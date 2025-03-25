New bracket, new thrills and elimination games Tuesday at Gold Medal

Mt. Edgecumbe’s Zack Kline defends Juneau AML’s Mahina Toutaiolepo (24) during Juneau’s 91-67 A Bracket win Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Metlakatla’s Willie Hayward secures rebound under pressure from Kake’s Jess Ross and Anthony Ross (00) during Kake’s 62-48 Masters Bracket win Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Kake’s Jay Peterson (13) scores among Metlakatla’s Danny Marsden (33), Archie Dundas and Steve Booth (42) during Kake’s 62-48 Masters Bracket win Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Southeast Boys Simon Friday and Ryan Lee chase a shot by Filcom’s Storm Aguirre (23) during Filcom’s 77-74 A Bracket win Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Hoonah’s Jeremy Martin shoots against Sitka’s Mitch Mork as Sitka’s Tom Anderson and Matt Love, and Hoonah’s Andy Grey move in during their Masters Bracket elimination game Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Kake’s Robert Jackson secures a ball under pressure from Metlakatla’s Tom Brendible and Danny Marsden during Kake’s 62-48 Masters Bracket win Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Yakutat’s Alan Vale (19) dribbles against Hoonah’s Tavis Dybdahl (23) during Hoonah’s 75-43 C Bracket elimination game win Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Kake’s Dean Cavanaugh is fouled by Klukwan’s Cody Hotch during Kake’s 78-58 C Bracket eliminatinon game win over Yakutat Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Ketchikan’s Clayton Olmstead (2) puts up a last second shot among Klawock defenders Nate Yockey (5), Emett Fairbanks (2) Tyler Coleman and Trae Marvin (11) to win a B Bracket elimination game 89-87 Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Hydaburg’s Claude Young is charged with an offensive foul on Yakutat’s Christian Adams (7) during their 83-61 B Bracket win over Yakutat Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau AML’s Caleb Tompkins (4) scores over Mt. Edgecumbe’s Zach Ancerson during Juneau’s 91-67 A Bracket win Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Southeast Boys’ Samuel Lockhart scoops a shot under pressure from Filcom’s Garret Bryant (31) during Filcom’s 77-74 A Bracket win Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Filcom’s Alwen Carrillo (11) floats a shot over Southeast Boys’ Ryan Lee (40) during Filcom’s 77-74 A Bracket win Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Filcom’s Alwen Carrillo (11) floats a shot over Southeast Boys’ Ryan Lee (40) during Filcom’s 77-74 A Bracket win Tuesday at the 76th Annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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A pair of crosstown high school rivals turned college teammates put on a show in the return of the A Bracket on Tuesday at the 76th Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in the George Houston Gymnasium.

Alwen Carrillo, a 2024 Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé graduate, scored 30 points for Filcom and 2024 Thunder Mountain High School graduate Samuel Lockhart 26 for the Southeast Boys in a 77-74 Filcom win.

“It’s something new,” Carrillo said. “Since coming back from college I’ve just been hungry to play. I haven’t been able to play all year because I got hurt, so to just come back home and get to play in this tournament is real nice and it’s real fun.”

Carrillo struck early, hitting two driving shots in the key to warm up for a shot past the arc. At times he was answering shots by his Edmond’s College teammate Lockhart.

“Man Sam, you can’t stop that kid,” Carrillo said. “We’re respectful to each other’s game. We know both of each other can get to each other, it is what it is.”

Lockhart also enjoyed getting back in a run with the townies.

“It was fun, it’s good to be back home obviously,” Lockhart said. “It’s a big tournament here so it’s fun to be able to represent Southeast, Juneau and Juneau basketball. Yeah it’s fun.”

Lockhart hit six shots past the arc and another four on drives through the key, while Carrillo found more action on slashing and pulling up for all net.

“Me and him are both competitors,” Lockhart said. “When it comes down to the end of the game we want the ball in our hands, not in a selfish way but we trust ourselves…it is a lot of fun. I go up against him every day in practice and it’s like iron sharpens iron, so we are definitely making each other better. Yeah, he’s a tough guard and he’s fun to play with.”

