JDHS basketball teams split first games of Monroe series as participants shoot for mental health awareness

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Elias Dybdahl shoots over Monroe sophomore Zavier Oleson and junior James Trieglaff (20) during the Crimson Bears’ 76-55 loss to the Rams on Friday in the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Brandon Casperson (5) shoots against Monroe senior Jett McCullough (4), sophomore Zavier Oleson (24), junior James Trieglaff (20) and freshman Harry Roberts (33) during the Crimson Bears’ 76-55 loss to the Rams on Friday in the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé boys basketball team pose for a photo in their purple Take A Timeout To Talk warmup jerseys on Friday before their game against Monroe. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé sophomore Layla Tokuoka (14) fights through a screen by Monroe junior Trinity Turiel (32) while defending sophomore Leyton Cortez (11) during the Crimson Bears’ 52-40 win over the Rams on Friday in the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Monroe sophomore Leila Church (21) and Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé seniors Kerra Baxter (22) and Cailynn Baxter (23) go for a loose ball during the visiting Rams’ 52-40 loss to the host Crimson Bears on Friday in the George Houston Gymnasium. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé girls basketball team pose for a photo in their purple Take A Timeout To Talk warmup jerseys on Friday before their 52-40 win over the Monroe Rams. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

The games mattered on Friday night inside the George Houston Gymnasium, but the message for mental health awareness took center stage throughout the evening as the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé varsity basketball teams hosted their first of a two-night series against the Monroe Catholic Rams from Fairbanks.

“I do know people in my life and peers who mentally struggle,” JDHS junior guard Gwen Nizich said. “And I think it is very important that it isn’t something that we don’t talk about, that we raise awareness to everybody and maybe we can touch someone’s life and help prevent the extreme…Just to understand signs and being aware of your peers around you maybe you can help in a situation just by the simplest things.”

The Crimson Bears girls earned a 52-40 win on Friday while the Crimson Bears boys lost their game, 76-55.

The night’s fundraiser — Take A Timeout to Talk — was hosted by Find Your Fire and Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“We talk about that all the time,” Monroe girls coach Travis Cortez said. “Supporting one another. We know that in this day and age it is a real thing and more people are starting to realize and be aware of those things. We always talk about this in our program, about how we love and support our teammates. We’ve been doing that for years, long before the mental health issues, we talk about awareness… We are a small school, we have to love and support one another…We recognize those things, as coaches we talk about those things all the time. Overall we talk about the privilege to play basketball when there are a lot of people out there that have bigger issues they have to deal with.”

Crimson Bears girls dominate first half, hold on to win

Wearing purple warmup shirts to support the cause, the JDHS girls took the floor first. With the inside work of senior Kerra Baxter, and the pressure defense from juniors Cambry Lockhart and Nizich and sophomore Layla Tokuoka, the Crimson Bears held an 8-2 advantage with two minutes left in the first quarter despite poor shooting from both teams.

Nizich would hit a shot past the arc for an 11-2 lead and Monroe senior Shannel Kovalsky answered with her second basket in the stanza to close to 11-4. Nizich and Lockhart would close out the quarter with scores for a 15-4 advantage.

JDHS opened the second quarter with baskets by Baxter, Nizich and a free throw by Tokuoka for a 20-4 lead. Thanks to rebounds by Cailynn Baxter, K. Baxter, senior Addison Wilson and Lockhart the Crimson Bears would control the first half for a 25-11 lead. Monroe senior Desiree Redfox hit from past the arc, and junior teammate Emersyn Cortez and sophomore Leila Church had the Rams last points in the stanza.

“I thought overall we did a lot of nice things,” JDHS girls coach Tanya Nizich said. “We have been working a lot in practice on running against a zone because we recognized that was hurting us in the last series against Ketchikan when they pulled that out against us. We worked on that with ball movement and recognized what we can get out of running a zone offense. Overall we did a really good job of crashing the boards.”

While JDHS held the first-half lead, Monroe would outscore the Crimson Bears 29-27 in the second half. Not enough for the Rams to win, but enough for the Crimson Bears to think of the next game.

