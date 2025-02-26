Friday girls 1A Region V Championship games set

Hoonah’s Paige Woitte (13) and Charlie Jack (34) rebound over Skagway’s Kelsey Cox in the Braves overtime win over the Panthers on Thursday during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Skagway’s Kaitlyn Tronrud (13) dribbles under pressure from Hoonah’s Paige Woitte (13) Thursday during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Hoonah’s Nevaeh Campbell (24) shoots under pressure from Skagway’s Lennon Jennings (21), Kelsey Cox and Amelia Myers (2) in the Braves overtime win over the Panthers on Thursday during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Skagway’s Lennon Jennings (21) passes around defensive pressure from Hoonah’s Nevaeh Campbell (24) and Jora Savland (3) in the Panthers overtime loss to the Braves on Thursday during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Hoonah’s Chloe Lane (20) and Jora Savland go for a rebound with Skagway’s Lennon Jennings (21), Kelsey Cox (14), Amelia Myers (2) and Kenadie Cox (24) in the Braves overtime win over the Panthers Thursday during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Kake’s Brooklyn Hallingstad (24) lays up a shot past Klawock’s Keira Sanderson (32) and Jayla Edenshaw (11) in the Thunderbirds loss to the Chieftains on Thursday during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Klawock senior Lea Armour (23) throws a half court buzzer beater under pressure by Kake junior Lydia Chang on Thursday during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Klawock’s Kaiya Marvin (12) and Jayla Edenshaw go for a loose ball with Kake’s Lydia Chang (12), Kristine Jackson-Williams (13), Eden Hallingstad (20) and Brooklyn Hallingstad (24) in the Chieftains win over the Thunderbirds on Thursday during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Kake fans, including members of the boys team, cheer on the Thunderbirds’ girls Thursday during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Kake fans, including members of the boys team, cheer on the Thunderbirds’ girls Thursday during the 2025 Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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The Klawock Lady Chieftains defeated the Kake Lady Thunderbirds 33-18 on Thursday in the Alaska Airlines Region V 1A Girls Basketball Tournament at the Thunder Mountain Middle School gym, and the Hoonah Lady Braves needed overtime to stop the Skagway Lady Panthers 48-46. Both winners will meet for the championship at 8 p.m. Friday.

Klawock and Kake had the morning game, and their attitudes reflected the talent and aggression both teams possess.

A physical defensive game forced both teams to be patient with their offense, and Klawock held a 10-6 first quarter advantage thanks to five points from senior Lea Armour.

“I feel pretty good but we are not done yet so we can’t be too happy until we get that first place,” Armour said. “We just had to play through the physicalness. I told the girls not to let it get to their heads and to keep playing.”

Kake battled back in the second quarter with two shots past the arc by junior LilyIda Jackson and another from sophomore Brooklyn Hallingstad. But Klawock found a shot past the arc by junior Keira Sanderson and one inside by eighth grader Alli Demmert to earn a 15-14 halftime lead.

“Staying positive is kind of hard sometimes, but we had our heads up for the bigger picture,” Klawock senior Kaiya Marvin said. “We just pushed through to hopefully win again.”

Klawock outscored Kake 7-2 in the third quarter for a 22-16 lead heading into the final quarter and allowed Kake just a single basket in the fourth quarter while scoring another 11 points.

Klawock was led by eight points apiece from Armour and eighth grader Jayla Edenshaw, Marvin added six points, Sanderson five, Demmert four and freshman AnaRose Peratrovich two.

The Lady Chieftains hit 9-16 from the charity stripe, the Lady Thunderbirds 2-4.

Jackson led Kake with eight points, B. Hallingstad had six and junior Lydia Chang and freshman Kristina Jackson-Williams had two apiece.

“Key was teamwork,” Klawock coach Joseph Sanderson said. “We’ve been working a lot on the road, playing hard, playing defense. We came in with a game plan and knew Kake was really good at the double and triple team so we had that in mind and just played hard overall.”