Carrillo would hit the last three shots of the third quarter for Filcom on three straight drives to overcome a 57-53 deficit for a 60-57 lead and Lockhart double-pumped on a drive at the buzzer to pull the Southeast Boys back to within 60-59.

Lockhart hit the first five baskets of the fourth quarter for the Southeast Boys and assisted on another and Carrillo assisted on two scores for Filcom and scored another himself.

The two teams were way more than just the two college teammates.

Southeast Boys Simon Friday was also fit from the outside, hitting 17 points and providing a strong defensive presence, and Ryan Lee battled inside for 10 points and a dozen rebounds and Eric Waters scored eight. Samuel Lambull barely had time to rest after last nights Hoonah B Bracket win and scored eight points and got to chase Carrillo around during certain points of the game.

Filcom’s Sean Oliver, another college teammate of Carrillo, was just as comfortable in his home gym, scoring 10 points while recovering from last night’s Hoonah win and Garret Bryant also pulled down a dozen rebounds as he gave Filcom an inside presence and JDHS alum Tony Yadao showed he still has speed and touch.

The game came down to Lockhart giving Southeast Boys a 72-70 lead with two minutes remaining and Filcom’s Oliver floating a shot over a defender to tie the game.

Filcom’s Bryant rebounded a missed shot on their next possession and scored and Carrillo scored on another possession for a 76-72 lead with 49.6 seconds left.

Southeast Boys’ Friday scored to cut the lead to 76-74.

A possibly questionable sideline turnover after a Southeast Boys steal gave the ball to Filcom.

The Southeast Boys would have to foul three times to put Filcom in the bonus and Oliver hit a free throw for 77-74.

After a timeout with 2.2 seconds remaining Lockhart had to attempt a last second shot under pressure that went off the rim.

Filcom advances to play Juneau AML at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Quarter scores: SE 20-19, SE 41-36, FIL 60-59

Filcom 77 – Carrillo 30 (1Foul), Bryant 10 (2F), Oliver 10, T. Yadao 8, Jhowel Estigoy 7 (1F), Christian Yadao 6, Storm Aguirre 4 (3F), TJ Guevarra 2. Filcom hit 7-14 at the free throw line.

Southeast Boys 74 – Lockhart 26 (1F), Friday 17 (2F), Lee 10, Waters 8 (1F), Lamebull 7 (3F), Frank Jack 4 (1F), Alex Heumann 2 (3F). Southeast Boys hit 2-3 at the line.

JUNEAU AML 91, MT. EDGECUMBE 67

In the A Bracket second game of the day Juneau AML toppled Mt. Edgecumbe 91-67 behind 21 points from Kaleb Tompkins and 19 from Chase Saviers.

Many of the team are on their home court. Tompkins graduated in 2016 after helping the Crimson Bears to a state championship.

“It was fun,” Tompkins said of their opening Gold Medal game. “It’s a high level competition type of tournament. I really wish I got to play in the B bracket, but it didn’t work out. But it was really fun to be back in the A bracket…We’ve got a couple guys from our city league that play together and then I played against people in Juneau. I enjoy playing with everybody on the team.”

Juneau trailed just twice in the game.

Mt. Edgecumbe’s RJ Didrickson Jr. hit a shot past the arc for a 7-6 lead with 8:16 left in the first quarter and Jacob Friske and Zach Anderson hit back-to-back baskets to lead 14-11 with five minutes in the stanza.

The rest of the action seemed to be with Juneau despite a close contest in the first half.

Saviers, Tompkins and Brady Carandang all hit past the arc in the first quarter and Tompkins, Cody Grussendorf, Kolby Hoover and Kendrick Payton added scores to give Juneau a 25-20 lead after 10 minutes.

“We just came off city league so we’ve been playing with each other and against each other,” Saviers said. “It is just good to play. Basketball is that one thing you can do year around. It’s not like the other sports. So I’m just fortunate enough to still be able to play and compete with a bunch of good teams and at a high level.”

