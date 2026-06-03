Revitalized Chilkat Plaza to reopen at Juneau Pioneers’ Homes next week

The Alaska Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS) is set to celebrate the revitalized Chilkat Plaza at Juneau Pioneer’s Homes with a grand reopening and ribbon cutting event next week. (DFCS Public Information Team)

The Alaska Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS) is set to celebrate the revitalized Chilkat Plaza at Juneau Pioneer’s Homes with a grand reopening and ribbon cutting event next week. (DFCS Public Information Team)

The Alaska Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS) is set to celebrate the revitalized Chilkat Plaza at Juneau Pioneer’s Homes with a grand reopening and ribbon cutting event next week. (DFCS Public Information Team)

The Alaska Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS) is set to celebrate the revitalized Chilkat Plaza at Juneau Pioneer’s Homes with a grand reopening and ribbon cutting event next week. (DFCS Public Information Team)

The Alaska Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS) is set to celebrate the revitalized Chilkat Plaza at Juneau Pioneer’s Homes with a grand reopening and ribbon cutting event next week. (DFCS Public Information Team)

The Alaska Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS) is set to celebrate the Chilkat Plaza with a grand reopening and ribbon cutting event next week.

DFCS is inviting the community to join them at Juneau Pioneers’ Homes on June 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. to enjoy the new revitalized outdoor gathering space designed to better serve elders and their families.

The event kicks off with a reception and refreshments, followed by opening remarks from DFCS commissioner Tracy Dompeling and Alaska Pioneer Homes director Dr. Kern McGinley, before the presentation of the Chilkat Plaza by home administrator Emily Palmer and a tour of the renovated area.

McGinley says that the reopening is an important moment for the elders, their families, and the community that Alaska Pioneer Homes serves.

“This revitalized space reflects our commitment to creating welcoming environments where connection, comfort, and dignity are at the center of care,” he said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the collaboration and hard work that made this possible, and I’m proud of what this plaza will offer to the people who call the Juneau Pioneer’s Home their home.”

The Juneau Pioneers’ Home is a 49-bed assisted living facility that provides housing, daily living assistance, and specialized memory care for seniors aged 65 and over.