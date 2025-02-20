Chapell, Ricke sign to swim at Colorado and Bates

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior swimmers Pacific Ricke and Lucia Chapell hold celebratory cookies after signing national letters of intent to become student-athletes at Colorado College and Bates College, respectively, Thursday at Augustus Brown Pool. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Mother Sara Chapell, Lucia Chapell, father Richard Chapell, Pacific Ricke and mother Kirsten Amann pose after Lucia and Pacific signed national letters of intent to become student-athletes at Colorado College and Bates College, respectively, Thursday at Augustus Brown Pool. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior swimmers Pacific Ricke and Lucia Chapell pose with friends and teammates after signing national letters of intent to become student-athletes at Bates College and Colorado College, respectively, Thursday at Augustus Brown Pool. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé coaches Amber Kelly, Corrine Bullick, Gastineau Swim Club coach Scott Griffith, JDHS senior Pacific Ricke and mother Kirsten Amann, JDHS senior Lucia Chapell and parents Sara and Richard, and JDHS coaches Noah and Josiah Loseby pose after Pacific and Lucia’s college signing Thursday at Augustus Brown Pool. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Lucia Chapell swims the fly leg of the 200 medley relay during the 2024 Region V Swim & Dive Championships at the Petersburg Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

This 2017 photo shows swimmers Pacific Ricke, 10, and Lucia Chapell, 11, as members of the Haines Dolphins Swim Club at a meet in Ketchikan. (Photo courtesy Kirsten Amann)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior swimmers Pacific Ricke and Lucia Chapell share a moment before signing national letters of intent to become student-athletes at Bates College and Colorado College, respectively, Thursday at Augustus Brown Pool. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior swimmers Pacific Ricke and Lucia Chapell signed national letters of intent to become student-athletes at Bates College and Colorado College, respectively, Thursday at Augustus Brown Pool. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior swimmers Pacific Ricke and Lucia Chapell signed national letters of intent to become student-athletes at Bates College and Colorado College, respectively, Thursday at Augustus Brown Pool. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

From the first time Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé seniors Lucia Chapell and Pacific Ricke met as young kids at the pool they quickly became friends, and that friendship grew as fast as the lanes they swam in.

“I think she is one of the most dedicated and hard-working people that I have met,” Ricke said as she and Chapell on Thursday shared the experience of signing to colleges together at Juneau’s Augustus Brown Pool. “And whatever it is, she is always going to be there and she is always going to be trying and giving it her all. And I really admire that quality in her.”

Ricke signed a letter of intent to attend and swim at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and Chapell signed to Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“I think that our connection is pretty special,” Chapell said of Ricke. “I know that she is always open to talk about anything. She is always there for me and I am always there for her. I feel like we also really push each other in the pool. I admire how hard she works at everything in and out of the pool, and that really inspires me and makes me look forward to seeing her every day.”

Born in Juneau and transported to Haines by ferry and family days after, the two swimmers grew up competing with the Haines Dolphins Swim Club. Parents Sara and Richard Chapell, and Kirsten Amann and Dave Ricke, put them into swimming early.

“They grew up in the pool together since they were little babies,” Sara Chapell said. “They both decided they wanted to swim in college and when Lucia told us that we said, ‘Well, we should probably take you to Juneau.’ The process of looking for colleges starts between sophomore and junior years, and it was pretty easy for us to make the transition so we did it.”

The two swimmers had already been included in the Glacier Swim Club fold as they are “Southeast kids,” meaning that if a Southeast swim club sends one or a couple swimmers to a meet, if needed, GSC coaches and swimmers take them under their wing…GSC would be “their other swim family.”

“Because the Haines Dolphins Swim Team is so small often Lucia would travel without a coach at all,” S. Chapell said. “And GSC would just wrap their arms around her and take her in. It was the same with Pacific, too. For these girls coming to Juneau in a lot of ways was like coming home, a lot of their swim family was already here…It was a lot simpler than we imagined it being.”

Ricke moved to Juneau in eighth grade and L. Chapell moved to Juneau in the summer before her junior year, both jumping immediately into the waters of the GSC and Crimson Bears.

“Juneau just had a lot more opportunities than Haines did,” Kirsten Amann said. “And it became clear that it would be a good direction for Pacific, she had a lot of dreams and goals and determination. We’re so excited about the signing…It’s a big day.”

The two hold multiple records in Haines, have bolstered the GSC, were part of the JDHS girls state championship team last year and runner-up finish this season, and were Southeast Region V champions.

“They have been great additions to the team,” GSC coach Scott Griffith said. “Straight in from Haines they were already good swimmers. It was great to have them come in. They meshed right in with our club. They were both great workers and positive girls and great teammates. I’m proud of them and excited for them to keep swimming…Both of them are a coach’s dream. They are dedicated, they work hard, they are always positive, they do everything you say, they eat well…You wish you had a team full of girls like Pacific and Lucia.”

The swimmers recognized the enormity of the day and their friendship.

“It is pretty special that we got to be on the same team together again now,” L. Chapell said. “We grew up swimming in Haines and that was really fun. And then we were apart for a couple years when Pacific moved and now I feel like these past couple years it has just been a really fun experience to get to, I don’t know, revisit, being teammates.”

