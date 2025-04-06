Keller signs to cheer at college for Yellowjackets

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Ayla Keller is congratulated by mother Stella, left, and father Wes, right, after signing to attend Montana State University Billings and be part of the cheer and stunt team for the 2025-26 academic year, Friday in the JDHS commons. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Ayla Keller shows her Institutional Agreement to attend Montana State University Billings and be part of the cheer and stunt team for the 2025-26 academic year, Friday in the JDHS commons. Parents Stella, left, and Wes, right, look on. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Family, coaches, teammates and friends applaud after senior Ayla Keller signs to attend Montana State University Billings and be part of the cheer and stunt team for the 2025-26 academic year, Friday in the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé commons. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé athletic director Julie Herman speaks at senior Ayla Keller’s signing to attend Montana State University Billings and be part of the cheer and stunt team for the 2025-26 academic year, Friday in the JDHS commons as Stella, Ayla and Wes Keller look on. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Ayla Keller, family, friends, teammates and coaches pose after Keller signed to attend Montana State University Billings and be part of the cheer and stunt team for the 2025-26 academic year, Friday in the JDHS commons. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Ayla Keller signs an Institutional Agreement to attend Montana State University Billings and be part of the cheer and stunt team for the 2025-26 academic year, Friday in the JDHS commons. Parents Stella, left, and Wes, right, look on. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Ayla Keller signs an Institutional Agreement to attend Montana State University Billings and be part of the cheer and stunt team for the 2025-26 academic year, Friday in the JDHS commons. Parents Stella, left, and Wes, right, look on. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

A new fight song, new moves, new environment and a new athletic level to achieve await Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé four-year Crimson Bears cheerleader Ayla Keller after she signed a national letter of intent on Friday to attend Montana State University Billings and be a part of the Yellowjackets cheer/stunt team.

“I picked MSUB because they have both a diesel mechanics program and a cheer program that is close to home,” Keller said.

And MSUB picked her on the basis of videos and firsthand observance in competitions as well as a tryout two weeks ago on the Yellowjackets campus.

“It went really well and I got to meet the team and it is just a very opening group of people,” Keller said of her visit. “And it is just a group of people that really want to learn and who want to excel, and that’s just the really cool part about it.”

Located in Billings, Montana, MSUB is an NCAA Division II school competing in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC).

“My first impression is that they all seem to be like UCH cheerleaders which is the organization we go through and we learn from,” Keller said. “They all just seemed like super-high skilled athletes and it just seemed super cool to be around them.”

The team supports all the college athletics, most notably basketball and volleyball. They are also present at the college’s annual ‘Buzzies,’ the awards given to outstanding student-athletes. The college has meal plans they call ‘Stingers’ or ‘Buzz’ or ‘Hive’ or ‘Nest,’ all to show support for the college experience.

Keller noted things she needs to improve on.

“I think I need to work on my tumbling and pyramid stunting to be able to excel with college cheer,” she said. “I personally feel like my strengths are stunting. Stunting has always been my favorite.”

Keller said she first started cheering in elementary school.

“I then joined my school cheer team in seventh grade,” she said. “I have cheered all four years of high school. I cheered three years of football cheer and four years of basketball cheer. I think I fully decided that I want to cheer in college at the end of my junior year. I have been actively trying to find a college cheer team. When I got offered a spot at MSUB I jumped on that offer. I was so excited to have a spot. I’m so excited to further cheering and educating myself at Montana State University Billings.”

Her parents are really excited for their daughter’s next chapter in life.

“I remember the first time she cheered,” mother Stella Keller said at the signing. “She was little and scared and didn’t want to be around a bunch of people but really loved cheers. So she was super excited to get out there and give it a shot.”

Added father Wes Keller, “Unlike what she is now which is exactly the opposite… I’m very proud of her. She’s pursuing her dream and getting an education at the same time.”

JDHS cheer coach Carlene Nore said, “I am so excited for her. She has worked really hard these last four years in our program and has gotten to experience some really great opportunities so it is really nice for her to pursue her dream and continue on cheering.”

JDHS athletic director Julie Herman publicly thanked Keller at the signing saying, “On behalf of your coaches in the past and your teammates in the past, and it is just an inspiration to other future teammates and teammates that are here… it takes a whole team and we’re just so proud of you and I think you taking these steps will show other people that it is possible to keep following your dreams and doing what you love.”

MSUB head cheer and stunt coach Caitlyn Saunders said Keller, “Brings a large asset to our base position with her advanced skill set. She is a team player and has a great attitude. The biggest change I believe is athletes becoming homesick as well as time management with school, jobs, and our cheer schedule. We cheer for select volleyball and soccer games and all men’s and women’s basketball games.”

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.