JDHS girls fall to Colony 56-34 in state semifinal game

Mt. Edgecumbe senior Raegan David (1) shoots over Valdez’ junior Destiny Day Friday in the 3A girls 4th/6th-place game of the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 3A/4A Basketball State Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Cambry Lockhart (3) looks to pass under pressure from Colony senior Tonya Karpow (33) and sophomore Jericho Wuestenberg (3) during the Crimson Bears’ 56-34 loss to the Knights in a Friday 4A girls semifinal at the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 3A/4A Basketball State Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé freshman Sadie Tuckwood (13) defends Colony senior Aria Smith (32) during the Crimson Bears’ 56-34 loss to the Knights in a Friday 4A girls semifinal at the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 3A/4A Basketball State Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé sophomore Bergen Erickson, sophomore June Troxel (5) and senior Mary Johnson (4) run a fast break during the Crimson Bears’ 56-34 loss to the Colony Knights in a Friday 4A girls semifinal at the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 3A/4A Basketball State Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Cailynn Baxter (23), senior Kerra Baxter (22) and junior Gwen Nizich (11) defend Colony senior Hallie Clark (22), senior Ashlyn Waggoner (2) and sophomore Annelise Larsen (20) during the Crimson Bears’ 56-34 loss to the Knights in a Friday 4A girls semifinal at the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 3A/4A Basketball State Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Cailynn Baxter shoots against Colony during the Crimson Bears’ 56-34 loss to the Knights in a Friday 4A girls semifinal at the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 3A/4A Basketball State Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé freshman Athena Warr (21) ties up Colony senior Ashlyn Waggoner (2) in the Crimson Bears’ 56-34 loss to the Knights in a Friday 4A girls semifinal at the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 3A/4A Basketball State Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé sophomore Layla Tokuoka (14) gets a shot off over Colony senior Hallie Clark (22) as JDHS juniors Cambry Lockhart (3) and Gwen Nizich (11) move down court in the Crimson Bears’ 56-34 loss to the Knights in a Friday 4A girls semifinal at the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 3A/4A Basketball State Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé sophomore Layla Tokuoka (14) gets a shot off over Colony senior Hallie Clark (22) as JDHS juniors Cambry Lockhart (3) and Gwen Nizich (11) move down court in the Crimson Bears’ 56-34 loss to the Knights in a Friday 4A girls semifinal at the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 3A/4A Basketball State Championships at Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears could not match the energy of the top-seeded Colony Knights in a 56-34 semifinal loss Friday at the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska 3A/4A Basketball State Championships in Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center.

“I do think we are definitely more talented than we showed today,” JDHS head coach Tanya Nizich said. “But, you know, you come out here you just have to give it your all, you’ve got one shot. Colony is a very good team and a very composed team.”

JDHS held a brief 6-4 lead with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter as senior Kerra Baxter had hit from past the arc, junior Gwen Nizich had a free throw, and sophomore Layla Tokuoka drove through contact and scooped in a layup basket.

Colony had already collected rebounds from Tina Karpow and Alley Shelley, Karpow scored hers and Shelley assisted on a score by Ashlyn Waggoner, when Annelise Larsen tied the game and then scored for the lead and all-state guard Hallie Clark made the score 11-6 forcing a JDHS timeout.

“They definitely frazzled us a little bit on the defensive side,” coach Nizich said. “We talked a lot about trying to attack the basket and we thought that there was a lot more opportunities we could have done that. We had trouble spacing things out and that hampered our opportuities to drive in with a bit more open of a lane.”

JDHS’ G. Nizich hit from past the arc to close to 11-9, but Colony pushed the lead to 15-9 at the quarter’s end.

JDHS junior Cambry Lockhart stole a ball to open the second quarter and fed senior Cailynn Baxter for a score.

Colony’s Karpow answered with a drive through traffic for a 17-12 lead.

After JDHS’ K. Baxter hit one of two free throws to close to 17-13 Colony went on a 14-4 run to end the half and lead 31-17. JDHS’ points came from K. Baxter at the free throw line, and freshman Athena Warr rebounded and scored inside.

The Knights outrebounded the Crimson Bears 13-7 in the first 16 minutes of action while turnovers were close to even with JDHS having eight and Colony six.