Mahina Toutaiolepo gave Juneau a 27-20 lead to start the second quarter, but Mt. Edgecumbe scored four straight baskets by Friske, Claude Young, Anderson and Tyrell Cromer to take a 28-27 lead.

Juneau’s Guy Bean got it back with a shot past the arc and Juneau’s Cromer tied it again with two free throws for 30-30.

Hoover hit past the arc to give Juneau a 33-30 lead and Mt. Edgecumbe’s Friske, Anderson and Didrickson took the lead back at 37-33, the last time they would be ahead.

Juneau closed the quarter on a 10-0 run for a 43-37 lead at the half.

“I like this bracket,” Saviers said. “I remember back when they used to have it and Anchorage teams came down and I think even a couple times out of state teams. Hopefully we can get this bracket back like an eight-team bracket as time goes on…it’s just like the B Bracket, right? They fill the stands and hopefully we can do the same thing.”

Juneau extend their lead to 10 points, 53-43, midway through the third quarter and 59-49 with two minutes left in the stanza and close on two baskets by Saviers and another by Ethan Kadake for the 65-49 lead with 10 minutes left to play. Juneau would outscore Mt. Edgecumbe 26-16 in the fourth quarter.

Juneau advances to play Filcom at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Mt. Edgecumbe plays Southeast Boys in an elimination game at 9 a.m.

Quarter scores: JNU 25-20, JNU 43-37, JNU 65-51.

Juneau – Tompkins 21, Saviers 19 (1F), Carandang 13 (1F), Bean 8 (2F), Hoover 8 (1F), Cody Grussendorf 6 (2F), Payton 6 (1F), Toutaiolepo 4 (2F), Keontay Jackson 4 (3F), Kadake 2 (2F). Juneau hit 2-2 from the free throw line.

Mt. Edgecumbe – Anderson 17 (1F), J. Friske 16 (4F), Cromer 13 , Didrickson 10, Zach Kline 4 (1F), Young 4, Andrew Friske 2, Brian Friske 1. Mt. Edgecumbe hit 15-20 at the line.

TUESDAY B BRACKET PLAY

HYDABURG 83, YAKUTAT 61

In B Bracket action Hydaburg eliminated Yakutat from the tournament 83-61 behind 23 points from Vinny Edenshaw and 21 from Trevor Olson.

Hydaburg went up early behind scores by Claude Young, Olson, Jessie Louie, Donald Edenshaw and V. Edenshaw and soon were ahead 28-10 after 10 minutes.

Hydaburg pushed out to a 51-23 advantage at the half.

Yakutat’s Arthur Adams hit three shots past the arc in the third quarter and had seven from that distance in the game, but they trailed 68-42 with just 10 minutes remaining to play.

Yakutat woke up too late in the game and outscored Hydaburg in the third quarter 19-17 and in the final stanza 19-15.

Hydaburg advances to an elimination game at noon Wednesday against Kake.

Quarter scores: HYD 28-10, HYD 51-23, HYD 68-42

Hydaburg 83 – V. Edenshaw 23 (2F), Olson 21 (1F), Young 14 (3F), Louie 12 (2F) D. Edenshaw 9, Tyler Bell 2, Abraham Hillaire 2 (2F). Hydaburg hit 2-3 from the line.

Yakutat 61 – Adams 25, Joshua James 14, Robert Sensmeier 10 (2F), Wesley Porter 4, Christian Adams 4 (1F), George Valle 2, Dylan Peterson 2, Cody Jensen (1F). Yakutat hit 2-2 from the line.

KETCHIKAN 89, KLAWOCK 87

In the B Bracket nightcap Ketchikan’s Clayton Olmstead followed his own miss in a group of Klawock defenders and tipped the ball back to the rim as the buzzer sounded and after the echo had cleared, the ball slipped through the net to advance Ketchikan to the next game and send Klawock out of the tournament.