“Since I moved to Juneau a few years before Lucia did and it was over COVID…we grew apart a little bit,” Ricke said. “But since we’ve been back it has been wonderful to get to be friends and teammates together. And this signing is just such a, like, fun full-circle moment from when we were, like, little 5-year-olds and learned to swim together to now going off to college. When we were younger it was such a far off thing, I mean we were a lot younger, but it is definitely exciting now.”

Said Chapell, “Yeah we have been in the past little bit discussing our plans together and comparing notes and that has been exciting. But I don’t think we really planned on getting to sign together. It is pretty cool.”

Ricke will swim for the Bates College Bobcats in the NCAA Division III New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC).

“We were attracted by her enthusiasm and desire to be at Bates,” Bates College head coach Peter Casares said. “We want people who love the college and are ready to work hard and keep trying — even when it’s tough. Because it will inventively get tough and you’ll have to persevere. Loving where you are at helps.”

Casares said the staff will access Ricke’s strokes and pick the best events for her.

“Bates College is tight knit, has good culture, is tremendously supportive and all about improvement,” Casares said.

Asked what success means for swimmers and coaches at Bates he said, “To grow and mature as a human. Create individuals who are preset for the challenges life throws at them after they graduate. Swimming is our tool for teaching those skills and we are lucky to work with such great student athletes.”

Casares said the biggest thing high school swimmers need to know about moving up to college swimming is “leveling up. You have to be ready to compete against the best everyday. Whether in practice or meets, the ones who make it in college swimming are for the most part the best around and swim fast every day.”

Ricke said she chose Bates “because I wanted a school that I could both swim at and be academically challenged by. I looked at a variety of smaller schools on the East Coast and eventually settled on Bates. Both the swim team and the school as a whole are both collaborative and challenging which is something I look forward to being a part of.”

Chapell will swim for the Colorado College Tigers in the NCAA Division III Southern Collegiate Athletics Conference (SCAC).

“We are excited to have Lucia joining our program next year,” Colorado College head coach Jennifer Buffin said. “To be recruited at Colorado College, we look for individuals who will not only contribute to the success of the team, but also the broader Colorado College community. We are looking for individuals who can balance the academic rigor of CC with the commitment to being part of an NCAA sport. We felt that Lucia would not only contribute to the team, but would also add to the classroom and the community. Throughout the recruiting process it was great to get to know Lucia as a person, what her interests are both in school and swimming, and how she sees herself having a role in our program.”

Buffin noted Chappell will help add depth to the college’s group in both the 100 and 200 backstroke.

“Colorado College Swim team is about valuing success, this does not always mean times, but it means doing hard things and committing to the process to achieve the desired goals for our team,” Buffin said. “We pride ourselves in competing and building strong relationships within our team which allows us to challenge each other to more than what one may think they are capable of.”

At Colorado College success is more than just wins and strong performance.

“I believe success is the culmination of the work the team commits to throughout a season,” Buffin said. “When we can reflect on all the work we have done, and regardless of time or place, be proud of the everyday achievements and the people we have grown with, then we have achieved success.”

Buffin commented on what the biggest transition is for a high school swimmer at college.

“There is a transition for all freshmen when they get to college,” Buffin said. “I think the biggest thing to know is there will be challenges as you make the transition from high school to college. However, they will also be surrounded by coaches, teammates and support staff who are here to help them and teammates who have had similar experiences. I think being a student athlete allows for individuals to come into a family and a support group that other students on campus must build over time. Growth is part of the college experience; it is not linear, there will be challenges and setbacks but it is how you respond that will help you to be successful in the college environment.”

Chapell said she picked Colorado College “because of the excellent academics and team environment. I like the small school size and the opportunities that will bring. During my visit, I already met professors who were excited to have me there and cared about my future. In terms of swimming, when I visited for my recruiting visit I felt very at home and connected with many of the swimmers. The team is one big family and I feel extremely lucky to be a part of that. I know I will be challenged by the excellent swim program and can see it as a place where I can grow. Through my discussions with Coach Jen Buffin, I can tell she is very motivated to make the team the best it can be and cares deeply about her swimmers both in and out of the pool, which really drew me in.”

IN AND OUT OF THE POOL Q&A

Q – What do you think you will bring to the college team?

Pacific – I am eager to meet everyone on the team and hope to share the unique perspectives I have gained from living and competing in Alaska. I will also be bringing a willingness to improve.

Lucia – I think I will bring with me my disciplined work ethic and a large growth potential.

Q – What are your goals?

Pacific – I am excited to see what I can do both as a person and an athlete in this new environment. I hope to get some new best times, support my team and push myself as much as possible.

Lucia – In the pool, I want to continue improving my swim times, particularly focusing on my 100 backstroke. I’d like to contribute to a women’s team overall first-place finish at the SCAC championships. Academically, I want to be set up well in my undergraduate education for graduate studies. I’d like to explore the areas that interest me and find a pathway that excites me.

Q – What are you majoring in?

