Juneau man arrested in connection to child sexual abuse material investigation

A police officer stands on duty in Juneau. Police in Juneau say a 53-year-old man has been charged in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation that began in September 2025. (Clarise Larson/Juneau Empire file)

A 53-year-old Juneau man is facing charges of possession of child sexual abuse material, the Juneau Police Department says.

On March 12, a Juneau Grand Jury indicted Nathan Alan Campbell on two counts of child sexual abuse material and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to a March 17 information release from Juneau Police Department Commander Matt DuBois.

Campbell was arrested at a business on Commercial Boulevard on March 12 and taken into custody on a $50,000-warrant.

He was transported to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Juneau police’s investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material began in September 2025 after the department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.