The game was tied at 81-81 with five minutes left to play and Klawock took the lead on a basket by Nate Yockey 83-81.

Ketchikan regained the lead on an Archie Dundas shot past the arc and Klawock’s DJ Alamenzor hit two free throws for the 85-84 lead.

Ketchikan’s Olmstead scored for an 86-85 lead and Seth Mars added a free throw for 87-85.

Klawock’s Tyler Coleman tied the score inside at 87-87 and was fouled on the shot but missed the free throw. A loose ball turnover went to Ketchikan with 12.2 seconds remaining and they set up the final play.

Olmstead drove into the key, hung in the air and put up his 33rd points for the win.

Yockey led Klawock with a game-high 37 points, including 16 in the third quarter that gave Klawock at 72-67 lead.

Ketchikan advances to play Haines in a 7 p.m. elimination game Wednesday.

Quarter scores: KTN 24-23, KTN 46-45, KLWK 72-67

Ketchikan 89 – Olmstead 33 (3F), Gunnar Farstad 19 (3F) Dundas 11, Juan Coronel 11 (1F), Fredrick Seludo 9, Andrew Kleinschmidt 3 (1F), Mars 3 (5F). Ketchikan hit 23-31 at the free throw line.

Klawock 87 – Yockey 37 (2F), Tyler Coleman 16 (3F), Almenzor 11 (5F), Trae Marvin 9 (5F), Emett Fairbanks 8 (5F), Deion Jackson 3 (2F), Nevan Yockey 3 (2F). Klawock hit 6-14 at the line.

TUESDAY C BRACKET PLAY

KAKE 78, KLUKWAN 58

In C Bracket play Kake eliminated Klukwan from the tournament with a 78-58 win.

Klukwan held an early 8-4 lead-off baskets by Alex Heumann, Cody Hotch, Levi Hotch and Heumann again on a reverse layup. But Kake went on a 6-0 run by Trevor Rostad, Derek Knudson and Rostad again to take a 10-8 lead.

Kake’s Rudy Bean would garnish three assists in a 9-5 run that included a Bean basket and scores by Rostad and Kelly Brown that put Kake up 19-13 after 10 minutes of action.

Klukwan’s Jacob Hotch opened the second quarter with a score, but Kake’s Bean answered with a short jumper and then one past the arc to go up 24-15.

The teams exchanged brief runs until Kake, leading 28-23, closed the half on a 9-0 run with scores by Rostad, Shea Jackson and Bean for a 37-23 lead.

Kake would not be threatened the rest of the game and Cavanaugh hit a shot at the third-quarter buzzer for a 59-46 advantage. Kake scored 22 points in the third stanza and Klukwan 23, but in the fourth quarter Kake outscored Klukwan 19-12.

Kake advances to a 5 p.m. elimination game Thursday against Hoonah.

Quarter scores: KAKE 20-13, KAKE 37-23, KAKE 59-46

Kake 78 – Rostad 22 (4F), Bean 13 (1F), Brown 13 (1F), S. Jackson 8, Shane Padgett 7 (1F), Derek Knudson 5 (1F). Kake hit 5-12 at the free throw line.

Klukwan 58 – C. Hotch 18 (1F), Heumann 13 (2F), Jacob Horch 11 (2F), Kent Larson 8 (1F), Christopher Horch 3, Jeffrey Klangt 3, L. Hitch 2 (1F). Klukwan hit 4-8 from the line.

HOONAH 75, YAKUTAT 43

Hoonah eliminated Yakutat 75-43 from the C bracket of the tournament and will advance to face Kake in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Hoonah went up 17-10 in the first quarter with 10 of their points coming from the free throw line and held a 30-22 lead at the half.

Hoonah outscored Yakutat 20-10 in the third quarter and led 50-32 heading into the final 10 minutes of action.

