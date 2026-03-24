Juneau man arrested in connection to child sexual abuse material investigation
Published 11:44 am Tuesday, March 24, 2026
A 53-year-old Juneau man is facing charges of possession of child sexual abuse material, the Juneau Police Department says.
On March 12, a Juneau Grand Jury indicted Nathan Alan Campbell on two counts of child sexual abuse material and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to a March 17 information release from Juneau Police Department Commander Matt DuBois.
Campbell was arrested at a business on Commercial Boulevard on March 12 and taken into custody on a $50,000-warrant.
He was transported to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
Juneau police’s investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material began in September 2025 after the department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.