“I think we got tired,” coach Nizich said. “I think we tuckered ourselves rushing things on the offensive side and if we didn’t miss then it was a dead sprint going back the other way. On offense that’s our time to catch our breath and get our teammates set up and relax a little bit. Defense we are always going to work hard but offense is the time you are going to catch your breath.”

JDHS’ G. Nizich opened the third quarter with a shot past the arc, and Monroe answered with free throws by Church and a euro-step layup by E. Cortez to trail 28-15.

Lockhart scored for JDHS and Church answered again.

JDHS seemed to snatch momentum as K. Baxter was fouled on a scoring basket inside and made the free throw and Tokuoka hit a shot past the arch for a 36-18 advantage, but Monroe’ E. Cortez, Church and sophomore Leyton Cortez answered to pull to 36-25.

JDHS senior Mary Johnson hit a corner jump shot to lead 38-25 and Monroe’s Kovalsky ended the quarter with a basket to trail 38-27.

“We felt like we struggled to deal with the pressure early on,” Monroe coach Cortez said. “We got into a deficit and although we picked up the second half it was the very beginning of the game that we failed to deal with the pressure. We’re working on those things. Juneau is a very good team. We know this, we have had our eyes on them for a while. Those are the teams we are looking to play. Compared to the teams on our schedule we would much rather come to Juneau and play a tougher team and we’ll walk away from this game feeling good about it and grateful that we get to play another game tomorrow. We love these opportunities because it puts us in a very difficult place, it stacks things against you when you’re traveling all day…We are just happy we are here.”

JDHS’ Nizich hit a jumper to open the fourth quarter and Monroe would continue to answer the Crimson Bears scores, eventually closing to 46-36 on baskets by Church and Redfox.

JDHS’ K. Baxter scored for a 48-36 lead and Monroe’s Redfox answered to trail 48-38.

Tokuoka pulled down a rebound and fed K. Baxter for a fast break and a 50-28 JDHS lead with under a minute remaining. Kovalsky scored for Monroe and Tokouka gave the Crimson Bears a final basket and the game 52-40.

K. Baxter led JDHS with 18 points, G. Nizich 15, Tokuoka eight, Lockhart seven, Johnson and C. Baxter two apiece.

JDHS hit 4-6 at the charity stripe, Monroe 4-4.

Church led Monroe with 13 points, Redfox 10, Kovalsky eight, E. Cortez six and L. Cortez three.

After the game G. Nizich and Lockhart commented on mental health and the pressures of social media.

“I think it is super important to have outlets in your life,” G. Nizich said. “I could say for me and a lot of our team it is basketball and I think it is super important to not only have these personal things that you work on, but to have support from people around you and I just hope that, by bringing awareness, we can be part of that support. Honestly I am so thankful that I have this team because we support each other and lift each other up…Social media is like a status over your head and it is not your true character, but it is who people think you are. We actually had a quote in practice, it was ‘Prioritize your character over your reputation because your character is who you really are.’”

Lockhart said, “The team is an outlet for us and for us to help others. We are making sure that people are engaged with others and surrounding them however we can help in any way possible.”

She noted, “Just keeping a strong mental idea that the online stuff isn’t in person and you can just disregard that and go about your life with the people that really care about you and surround yourself with people that are there for you.”

The JDHS dance team wore purple ribbons in their hair and performed their Pom routine, and the JDHS cheer squad had speciality ordered shirts with verbiage on the back that read DEAR PERSON BEHIND ME…YOU MATTER…YOU’RE ENOUGH…YOU’RE AMAZING.

“I think it is very prevalent in our society today,” JDHS cheerleader Audrey Yu said. “And I think the only way to help is to accept and listen and know that everybody is different and we all have our different needs, and although what they may have might not be applicable to you they are still enough, to each their own..I think that everybody at JD is welcome and we are all Crimson Bears and all a family, but I do know that there are different people with different niches and different personalities. Being a respectful person to everybody is how we should act.”

Yu also spoke about social media bullying.