HOONAH 48, SKAGWAY 46 OT

The Hoonah Lady Braves and Skagway Lady Panthers needed four minutes of overtime Thursday to decide who would play in Friday’s region title game, and Hoonah sophomore Jora Savland clinched the decision with a driving shot at the buzzer for the 48-46 win.

To get there, the Lady Braves needed a big boost from junior Paige Woitte, who drained a shot from past the arc in the fourth quarter to give Hoonah a 32-31 lead with two minutes left.

Skagway freshman Amelia Myers answered with a basket to regain the advantage 33-32 with 1:40 left to play.

Woitte again made space past the arc and buried a shot for a 35-33 lead with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Skagway sophomore Kelsey Cox would hit a bucket with 30 seconds left to tie the game and both teams had last shots to win, but could not get the score.

Skagway senior Kaitlyn Tronrud opened the extra stanza with a basket for a 37-35 lead and was answered by Hoonah’s Savlund to tie.

Skagway got back-to-back baskets by Myers and Tronrud for a 41-37 lead, but Hoonah’s Savland hit from past the arc and Woitte hit a free throw to tie the game at 41-41. Woitte then hit from past the arc and Savland hit a free throw for a 45-41 lead with 34 seconds left in the game. Skagway’s Tronrud fouled out and was done for the game.

Skagway’s Myers would earn two trips to the free throw line, cashing in on one point each time, to trail 45-43 with 22 seconds left.

Hoonah’s Savland was fouled and hit one of two for a 46-43 lead with 16 seconds left.

Skagway looked to be lost, but Myers found space past the arc and hit all net to tie the game at 46-46 and the Lady Panthers immediately fouled Savland.

Savland would miss both free throws with eight seconds left, but Woitte controlled the rebound and fed Savland, who drove into traffic and lifted a shot onto the rim and in the basket as the buzzer sounded.

“I was just hoping the shot would go in,” Savland said. “We lost to them twice during the season so we know how good they are. Now we get a chance to win a title and go to state.”

Skagway also lost star junior Lennon Jennings to five fouls with 4:06 left in the fourth quarter after she had put in four shots past the arc in the game. Hoonah lost sophomore Easton Ross with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter.

Hoonah led 6-5 after one quarter, 17-13 at the half and 27-25 after three quarters.

Savland led Hoonah with a game-high 19 points, Woitte added 14, Ross nine, eighth grader Charlie Jack four, and freshman Jenna Jack and Nevaeh Campbell had one apiece.

The Lady Braves hit 9-26 at the free throw line, the Lady Panthers 4-8.

Jennings led Skagway with 14 points, Meyers had 13, Tronrud 11, sophomore Kelsey Cox six and senior Kenodie Cox two.

Skagway will play an elimination game against Angoon at 1 p.m. Friday.

KAKE 33, HYDABURG 25

Playing their second game of the day, Kake had enough energy to eliminate Hydaburg from the tournament and advance to another elimination game at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

The Thunderbirds got five points from Brooklyn Hallingstad and four from junior Lydia Chang to take a 9-3 lead in the first quarter, while Hydaburg senior Macy Alander hit from past the arc for the Warriors lone score.

Kake pushed into a 24-14 lead at the half behind scores from five different Thunderbirds while Hydaburg tried to rally behind Alander and sophomore Kia Robert.

Kake would lead 32-20 after three quarters but score just one free throw in the final stanza to hold on for the win.

B. Hallingstad led Kake with 15 points, Chang had six, freshman Sassy Sharclane-Wooton five, freshman Aurora Davis three, and freshman Kristine Jackson-Williams and eighth grader Izabel Nelson had two apiece.

The Thunderbirds hit 1-3 at the free throw line, the Warriors 1-1.

Alander led Hydaburg with 14 points, Robert had six, freshman Lianna Mwarey three and eighth grader Audriana Del Campo two.

Kake will play another elimination game at 11:15 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s Angoon and Skagway elimination game.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.