Milina Mazon signs to play college soccer

Family, friends and teammates of Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Milina Mazon crowd in to watch her sign a Northwest Athletic Conference Letter of Intent on Monday in the JDHS commons to attend Edmonds College in Lynnwood, Washington, and play soccer for the Tritons. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Milina Mazon shows her Northwest Athletic Conference Letter of Intent on Monday in the JDHS commons to attend Edmonds College in Lynnwood, Washington, and play soccer for the Tritons. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Family, friends and teammates of Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Milina Mazon crowd in to watch her sign a Northwest Athletic Conference Letter of Intent on Monday in the JDHS commons to attend Edmonds College in Lynnwood, Washington, and play soccer for the Tritons. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Milina Mazon signs a Northwest Athletic Conference Letter of Intent on Monday in the JDHS commons to attend Edmonds College in Lynnwood, Washington, and play soccer for the Tritons. Shown from left are mother Heidi, sister Asianna, Milina, brother Sam and father Sonny. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Milina Mazon signs a Northwest Athletic Conference Letter of Intent on Monday in the JDHS commons to attend Edmonds College in Lynnwood, Washington, and play soccer for the Tritons. Shown from left are mother Heidi, sister Asianna, Milina, brother Sam and father Sonny. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Milina Mazon signed a Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) letter of intent to attend Edmonds College in Lynnwood, Washington, and play soccer for the Tritons.

“I really like the state of Washington,” Mazon said. “My family and I go up there once in a while, just like family trips, spend time together and shop because you can’t really do that here. But the weather is mostly like here, and the city life will be nice and I think I will like the school, and it will be nice to continue playing soccer…The coach was very welcoming.”

Mazon had sent Edmonds head women’s coach Nico Arellano game tapes of her Crimson Bears’ matches.

“We called a couple times and talked,” Mazon said. “Also, my friend Priscilla (Lam) has two brothers (Preston and Phillip) who play there, and I know other people who play there in different sports.”

Mazon plans to study business or sociology.

“I haven’t fully decided yet,” she said. “I still have some time to decide, but I probably should figure it out soon.”

Mazon said she has been playing soccer since age four when her mother first started coaching her through Juneau Parks and Recreation programs.

“I had always watched my sister (Asianna) for a long time,” Mazon said. “My favorite soccer memories are not just me scoring but anyone scoring and us celebrating together. That is a really good moment to have. It is just fun cheering on each other and it makes the game fun…I mean, I like scoring but I also like time with my friends. I’ve been growing up with them for a really long time and I’m going to miss playing with them. I’ll make some more, I guess, but it is going to be hard missing them.”

There are 27 teams in the NWAC, divided into four conferences — North, South, East and West.

“During this recruiting year, I focused on bringing in attack-minded players,” Arellano said. “Last season at Edmonds, we struggled to score goals, and with injuries to key players, it was essential to add multiple offensive talents. Milina fits this vision perfectly; she is creative and dangerous in and around the box, capable of creating and scoring goals.”

Last season the Tritons were 0-6-4 in the NWAC North Conference and 1-8-4 overall.

“When people think of Tritons soccer, I believe they see a program on the rise, one to watch,” Arellano said. “Three years ago, I took over the Edmonds women’s soccer program after the team had no season. The past two years have been dedicated to building a strong foundation for future success…The culture of Edmonds women’s soccer is centered around the players. Here, players are not just told what to do, but encouraged to share their ideas on tactics, training sessions and team events. This space is where fun and a love for the game always thrive. I see great potential for Milina to grow and become a leader within this environment for this team during her time here at Edmonds.”

Mazon was a player of the game selection in last year’s Alaska School Activities Association state soccer championships, in which the Crimson Bears placed second. She has been in the varsity program for three years, during which the Crimson Bears have won the last three DII Southeast Conference titles. This season they have moved up to the DI Railbelt Conference. This past weekend Mazon scored her 21st varsity goal to go with 15 assists. Her freshman season she played for the Crimson Bears softball team.

“It’s a great accolade for Milina to be able to play at the next level for sure,” JDHS coach Matt Dusenberry said. “I think it gives our aspiring kids — not only in the program but kids growing up in Juneau — (something) to look up and see that it is attainable and possible…I find that Milina, in practice and in games, does the unexpected at times, and I’m saying that in a positive way in that she is that kid that a ball comes to her feet and she’ll try things that maybe aren’t the conventional way of doing things — the heel flick here or a toe flick here — to just try and catch the other team off guard with her creativity.”

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.