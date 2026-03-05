Juneau recycling center opens limited drop-off, regular hours

The City and Borough of Juneau is at 5600 Tonsgard Ct. (City and Borough of Juneau photo)

The city recycling center has reopened limited services between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

Although the curbside pick up by Alaska Waste of garbage and recycling cans has completely reopened, the city recycling center will only accept cardboard, mixed paper and glass for drop-off. Plastic drop-off will open next week and aluminum drop-off will open once bins for the aluminum have been received and installed, according to an update by City and Borough of Juneau on March 2.

As reported by the Juneau Empire, the baler is fully operational once again after the baler was damaged by the extreme cold in January. Recycling center staff aim to minimize recycling build-up by limiting the opened services.