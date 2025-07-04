Douglas picnic marks the beginning of 4th of July celebrations

Volunteers roll riders down the ramp for soapbox derby time trials on St. Ann’s Avenue on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

The 4- to 6-year-olds compete in the watermelon-eating contest at Savviko Park on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

Addi Johnson, 7, congratulates her father after he won the adult watermelon eating contest at Savviko Park on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

Seven- and 8-year-olds compete in the watermelon-eating contest at Savviko Park on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

The annual Douglas watermelon-eating contest at Savviko Park launched Independence Day 2025 festivities on July 3.

Seven age divisions competed in the children’s contest, with each participant receiving a silver dollar and the choice of a miniature flag or a beach ball. The victor of the 7- to 8-year-old group, Addi Johnson, said the contest “made her really happy.”

Competitive watermelon eating is a family affair for the Johnsons. Addi’s sister, Nora, competed with the 10-year-olds, and their father, Dominique Johnson, took the adult title. Cheers echoed off the shelter walls for every melon contestant, with photographers capturing their feats.

Up the hill on St. Ann’s Avenue, soapbox car derby time trials were underway. About 45 kids rolled down a short ramp on a trailer positioned at the summit, speeding to the bottom of the avenue. Two rows of tires narrowed the pavement track to prevent collisions with the crowd of spectators lined up behind the barriers. Each rider’s precise time was recorded in preparation for the July 4 main derby event, always held after the Douglas parade.

This is the first year the soapbox derby was hosted by the Moose Lodge. Previously, the Dipsticks managed race logistics.

“We’re all volunteers from the launch, so it was a learning experience for everybody this year. I helped out a little bit last year to learn what was going on, but it was fun,” said Moose Lodge volunteer Dave Behrends.

According to Behrends, the ramp trailer for the derby was donated by Southeast Construction, and volunteers built out the surface and railings. He said the Lodge plans to make some tweaks to the operation next year and may even build a new ramp.

“We have some great ideas, you know, to change some things to make it easier for everybody,” Behrends said.

Maggie Swanson, president of the Douglas 4th of July Committee, said changes might be in store for the picnic next year as well.

“We are planning on doing another event after the watermelon contest for kids, but that’s as much as I’m going to say,” Swanson said.

2025 Douglas 4th of July Watermelon Eating Contest Winners

4- to 6-year-old category: Riker Callegari

7- to 8-year-old category: Addi Johnson

9-year-old category: Tayla Budke

10-year-old category: Chloe Kinville

11-year-old category: Ryan Aliki, Joseph Kinville (tie)

10- to 12-year-old category: Otis Blune

13- to 14-year-old category: Louis W Hope, Liam Costello, Leo Taualo-Tasi (three-way tie)

Adult category: Dominique Johnson

2025 Douglas 4th of July Soapbox Derby Results

5-6 age category

Ayden Thibodeau, 16.86; 2. Josh Jager, 19.21; 3. Sam Krapek, 19.37

7-8 age category

Margo Simpson, 13.22; 2. Mateo Echave, 16.78; 3. Emmett Heimbigner, 17.63

9-10 age category

Madeline Hill, 16.44; 2. Ted Jones, 16.45; 3. Otis Blunt, 16.79

