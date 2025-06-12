Kai Ciambor named Gatorade Alaska Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Kai Ciambor, a 2025 graduate of Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé, talks with Crimson Bears coach Gary Lehnhart during their game against Service in the ASAA Division I Soccer State Championships at Wasilla High School on May 29. Ciambor was selected the Gatorade Alaska Boys Soccer Player of the Year on Thursday. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Now the United States knows what Alaska has been treated to for years, the outstanding play on the pitch by 2025 Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé graduate Kai Ciambor.

Ciambor was named the Gatorade Alaska Boys Soccer Player of the Year on Thursday, a top honor in high school sports that celebrates athletes for their achievements on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

“Winning Gatorade is such a huge honor for me,” Ciambor said in a text interview from Italy. “It’s something that has been a goal of mine since I first saw the banners of past JDHS athletes who have received this award. In all honesty it still doesn’t quite feel real. I also think it’s important to note that none of these successes that I’ve personally had in my soccer career would be possible without my teammates and coaches who had unwavering support and trust in me to showcase my abilities.”

Ciambor played bigger than his 5-foot-8, 150-pound frame this past season, compiling 16 goals and 12 assists from his midfield position and leading the Crimson Bears (13-2-3) to the Alaska School Activities Association Division I soccer state semifinals.

Ciambor also was the Railbelt Conference Player of the Year.

He led JDHS to Division II state championships in 2022 and 2023 and a runner-up finish in 2024. In 2022, as a freshman, he scored a hat trick in the state championship game.

“I think a highlight for me on the soccer field was winning back-to-back state championships my freshman and sophomore year,” Ciambor said. “It was a great way to ease into high school soccer and it was done with two great groups of people. Aside from soccer, just being able to form new relationships with new people each of my four years has been incredibly special to me. Each team I’ve played on has been extremely different in terms of how they work socially, but they’ve taught me a lot and they’ve all been a highlight for me.”

Ciambor holds JDHS’ scoring record with 63 goals and is second with 36 assists.

“I am very happy for him,” coach Gary Lehnhart said. “His talent is only outmatched by his work ethic, which makes him a joy to coach. He bought in on day one and never wavered. It is fun when you get to spend so much time with these young guys and watch them grow and mature and find fulfillment through both successes and failure. A well-deserved honor for sure.”

According to a press release from Gatorade, Ciambor was also noted for volunteering to locally package food for people who are homeless and for community beautification projects. He also has donated time as a peer tutor and youth soccer coach.

In the release, West Valley High School head soccer coach Damon Crutcher, whose team fell to Ciambor’s play during multiple meetings said: “Kai is a player that makes every type of impact on a game. You can point to his ridiculous foot speed, ball-handling ability or his technical release of the ball. On top of that, Kai has a brilliant in-game IQ.”

Ciambor maintained a 3.82 GPA through high school and will play NCAA Division I soccer at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

“The reason that I decided to commit to Colorado Springs was because of the first visit I went on my junior year,” Ciambor said. “It felt like the place for me. The location is great. Colorado Springs is loaded with outdoor activity and awesome people that I could see myself spending the next four years of my life with, which was an important aspect of picking a college for me. Also, my future teammates have been nothing but welcoming and kind, which was important for me because not every team I visited was like that. Finally, the level of soccer is extremely high. They were ranked as high as third in the nation for Division II schools and have had a lot of success in tournament play. Overall, just is a great school on all fronts.”

This is the 40th year Gatorade has selected the nation’s top high school athletes. The program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states across 12 different major school sports — football, girls’ volleyball, baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ cross country, basketball, soccer, and track and field.

With his selection for Alaska’s best in soccer, Ciambor automatically is in contention for the National Player of the Year, given to one selection from each sport.

“I’m in Italy just for vacation!” Ciambor said. “My family used to go to a new country almost every year before COVID hit and we haven’t been to Europe since then so my parents wanted to get one last trip in before I’m off to college in July. The weather has been amazing!! Unfortunately we haven’t been to a soccer game yet but I have checked out some of the team stores of their club Roma FC they have scattered around Rome.”

Former JDHS recipients of the Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year include Justin Dorn 2001, Rob Lossett 2002, Laura Flynn 2004, Dylan Ashe 2006, Jessy Post 2006, Colin Flynn 2008, Jackson Lehnhart 2013 and Malia Miller 2019.

Former JDHS recipients of the GPOTY in other sports include Michael Cesar, baseball 2018; Sadie Tuckwood, girls cross country 2017; Dylan Baker, baseball 2010; Brittany Fenumiai, softball 2009; Leah Francis, cross country 2008 and 2009; Leah Francis, track and field 2008, Joe Kohan, baseball 2008; Talisa Rhea, girls’ basketball 2007, Chris Hinkley, football 2006; Hannah Barril, softball 2006; Tyler Dinnan, boys’ track and field 2005 and 2006; Zach Mixson, baseball 2005; Callan Janowiec, volleyball 2003; Carlos Boozer, boys’ basketball 1998 and 1999; Chad Bentz, baseball 1999; and Meghann Gleason, girls’ basketball 1996. Some other Southeast winners include Izabelle Ith Petersburg High School 2017 girls’ track and field and Kyle Fossman, Haines High School 2010 boys’ basketball.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.