“Emotions were high as we faced Colony tonight,” JDHS’ G. Nizich said. “Although it was a tough and disappointing loss, we’re determined to channel that energy into our game tomorrow morning for third place. We’re looking forward to bouncing back.”

Colony opened the second half with a shot scored at “Clark’s arc” as the talented guard buried a deep three on a JDHS zone defense.

JDHS responded with K. Baxter battling inside for a bucket to trail 34-19.

Colony would press on defense and attack on offense and led by 20 points, 43-23 at the end of three quarters.

The teams would play a relatively even fourth quarter with Colony scoring 13 points and JDHS 11 as starters gave way to their teammates and the Knights finished 56-32 over the Crimson Bears.

“This season has been an amazing experience and we have grown so much as a team,” Tokuoka said. “From where we started and where we are now I have noticed so many new friendships and bonds with each other…This last game was of course a hard loss, but was a game we can grow from. Defense is a major thing to win games and we did a great job at the beginning but stated to go down a bit as the game went on. All we can do now is look forward to tomorrow and make the best out of this opportunity…Although we took a loss I am just so happy for my team and how far we have come. Moving forward to our game tomorrow it’s a new day and going to be another great game.”

K. Baxter led JDHS with 14 points, Tokuoka added seven, G. Nizich four and Warr two. K. Baxter had six rebounds, C. Baxter five, Tokuoka four, Lockhart and senior Addison Wilson three apiece, sophomore June Troxel and Warr two apiece and sophomore Bergen Erickson one.

JDHS hit 8-12 at the free throw line and 11-38 from the field including 4-16 from past the arc. The Crimson Bears totaled four assists, 26 rebounds, three steals, 11 fouls and 15 turnovers.

“Our trip to state has been both a learning and growing experience,” JDHS’ Lockhart said. “We have come so far in this season and we are going to work just as hard in tomorrow’s game to end it on a positive note. Overall I am very proud of each individual. We have put in so much effort and time to make each other better. This season will definitely be one to remember. Winning regions and continuing on to state is a significant achievement for our program, especially on the first year of consolidation. I am just very proud and grateful for every memory and experience this season.”

Colony hit 11-14 at the line and 18-33 from the field (3-11 from the arc). The Knights had 10 assists, 27 rebounds, 12 steals, nine fouls and nine turnovers.

Karpow led Colony with 19 points, Clark added 16, Waggoner seven, Jericho Wuestenberg and Shelley five apiece and Larsen four. Karpow led with seven rebounds, Waggoner with four assists, and Waggoner, Shelley, Larsen and Clark had two assists each.

“We still have a game tomorrow and we have to finish strong,” coach Nizich said. “It’s always a special time being able to compete in the state tournament with great teams. Just like any game we have to move on to the next and get tough mentally for MCCA in the morning.”

The Crimson Bears will play at 9:30 a.m. Saturday against Mountain City Christian Academy in the 3rd/5th-place game. Colony faces Wasilla, a 59-54 winner over Mountain City, in Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. 4A girls state championship game.

3A GIRLS 4TH/6TH

MT. EDGECUMBE BRAVES 48, VALDEZ BUCCANEERS 40

The Mt. Edgecumbe Braves girls basketball team closed out their 3A state tournament with a win in the 4th/6th-place game over the Valdez Buccaneers 48-40 behind 20 points from Tahira Akaran and 13 points from Raegan David.

Mt. Edgecumbe led 9-5 after eight minutes of action and the game was tied 19-19 at the half. The Braves led 38-30 starting the fourth quarter.

Camille Johnson added eight points for Mt. Edgecumbe, Gracelynn Friske three, Lauren Cedars and Zenaida Andrew two apiece. Andrew led with 12 rebounds, Cedars eight, David six, Akaran and Brooke Markoff four apiece, Friske and Johnson one apiece. Akaran had three steals, Andrew two and Cedars one.

The Braves hit 9-12 from the free throw line, 16-58 from the field (7-16 from the arc), totaled 40 rebounds, 12 fouls and 14 turnovers.

The Buccaneers hit 12-49 from the field (7-19 from the arc), had 39 rebounds, 11 fouls and 19 turnovers.

Destiny Day led Valdez with 16 points, Lola Compehos nine, Rylee Wade seven, Kelli Malcuit and Hali Sitka four apiece.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.