Quarter scores: HNH 17-10, HNH 30-22, HNH 50-32

Hoonah 75 – Travis Dybdahl 16, Brian Koenig 10 (3F), Terrence Wheat 9 (3F), Lucas Johnson 8 (1F), Braxton Booze 7 (1F), Jon Torres 7 (2F), Anthony Lindoff 5 (3F), Jordan Coronell 4 (1F), George Fisher 3 (1F), Jimmy Refuerzo 2. Hoonah hit 30-42 from the free throw line.

Yakutat 43 – Martin Sensmeier 21 (5F), Bailey Johnson 7 (4F), Jimmy Jensen 6 (3F), Derek James 5 (1F), Jay Sin 2 (3F), Adam Johnson 2 (2F), Jay Johnson (2F), Robin Brantley (2F), Alan Vale (4F), Ralph Wolfe (1F). Yakutat hit 6-14 from the line.

TUESDAY MASTERS BRACKET PLAY

KAKE 62, METLAKATLA 48

In Masters Bracket action Kake defeated Metlakatla 62-48 behind 27 points from Anthony Ross and 21 from Jay Peterson.

A close battle through most of the action Kake was trailing 10-8 when they went on a 10-4 run behind a basket inside and outside the arc by both Ross and Peterson to lead 18-14 after 10 minutes. Metlakatla had found scoring from Tom Brendible and Willie Hayward past the arc, and Archie Dundas, Danny Marsden and Steve Booth closer in.

Metlakatla tightened their defense in the second quarter, holding Kake to just five points, and got baskets from Hayward and Dundas past the arc and Hayward, Marsden and Booth closer in for a 26-23 lead at the half.

Ross and Peterson caught fire in the third quarter scoring nine and eight points, respectively, to help Kake take a 44-39 lead with just 10 minutes left to play.

Metlakatla battled back to tie the game at 45-45 as Hayward had a steal and layup to open the fourth quarter, and Marsden hit for straight free throws.

Ross hit to take a 47-45 lead, but Hayward followed with a score to tie at 47-47 with six minutes left to play.

Ross hit from past the arc for a 50-47 lead, added a free throw for 51.

Metlakatla’s last point came on a free throw by Dundas and Kake would close the game on a 11-0 run. Kake’s Lloyd Davis added an old-fashioned fake “help you off the floor” hand shake in the run.

Kake advances to a 4 p.m. Thursday semifinal against Sitka. Metlakatla plays Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in an elimination game against Angoon.

Quarter scores: KAKE 18-14, MET 26-23, KAKE 44-39

Kake 62 – Ross 27, Peterson 21, Brandon Jackson 10 (2F), L. Davis 2 (1F), Jess Ross 1 (2F), Nick Davis 1 (2F), Robert Jackson (1F), Pete Vernetti (2F). Kake hit 14-20 at the free throw line.

Metlakatla 48 – Hayward 16, D. Marsden 14 (5F), Dundas 8, Booth 7 (5F), Brendible 3, John Marsden (4F). Metlakatla hit 6-11 at the line.

SITKA 74, HOONAH 57

In the nightcap game on Tuesday, Sitka took an early first-quarter lead of 23-12 and never looked back as they defeated Hoonah 74-57.

Five Sitka players reached double figures and the team reached 70 points in three quarters.

Sitka plays Kake in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday. Hoonah plays an elimination game Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Quarter scored: SIT 23-12, SIT 45-22, SIT 70-57.

Sitka 74 – Mitch Mork 14 (1F), Jeremy Plank 12 (1F), Justin Bagley 11 (1F), Syd Eubanks 11 (1F), Tom Anderson 11 (2F), Matt Love 7 (2F), Gary Smith 6 (1F), Efren Arce 2 (3F), Cliff Richter (1F), Norm Staton (1F). Sitka hit 7-9 from the free throw line.

Hoonah 57 – Jeremy Martin 19 (1F), Mark Pepich 9 (1F), Joe Cornell 6, Kamal Lindoff 6, James Mercer 4 (1F), Louie White Sr 4 (4F), Andy Grey 3, Duane Jack 3, Albert Hinchman 3. Hoonah hit 6-13 from the line.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.