Pacific – I currently plan on majoring in earth and climate sciences, and hope to go into either research or consulting. However, I might end up switching majors.

Lucia – Psychology major and human biology and kinesiology minor, on a pre-physical therapy track.

Q – What have been your favorite classes in high school?

Pacific – My favorite high school classes have been anything science-related and ceramics.

Lucia – My English courses (AP English language and composition was my favorite) and my ceramics courses.

Q – Can you reflect on the first time you swam in a pool?

Pacific – I’ve been in the water my whole life, but I originally began swimming though swim lessons in preschool back when I lived in Haines. On my sixth birthday my wish was to join the team and I started that day. I was reluctant to compete at the beginning, but I became hooked after my first meet.

Lucia – The first time I swam in a pool was probably when I was a baby in the Haines Pool and much too young to remember. My parents have been taking me to the pool since I was a baby.

Q – Who do you look up to?

Pacific – I look up to my teammates who I practice with every day. I am always inspired by them, and how much time and effort we all put into this sport together. Over the years both JDHS and GSC have transformed from a team to a family for me. It is quite the bittersweet moment to be graduating. On one hand I am excited to see what is next, but on the other it will be hard to say goodbye to these amazing groups.

Lucia – The JDHS and GSC teams have become very special to me. I have formed deep friendships with my teammates and seen immense growth while being a part of these supportive, competitive teams. I will miss swimming with and traveling with my teammates a lot.

Q – What have teammates, coaches, family and community support meant to you?

Pacific – The support that I have received from my teammates, coaches, my mom, and my friends means the world to me and is the only reason that I am able to do this. I will forever be grateful to everyone who has taken part in this journey, and I am especially thankful to my mom for always being by my side.

Lucia – The support from my teammates, coaches, family, and community has meant the world to me. I truly couldn’t have gotten where I am today without them all. Especially when I was swimming in Haines, the support of my community was so important. Many community members stepped up when there was a need and were coaches, cheerleaders, and mentors for me.

Q – What will you miss the most about Juneau or Alaska?

Pacific – I will miss the sense of community and all the amazing outdoor opportunities that Juneau provides.

Lucia – I will miss the close-knit communities of small-town Alaska. Most of all, I’ll miss the gorgeous outdoors that we have such easy access to all the time. I really love all the hiking in Southeast Alaska, but I’m very excited to explore the mountains in Colorado.

Q – Can you describe the feeling of swimming or racing or being in the pool and competing?

Pacific – For me swimming in practice and in a race are almost completely opposite feelings. At practice I use the sport at a moment of calm in my busy schedule. However, when competing I do my best to remain completely focused on the events and the adrenaline rush that goes along with the experience. I really just love the feeling of pushing as hard as possible and swimming is a great outlet for that.

Lucia – While I do get very nervous about my races, I really love being at meets. The energy and being with friends from all over is so fun. The feeling of working so hard in the pool for months on end and then finally getting to a meet and having a great race is unmatched. I find racing to be very rewarding.

Q – What don’t people understand about all that goes into being a swimmer?

Pacific – How much time it takes and how close everyone becomes through the shared experiences.

Lucia – I think people sometimes don’t get the whole mental side of swimming. The sport can get tough sometimes when it feels as if all you’re doing is getting in the pool, eating and sleeping. Because it is an individual sport in many ways, that can really get to you. Every swimmer I know is very mentally tough and getting your mind right is essential for good performance.

Q – What is your favorite thing to do pre- and post-competition?

Pacific – My favorite thing to do pre-competition is listen to music, and my favorite thing post-competition is to go and get food with my teammates.

Lucia – My favorite thing to do pre- and post-competition is nap! I have become a pro at napping anytime, anywhere and it is now an essential part of my routine in between prelims and finals sessions.

Q – What are your hobbies outside of swimming?

Pacific – My hobbies outside of swimming are pretty much anything outdoors related, art, and I also take part in other activities and clubs.

Lucia – I love making shell-thrown pottery, hiking, backpacking and crafting.

Q – Favorite swim cap and why?

Pacific – I got a cap signed by the Olympic gold medalist Lilly King when I was around 10 and it’s always been a special one to me.

Lucia – I got one at the 2019 Age Group Zones in Oregon. I traded for it with a swimmer from New Mexico Swimming and it is super cool because it looks like an alien. I have really fun memories from this trip and liked getting to meet other swimmers from all over.

Q – Favorite swim quote?

Pacific – “The time is now” – Seth Cayce.

Lucia – “The time is now” – Seth Cayce.

Q – Favorite swim event and why?

Pacific – My favorite event is the 200 back. I enjoy the strategy that goes into it and how much you have to push towards the second half.

Lucia – 100 back because I’m able to put everything into every stroke of that race. It is really rewarding and, in Alaska, I swim it alongside a really fun group of girls.

Q – Favorite food, book, movie, and song?

Pacific – Food: sushi; Book: “Forget Me Not: A Memoir” by Jennifer Lowe-Anker; Movie: “The Shawshank Redemption;” Song: “Landslide” – Fleetwood Mac.

Lucia – Food: pasta; Movie: “10 Things I Hate About You;”Song: “Haunted” by Taylor Swift.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.