150

Website: Selfsong on FB

Contact: Krisztina Bury, 954-415-4153,

Alaska Folk Festival presents: 50 Years of Folk Fest – Documentary premiere and fundraiser

6 to 30 p.m. at Gold Town Theater

Join the Alaska Folk Festival for the red-carpet premiere of our 50th Anniversary documentary at the Gold Town Theater! This original film captures the heart, history, and shared joy of a festival that has shaped Juneau’s creative spirit for five decades. Through the intertwined stories of a founder, veteran performers and volunteers, and a first-time performer stepping bravely onto the main stage, the film celebrates the community, inclusivity, and magic that make Alaska Folk Festival a true Rite of Spring.

This special evening is more than a screening — it’s a fundraiser to support the future of the Festival. So come celebrate 50 years of music, memories, and momentum — and help ensure the next 50 are just as vibrant!

We are offering an early and late show each with a short intro from the producer and members of the AFF Board. And special thanks to the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council and the City and Borough of Juneau for supporting this project. And extra special thanks to our Co-Producer KTOO! All ages welcome, but this is a 50 minute documentary film premier so please plan accordingly.

TICKETS: https://JAHC.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/39822

Open Mic

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open Mic At the Crystal Saloon. All performers are welcome.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

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THURSDAY, April 2

Juneau’s CDBG-DR Action Plan Meeting

4 to 8 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Library: 3025 Diamond Pk Loop

Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development (DCCED), Division of Community and Regional Affairs (DCRA) is hosting an in‑person, open‑house‑style community meeting on April 2, 2026, at 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Mendenhall Valley Library located at 3025 Diamond Pk Loop. Community members are welcome to drop-in, pick-up materials, and speak one‑on‑one with project staff. This will be an opportunity to ask questions and share feedback on HUD’s CDBG‑DR program design and the proposed use of funds. We will have written comment forms, printed Action Plan summaries, and other take‑home materials available. This event is an important chance for us to hear directly from residents and ensure meaningful local involvement throughout the process. Community participation and coordination are essential, and we want to make this as accessible as possible.

Ticketing: Open to Public

Website: https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/dcra/GrantsSection/CDBG-DR-Juneau

Contact: Lauren Pollick, cdbgdr@alaska.gov

TOPS Club Inc – Taking off Pounds Sensibly

5 to 6:15 p.m. at RIVERVIEW SENIOR LIVING Meeting Room, 3041 Clinton Drive, Juneau

Purpose is to help and support members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly.

Weigh-in 5:00pm-5:15pm pm

Group Program 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm

First meeting is FREE

For more information visit www.tops.org

Contact: Elizabeth at 907-321-4049

Science On Tap

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Every First Thursday of the Month.

In collaboration with the UAS. Science On Tap brings local scientists into the Taproom to share the fascinating work they’re doing right here in Juneau. Each month features a different speaker and topic, followed by a casual Q&A. Learn, ask questions and enjoy the meeting of science and community! Free & All Ages.

Event info: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Family Support Group (NAMI)

5:30 to 7 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Family support group is open to anyone supporting a loved one with a mental health condition, regardless of diagnosis. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Immigration Bystander Training Watch Party

5:30 to 7 p.m. at Douglas Library

How We Resist is a workshop series exploring non-violent strategies for resisting authoritarianism beyond demonstrations and voting. We will watch the ACLU of Alaska’s webinar on Immigration Bystander training, learning how to assist those abducted by ICE/ CPB and document their abductions.

Contact: Juneau for Democracy, 907-419-2811

KTOO Board Meeting

5:30 to 7 p.m. on Zoom

Visit ktoo.org or https://www.ktoo.org/board/ for more info

Event contact: KTOO (907) 586-1670

Thursday Dance Social at Chapel by the Lake

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Chapel by the Lake, 11024 Auke Lake Way

Join us for a weekly social dance series hosted by Juneau Social Dance! All lessons are drop-in and beginner friendly. No partner or experience needed. Each month will feature a different theme and different instructors. Doors at 6:15 PM Lesson at 6:30 PM Social Dancing until 8:30 PM. No prior experience or partner is required. Drop-ins are welcome.

Suggested Donation: $10 Pay-as-you-can options available Cash, card, or Venmo accepted

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauDance.

Contact: TwoLeftFeetAK@pm.me

Karaoke At The Crystal Saloon

9 p.m. to midnight at Crystal Saloon

Karaoke on Juneau’s best stage! Sing like the rockstar you are.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9 to 11:59 p.m. at Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm.

Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar

Contact: Email Claire at claire@thealaskanhotel.com

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FRIDAY, April 3

Friday Noon Organ Concerts

Noon to 1 p.m. at State Office Building 8th Floor Lobby, Willoughby Street

Enjoy free concerts on the historic Kimball Theatre Organ on Fridays at Noon at the State Office Building, 8th floor lobby. Organists include Allan MacKinnon, TJ Duffy, and Laurie Clough.

For more information and a current schedule, see foslam.org/events, then click on “See Details” below the “Free Organ Concerts” event.

This event is FREE and open to the public

Contact info: Ellen.Carrlee@alaska.gov 907-465-2396

First Friday @ The JACC

4 to 7 p.m. at Juneau Arts & Culture Center, 350 Whittier St, Juneau, AK 99801, US

Join the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council for First Friday. Each month the gallery will have a new exhibit from one or more local artists. Opening reception from 4-7pm. Light refreshments provided.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

For more information visit https://www.jahc.org/box-office/first-friday/

Contact: info@jahc.org or 907-586-2787

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Yes Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6 pm

Explore the Universe

5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1015 Glacier Ave.

