3rd ‘No Kings’ rally planned for Juneau

Protesters stand amidst the rain and fog at the “No Tsars, No Kings” protest on Oct. 18, 2025 at Overstreet Park. A third “No Kings” rally is planned in Juneau for Saturday, March 28. (Mari Kanagy/Juneau Empire file)

A “No Kings” rally is planned for Juneau on Saturday, March 28.

The local rally will be one of 3,000-plus events happening nationwide, according to a press release from Juneau organizers.

“Local Juneau residents will come together with millions of Americans across the country in a nationwide day of nonviolent protest at the third No Kings National Day of Non-Violent Action,” reads the release for the March 28 event.

The release adds that the gathering is an “opportunity for concerned citizens to come together to share our deep concern about the rapid erosion of democratic principles under this administration.”

The rally is led by a coalition of Juneau Indivisible, Juneau for Democracy and Juneau ReSisters. The organizers say the gathering is “open to all.”

“Our community is intentionally collaborating to push back against President (Donald) Trump’s violent, authoritarian actions, including this reckless war we are suddenly enmeshed in,” said Michelle Hale, member of Juneau Indivisible. “We’re bringing together local residents from all walks of life who share a simple message: We don’t do dictators or kings in America.”

The “No Kings” rally is planned for Overstreet Park – by the whale statue – for Saturday, March 28 at noon.

No Kings, according to organizers, is a “mass, nonviolent movement” that has mobilized millions.

It will be the third nationwide “No Kings” protest in response to “the increasingly authoritarian Trump administration.”

The first No Kings rally was on June 14, 2025 to counter President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C. on the same day. It was also the same day as his 79th birthday.

More than 1,000 people in Juneau participated in that first rally. It was also one of 18 in Alaska that day.

The second rally was held nationwide on Oct. 18, 2025. In Juneau, more than 1,000 people gathered once again.

– With files from Natalie Buttner and Mari Kanagy