Juneau community calendar: March 28 and 29

SATURDAY, March 28

JD Dance Team Dance Camp

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thunder Mountain Middle School

Participants will work with the JD Dance Team to learn dance/drill technique and a dance routine that will be performed for friends & families at the end of the camp. Participants will receive a Dance Team t-shirt for participating. Participants in grades 1-12 will be invited to perform at Showtime on April 4th!!

Ticket Information: Registration is required and participants can register the morning of the camp.

Website: More information can be found at the JD Dance Team Facebook page

Contact: Natasha Peterson, npetrof5@yahoo.com

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 .am. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Beginner Sport Fishing Seminar

Noon to 6 p.m. at SABER Training Center 2525 Industrial Blvd, Suite C4 (Second floor of Sandbar Building)

SEA-Guides is partnering with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to host a six-hour training seminar on sportfishing in Juneau’s waterways and shorelines. If you’re new to fishing, or an experienced angler new to Juneau, this class is a great place to learn the basics. You will have hands-on practice and familiarization with: -Alaska sportfishing regulations, permits, and licensing requirements -Local fishing spots and access areas -Gear (downrigger, pot hauler, and rod/reel) safe operation practices -Biological overviews of Halibut, Rockfish, 3-species of crab, and 5-species of Rockfish -Tips for targeting specific species (trolling speeds/ depths, lures, and techniques) -Sportfishing oriented boating safety practices -How to safely preserve fish and identify toxins -Hygienic handling of catch -Alaska fisheries updates and practices

NO KINGS*NO CONSENT

Noon to 3 p.m. at Whale Park

The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings — and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty. Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger. “No Kings” is more than just a slogan; it is the foundation our nation was built upon. Born in the streets, shouted by millions, carried on posters and chants, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together. Because this country does not belong to kings, dictators, or tyrants. It belongs to We the People — the people who care, who show up, and who fight for dignity, a life we can afford, and real opportunity. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings. No Consent.

Doulas & Donuts – World Doula Week 2026

2 to 4 p.m. at Juneau Family Birth Center

Grab a donut and get to know your local doulas! We’ll be ready to answer your questions and share our knowledge on topics like safe sleep, at-home baby photos, placenta encapsulation and more.

Ticketing: No tickets but you can register in advance on our website

Website: https://www.seakbirthcollective.org/community-events

Contact: Southeast Alaska Birth Collective seakbirthcollective@gmail.com

Hand Building Workshop: Ceramic House Numbers

6 to 9 p.m. at 223 Seward St., Juneau

Give your house some personality — and make it a whole lot easier to find in a snowstorm. In this beginner-friendly hand-building with clay workshop, you’ll create custom ceramic house numbers designed to be both beautiful and built to last. Each number will be approximately 4”–7” tall, with multiple size and font options available so you can choose a style that fits your home perfectly. Whether your vibe is modern and minimal, rustic and textured, or bold and graphic, you’ll design numbers that feel like a true extension of your space. No experience needed. We’ll guide you through shaping, refining, and preparing your numbers so they can be installed outdoors if you so choose After they’re bisque fired, you’ll get a text inviting you back to the studio to glaze (paint) them yourself, choosing the colors that best express your home’s personality. Once glaze fired, your numbers will be ready for pickup and able to withstand Alaska’s harsh winters. Snow, rain, freeze, repeat, ceramic can’t be beat. Functional. Durable. Full of personality.

UAS Alumni Trivia Night

6 to 9 p.m. at UAS Rec Center Gym

Join us for a night of trivia to benefit UAS students and scholarships. Build your trivia dream team for an epic night of trivia, dinner, a no-host bar, and a silent auction with UAS and Juneau expereinces—open to alumni, friends, and the whole Juneau community! Tickets include dinner and your first drink and support UAS students and alumni programs.

Ticket Information: Tickets are required and can be purchased here: https://uasalumnitrivia.eventbrite.com

41st Annual Sham Jam, Heated Rivals

8 p.m. to midnight at The Alaskan Bar, 167 S Franklin St

We look forward to a night of fun, laughter, music, and dancing together for this year’s Sham Jam! Sham Jam is a 41-year tradition started by the late Senator Johnny Ellis where each year the proceeds raised go to a named beneficiary of the legislative sanctioned event. This year’s recipient is Southeast Alaska LGBTQ+ Alliance, SEAGLA, who provide a supportive network of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people in Southeast Alask. We are excited to announce that this year’s Sham Jam will be DJ’ed by the one, the only, DJ Gigi Monroe and the theme is “Heated Rivals”. While you can come as star-crossed hockey players, the theme is open to INTERPRETATION and we encourage you all to use your imagination and come as your favorite frenemies, dynamic duo, or whatever you feel like.

Ticketing: Yes, $20 in advance and $25 at the door

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events

Contact: Ayanna Lind, ayanna.lind@gmail.com

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SUNDAY, March 29

Palm Sunday Worship Service

10 to 11 a.m. at Kunéix Hídi Northern Light United Church, 400 W 11th St

Palm Sunday Worship Service with parade of palms. https://khnluc.org/Contact: office@khnluc.org, 907 586-3131

Gyotaku Workshop

Noon to 2 p.m. at Juneau Makerspace

Join Rachel Levy (Broken Bottle Prints) and Clayton Dale (Fishing Line Design) for a day of Gyotaku fish printing. Gyotaku is the traditional Japanese method of printing fish, a practice that originated along coastlines where fishermen would print their catch to log specimen size. This workshop will inlcude a brief introduction to and history of the practice, instruction, and all supplies.

Ticketing/Website: https://rachel-levy-shop.fourthwall.com/products/gyotaku-workshop

Contact: Rachel Levy, rachelxlevy@gmail.com

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Habitat Earth – Free immersive Movie

2 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. at 1015 Glacier Ave.

An immersive experience produced by the California Academy of Sciences that explores the complex, connected networks of life on Earth. It investigates biological relationships, from microscopic fungi supporting giant trees to ocean-spanning kelp forests and human-built systems, highlighting how organisms interact, communicate, and share resources. A movie for all ages to enjoy. Preview: https://www.calacademy.org/habitat-earth-preview

Free tickets reserve your space. All remaining seats available at the door.

Mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau, AK 99801, US

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau, AK 99801, US

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com