Join Dave at First Friday Open House anytime between 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm to check out what the planetarium offers. We will explore the universe with our new digital projector and share some short full-dome movies on our 30-foot dome. Bring your astronomy questions. No sign up needed. Suitable for all ages. Show based on audience interests . Bring a pillow (or use your jacket) to lie the floor.

Mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Monthly First Friday Social Dance

7 to 10 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St. Suite 320

Join us for the Juneau Social Dance event, a volunteer-hosted gathering dedicated to fostering a passion for dance within the community. Schedule: 7PM Doors open 7:15–8:00 PM: Partner dance lesson. 8:00–10:00 PM: Social dancing across all genres. No prior experience or partner is required. Important: No street shoes are permitted in the yoga studio.

Cover Charge: $15 (includes lesson and social dance); Pay-as-you-can options available Payment Methods: Cash, card, or Venmo accepted

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauDance.

Contact: TwoLeftFeetAK@pm.me

Fireside Lecture: Juneau’s Community Garden; Growing in the Community

7 to 8 p.m. Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center Auditorium

Doors open at 6:30pm. The Juneau Community Garden is 35! Board members John and Cynthia will share the past, present, and future of the JCG. The event is free of charge.

Taylor Dallas Vidic’s Album Release Show

7:30 to 9 p.m. at Perseverance Theatre

The first ever album release show at Perseverance Theatre. After much anticipation, Taylor Dallas Vidic’s debut album “Cat & Mouse” arrives wherever you get your music in late spring 2026. Join us at Perseverance Theatre for a special weekend of performances as Taylor and the artists who helped create this work bring the record to life on stage, likely for the one and only time. Across two nights, April 3rd and 4th, twenty musicians will take the stage to perform this two-sided, two-genre, 13-song album in full, ushering us into the 51st Folk Festival – the most wonderful week of the year. The production is helmed by a dream team, with lighting design by Mike Inwood and sound by Betsy Sims.Evening performances are 21+ and will also feature a no-host bar. The Saturday Matinee show is all ages and without alcohol. ATTIRE NOTE directly from TDV: “That fancy thing in your closet you’re always looking for a reason to wear? Yeah. Please wear that.” Learn more about Taylor and the record at www.taylorvidic.com/album.

Tickets https://ci.ovationtix.com/37017/production/1266575

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SATURDAY, April 4

Strategic Noncooperation

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Douglas Library

How We Resist is a workshop series exploring non-violent strategies for resisting authoritarianism beyond demonstrations and voting. The Strategic Noncooperation workshop will outline the pillars of support for authoritarianism and discuss nonviolent methods for eroding that support.

Contact: Juneau for Democracy, 907-419-2811

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Sketching in the Museum with Charles Rohrbacher

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier Street, Juneau

Come join friends to sketch in the Museum. Charles Rohrbacher is the featured artist and will be demonstrating his sketch process with ‘silverpoint’. Free to FoSLAM members; donations are accepted.

Contact: Pua Maunu 907 500-8370

Sketching at the Museum with Pat Race (guest artist)

2 to 3 p.m. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier Street, Juneau

pat Race is our guest artist and will share his process and then we sketch. Bring your own materials and bring a friend. Sponsored by the friends of the Alaska State Library, Archives & Museum. (FoSLAM)

1st & 3rd Saturday every month, now through April

Ticket Information: Free for FoSLAM members, donate as you can.

For More Information: info@foslam.org

Contact: 907 465-2901

Monthly Meeting of the Juneau Garden Club

2:30 to 5 p.m. at Alaskan Brewery Tasting Room, 5364 Commercial Blvd, Juneau

A monthly gathering of gardeners on the first Sat. of winter months.2:30 pm social time. 3:00 presentation: Feruary’s program is on treating snow damaged plants, “Rescung Rhoddies, Salvaging Shrubs, and Treating Tree Trauma”. A short business meeting will follow.

All is welcomed to attend.

Contact: Pat Harris pathar44@gmail.com

Folk Fest @ UAS

3 to 9 p.m. at UAS Recreation Center

Folk Fest @ UAS is a free, all ages one day festival open to the community! Bring your lawn chairs and camping clothes, because the theme is Camping! The Rain Dogs, Whiskey Class, Big Sissy, Slept In, and more will be performing throughout the day!

Free and open to all. First come, first serve based on capacity.

Website: https://cglink.me/2v5/r378558

Contact: Bridget Monks, bmmonks@alaska.edu

JDHS Dance Team Showtime 2026

6 to 9 p.m. at Juneau Douglas High School

The JDHS Dance Team is excited to invite you to their annual showtime on April 4th. The 2026 Showtime will not disappoint!

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/jd-dance-showtime-tickets

Origins Across Worlds: Haida Knowledge and the Astrobiology of Early Life

6 to 7 p.m. at 1415 Glacier Ave, Juneau

Join Wendy K’ah Skáahluwaa Todd, Ph.D, Assistant Professor Geoscience at UAS for her talk — Origins Across Worlds: Haida Knowledge and the Astrobiology of Early Life. Tickets to this event are free. Any remaining seats will be available at the door.

Website: https://www.mariedrakeplanetarium.org/event-details/origins-across-worlds

Contact: mariedrakeplanetarium@gmail.com

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SUNDAY, April 5

Easter Sunday Worship Service with Communion

10 a.m. to noon at Ḵunéix̱ Hídi Northern Light United Church, 40000 W 11th St

Celebrate Easter Sunday with communion and an Easter Feast after.

Website: https://khnluc.org/

Contact: office@khnluc.org, 907 586-3131

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau, AK 99801, US

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com