“It is definitely hard to cope with that, especially since we are still growing teenagers we are still learning and social media is really prevalent in our generation,” she said. “And it takes a while to learn how to cope with social media but I think the only way is to start focusing on yourself and realize that there are seven billion people in the world…No matter what one person or a lot of people say you have got to know that you are your own person and only you can love yourself.”

JDHS boys stay close in first half before Monroe takes control

The JDHS boys also took to the court in purple warmup shirts too.

“It is nice these kids have an outlet with basketball,” JDHS coach Robert Casperson said in reference to the topic of the evening. “I teach at the middle school and I let them know about this game going on and how the focus is on mental health and that everybody is under stress and pressure at different times of their lives and how do we handle that and what do we do to make sure we are staying healthy and feeling good. You know it could just be going for a walk…It could be sometimes you clean your room, you feel good about accomplishing that task, getting out shooting some hoops, just calling up a buddy…And these guys have chosen, as one of their outlets, is to work extremely hard to play high school varsity basketball, and all the kids in our program at all levels, that is a huge commitment. It is somewhere they work to figure out who they are. And they are going to have success and they are going to have setbacks and how they approach that builds strength in them for later in life.”

JDHS senior Pedrin Saceda-Hurt scored to open the game. Monroe answered with baskets by junior Armani Smith, sophomore Zavier Oleson and Smith again for a 6-2 lead.

JDHS junior Tyler Frisby would be fouled on a scoring layup and hit the free throw to close to 6-5 .

Saceda-Hurt would finish the Crimson Bears scoring in the stanza, answering buckets by Monroe senior Jett McCullough, senior Tucker Williams, Oleson, McCullough again and freshman Harry Roberts for a 16-8 lead. Saceda-Hurt would hit two free throws to close JDHS to 16-10 as the quarter ended.

Early in the second quarter, Monroe showed a 1-2-2 zone defense, and JDHS junior Kurt Kuppert hit from past the arch to end that defensive set and pull to within 16-13. Junior Travis Dybdahl scored inside to pull to 16-15.

Baskets by Monroe’s McCullough and sophomore Adam Greyer pushed the Rams lead to 21-15.

JDHS’ Saceda-Hurt would hit three shots in a row, one from past the arc, to keep pace with baskets by Monroe junior Armani Smith, Williams and McCullough as the Rams held a 27-22 lead with 2:19 left in the half.

Monroe’s Williams scored and McCullough was fouled on a scoring layup and hit the free throw for a 32-22 lead.

JDHS junior Brandon Casperson hit a tough shot in transition and, after a free throw by Monroe’s McCullough, Dybdahl scored inside and then blocked a last second shot in the key by Monroe to trail 33-26 at the half.

“It is not for lack of trying,” coach Casperson said. “I love the way we came out to start the third quarter, we cut it down to four and then sometimes it is just the way the ball bounces…They play the passing lanes really well, they are athletic and they did a good job back cutting us in the first half so that was something to deal withWe battled to the end.”

JDHS had closed to 36-32 after baskets by senior Ahmir Parker and Dybdahl, but Monroe had a couple steals and baskets, and ballooned the lead out with a 19-2 run for a 55-34 lead at the quarter’s end.

“We played with great energy,” Monroe boys coach Bob Burcell said. “We came down here with a goal to try and build a little depth, get kids in the game and get a rotation. We usually play with tremendous energy, focus, guys talking…but the last few games against very good teams we hit a wall and were spent. I wrote on the board we have to play with tremendous energy and we did. We made some mistakes to start the second half, but we moved on to the next effort and the next and we were able to really ourselves. I don’t know what Juneau’s record is but you beat Juneau in Juneau that means something. This is one of the pillar programs in the state, you get a win in Southeast and it’s a big deal.”

JDHS’ B. Casperson stole a ball and scored to start the final eight minutes, and Dybdahl, B. Casperson and Kuppert would cut into the deficit to trail 57-43. But Monroe’s Williams and Smith scored nine points between them and led 66-43.

