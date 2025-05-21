Crimson Bears’ Ahmir Parker signs to play college soccer

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Ahmir Parker, center, poses with Crimson Bears teammates after signing a letter of intent Thursday in the JDHS commons to attend Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, and play soccer for the Viking Warriors. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Ahmir Parker, center, signed a letter of intent Thursday in the JDHS commons among family, friends, coaches and teammates to attend Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, and play soccer for the Viking Warriors. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Ahmir Parker, center, signed a letter of intent Thursday in the JDHS commons to attend Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, and play soccer for the Viking Warriors. Among teammates are. family members, seated from left, Parker’s maternal grandmother Michelle Monts, mother Kelli Patterson, Ahmir Parker, grandmother Sherry Patterson and little sister Makaylah Patterson. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Ahmir Parker, center, signed a letter of intent Thursday in the JDHS commons to attend Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, and play soccer for the Viking Warriors. From left are Parker’s maternal grandmother Michelle Monts, mother Kelli Patterson, Ahmir Parker, grandmother Sherry Patterson and little sister Makaylah Patterson. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Ahmir Parker, center, signed a letter of intent Thursday in the JDHS commons to attend Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, and play soccer for the Viking Warriors. From left are Parker’s maternal grandmother Michelle Monts, mother Kelli Patterson, Ahmir Parker, grandmother Sherry Patterson and little sister Makaylah Patterson. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Ahmir Parker signed a letter of intent Thursday in the JDHS commons to attend Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, and play soccer for the Viking Warriors.

“I met the coach at a camp and I really liked him,” Parker said. “We clicked a lot on a lot of different levels and it was just a place I wanted to be. When he gave me the opportunity I was very happy about it. They have a good history program and a good education program and that is what I want to do.”

Waldorf University is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).

“I first met Ahmir during a residential soccer camp at the University of Central Arkansas, and I was immediately struck by his genuine interest in American History and his intent to pursue it as a major,” Waldorf University head coach Joseph Tibbs said. “On the field, he stood out as one of the top four players at the camp. His ability to take on defenders 1v1, combined with his creativity and composure in front of goal, makes him a strong addition to our attacking unit. At Waldorf, we value student-athletes from diverse backgrounds, and Ahmir’s presence will enhance the vibrancy of our campus. I’m confident he’ll thrive both academically and athletically here.”

Waldorf University fans can expect to see a style conducive to Parker’s abilities.

“We emphasize a proactive and attacking style of soccer,” Coach Tibbs said. “We aim to control possession effectively in order to create quality goal-scoring opportunities, with a focus on making frequent attacking entries. Defensively, we play with intensity and aggression, working to win the ball back as quickly as possible. Fans can expect a style of play that’s both entertaining and highly competitive.”

JDHS coach Gary Lehnhart said Waldorf University was getting “A supremely talented player with special one-v-one abilities. Really coming into his own this year in terms of confidence on the ball. He also is an effective distributor possessing both power and finesse. I think his best years are certainly ahead of him and I’m excited for him as he embarks on this journey.”

With Parker’s family, friends, coaches and teammates watching the signing coach Lehnhart told Parker, “Ahmir this is a big moment for you. I can tell you the next four years are quite fun, especially when you get to play and go to school at the same time. So enjoy. I know you’ll do well and we are all hoping for the best.”

Parker will be majoring in education with a minor in history.

“Or maybe a double major,” Parker said. “I think history connects you a lot to what is going on now. It’s like cause and effect — the direct relationship between an action or event and its consequence or result — I like that portion of it. And then I really just want to be a teacher. I don’t know why. Everyone tells me that teachers get paid dirt but it is something I want to do. Teachers have influenced my life for sure.”

Parker noted he likes “the style of play Waldorf brings to the pitch. It is a really fast-pace game and I like that. I think I am going to be able to create a lot of chances out wide, like attacking the wing, putting in crosses, and scoring in cut-ins and shots. I think that is going to be something I bring to the team…I need to improve my stamina. I am going to have to be able to play longer spurts and play at a higher pace longer, there is going to be a lot less resting than I am used to. That is something I am going to have to adjust to.”

WU coach Tibbs noted one of the biggest challenges for high school players transitioning to college soccer “is learning to balance the demands of being both a student and an athlete. For many, this is their first time managing their own schedule without parental oversight, and it can be difficult to juggle practices, games, academics, and social life. At Waldorf, we provide strong support to ease this transition — every student-athlete is paired with a Success Coach who guides them from enrollment to graduation. We also offer academic tutoring and mental health resources to help them navigate challenging moments…Waldorf University’s mission is to educate the entire person, equipping students for lives of fulfillment in the communities where they live and serve. We’re committed to preparing students not just for a career, but for a meaningful and impactful life.”

Tibbs noted the team’s culture “is committed to cultivating a holistic environment that supports the development of student-athletes both on and off the field. Through competitive athletics, academic excellence, and a student-first philosophy, we strive to instill values such as passion, sportsmanship, integrity, leadership, and resilience.”

Parker mentioned an obvious change some have been surprised about.

“The scenery,” Parker said. “I am really going to miss the scenery here. I was on a drive the other day with my friend and we were talking about, like, what different places look like, about how the scenery in Iowa was going to be so much different than the scenery here. We went to watch a sunset and I was like ‘I’m not going to get this sun setting behind the mountains for a long time.’ So it is going to be something that I will always appreciate when I am gone and something that I miss too. I’ll miss all the people here too of course, my coaches, my friends, a lot of them I am leaving behind here.”

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.