Pink Martini returning to Juneau for benefit concert in April

Pink Martini will be performing a benefit concert in Juneau of April 19, 2026. (Chris Hornbecker)

The internationally acclaimed Pink Martini is coming back to Juneau for a benefit concert to help rebuild Sitka’s historic clan house.

Titled Hít Wooshdéi Yadukích — Dancing Our House Together, the benefit concert aims to bring together music and community in support of a project to restore an important cultural site in Southeast Alaska, the X’aaká Hít (Point House) in Sitka, according to a news release Monday, March 16.

The concert, which is the second of a two-city Alaska fundraising tour, is Saturday, April 19 at Centennial Hall in Juneau. The first performance is April 15 in Sitka.

Pink Martini is a 12-member ensemble known for blending jazz, classical, and global musical traditions. The group performs songs in more than 25 languages and has toured around the world.

The group has previously performed in Juneau.

The news release says that with Pink Martini’s “signature blend of musical styles and international repertoire,” the performance will “serve as both a celebration and a fundraiser, bringing audiences together through music while helping raise support for the rebuilding of X’aaká Hít.”

“The evening connects the band’s global reach with a deeply local effort to restore a cultural space that will serve future generations,” the release adds.

The Point House, which is known in Lingít as X’aaká Hít, was historically a clan house of the Kiks.ádi clan located in Sitka’s Indian Village.

The release says the original structure was torn down decades ago, and now community leaders are working to re-envision and rebuild the clan house on its repatriated land.

Clan houses, according to the release, are central to Lingít identity and traditionally serve as places for ceremony, governance, teaching, and gathering. The rebuilding effort aims to resture a place where cultural knowledge, stories and community life can continue for future generations.

“The Point House site may look like an empty lot today, but for our clan it holds generations of history, knowledge, and identity,” said Jerrick Hope-Lang, a Kiks.ádi clan member helping lead the revitalization effort. “Rebuilding X’aaká Hít is about restoring a place for ceremony, learning, and gathering so future generations can continue our traditions.”

The revitalization project is led by Katlian Collective, a Sitka-based nonprofit working to restore and sustain Lingít cultural heritage by rebuilding clan houses as places for cultural gatherings, ceremonies, and community events.

Tickets are now on sale, ranging in price from $75 to $90. To purchase tickets, visit https://jahc.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/39859.

For more information on the X’aaká Hít revitalization project, visit https://www.pointhouse.org.