Saceda-Hurt would hit three baskets from past the arc in succession to close to 68-52, then answered Monroe’s basket by junior Isaiah Snow with his final shot past the arc and the Crimson Bears final basket.

“I think we battled hard,” Saceda-Hurt said. “There are just some things we need to focus on. Little things like rotations, intensity, just taking time on defense and offense and getting good shots. I definitely trust my teammates with the ball. Once I made two or three 3’s I just decided to start shooting a little more.”

Monroe would pull the ball out until fouled and finish the game from the free throw line for the 76-55 win.

“The things that these kids have been through in the last year with consolidation, figuring out how to play together and working together and they are there to support each other,” coach Casperson said. “Whether we win or lose these guys are resilient, they have grit, they have determination and that is such an important factor in your mental health. Just that the way these guys are there for each other is inspirational to me as their coach and it makes me want to be better for them. I know they are giving us everything they can and I know they want to win, and I know that just isn’t always the outcome. I believe that our goals are still out in front of us, but sometimes you fall short and it is about the effort. There are wins in life and there are lessons, and we have had a lot of lessons this season, but the guys are not backing down and I am extremely proud of them, and I know that that will pay dividends for them way deeper into their careers as adults, as family men, professionals and everything we really try to focus on.”

Saceda-Hurt led JDHS with a game high 26 points, B. Casperson and Dybdahl eight apiece, Kuppert six, Parker four and Frisby three.

The Crimson Bears hit 9-11 at the charity stripe, the Rams 13-25.

McCullough led Monroe with 20 points, Williams had 17, Smith 14, sophomore Zavier Oleson 13, freshman Harry Roberts five, sophomore Adam Greyer four, Snow two and junior James Trieglaff one.

Coming together for a cause beyond the court

Saceda-Hurt commented on the team’s commitment to Find Your Fire.

“Mental health is a very serious issue,” he said. “I think everyone should look out for it and try to help everyone that has mental health illness issues and just look out for them. Every person is precious and if someone is down we should definitely look out for them.”

Monroe coach Burcell said, “Our guys know the art of coaching is constructive criticism and the very next thing is positivity… We’ve beaten some good teams and hit the wall against some good teams. When you have those ups and downs you try to balance those things…Every guy that plays thinks he’s a Division I talent. At some point somebody is going to tell most of these guys they can’t play at the next level. They have to figure out how to have an identity outside of, ‘I’m a basketball player.’ They have to be, ‘I’m a teammate, I’m a brother, I’m a son..’ Count your blessings. One of the cool things about being in a private school is that we get to pray. And maybe that grounds you a little bit. Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us as we forgive… Through basketball we got to come to the capital of Alaska. What a wonderful experience!”

Throughout the games Find Your Fire and Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition provided materials and answered questions concerning mental health awareness.

Special guest Holly Huber, Miss Glacier Bay USA, has been working with local nonprofits the past six years and serves on the board of directors for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She is also competing for Miss Alaska USA with the goal to bring national grade resources to Juneau.

Mental health has impacted her life directly. When she was 15 her mother attempted to take her own life and six years ago her brother Michael took his own life.

“It never gets easier but I am out here with Melissa (McCormick), she does so many wonderful things in the community and any chance I get to come out and talk about suicide prevention and mental health awareness I take it,” Huber said. “I am lucky to come from a giant family…I have 10 siblings now and we’ve always kind of rallied around each other and having my parents, my siblings, my aunts and uncles to be there and share in that grief really helped lighten the load.”

“Almost everybody here has some connection, whether it be themselves, their family or friends, they have some connection to mental health and suicide prevention and getting to chat with everybody makes you realize that it is really not a strange thing and just by talking you open up that channel and it is nothing to be embarrassed about…I can’t imagine the kinds of things teenagers go through these days…It’s OK to ask for help. It’s okay to talk. I know it’s hard to be vulnerable, especially at young ages it’s hard to talk about your feelings and it’s hard to be vulnerable with people but abolishing that stigma and opening that conversation is really the first step to reducing suicide especially here in Alaska.”

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.