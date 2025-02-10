Update: Large calving of ice from Mendenhall Glacier prompts further safety warning

A warning sign posted at the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area on Thursday warns of active glacial calving and recommends keeping people away from the glacier’s face. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

Skate skier Scott Watts and his dog complete a 37-minute run on a groomed trail that leads around a loop course on Mendenhall Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Laurie Craig / Juneau Empire)

A red ice rescue ladder and yellow ice warning signs are affixed to a fence adjacent to the pavilion on the east side of Mendenhall Glacier on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. During winter, the U.S. Forest Service typically places signs and red ladders at various locations near the lake shore, including Nugget Falls and the west side of the lake. (Laurie Craig / Juneau Empire)

Large cracks in the Mendenhall Glacier are observed by U.S. Forest Service officials on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (U.S. Forest Service photo)

This is a developing story.

Update, 6:15 p.m. Thursday: A portion of the face of the Mendenhall Glacier collapsed into Mendenhall Lake on Thursday, prompting a further warning from the U.S. Forest Service about unsafe conditions in the area.

“Part of the Glacier calved today, impacting the ice covering the lake and creating instability on the surface,” a post on the Forest Service’s Tongass National Forest Facebook page at 11:07 a.m. states. “More calving is possible and we urge all visitors to the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area to stay far away from the face of the glacier.”

A video provided to the Forest Service by Jeremy Timothy captured a large chunk of ice falling from the west. In recent days, large cracks have been observed there.

After ice breaks off, the glacier appears vibrant blue because the crystalline structure remains intact. Recently exposed glacier ice will only remain this blue for a few days before it fades to white. Air bubbles and surface melting interrupt the regular patterns of ice crystals.

On a cold afternoon, people visited the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area to witness the piercing blue. Most opted to stay at least 300 yards from the face or on the trails surrounding the lake. The calving glacier can create waves large enough to disrupt the ice without a moment’s notice, and it’s best to stay off the lake completely, according to Capital City Fire/Rescue.

Original story, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday: A warning about a sizeable collapse of the Mendenhall Glacier, following active calving recently and a large crack on its face, was issued by the U.S. Forest Service on the agency’s Facebook page at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday.

“A substantial portion of the Mendenhall Glacier is expected to collapse at any time, and visitors to the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area are being urged to keep their distance from the glacier face,” the warning states. “The glacier has shown significant calving activity in recent weeks, with several large sections falling and spreading across the ice on Mendenhall Lake.”

Paul Robbins Jr, the Tongass Public Affairs Officer, said not only has there been other calving events in the last few weeks, but there is a substantial crack in the front of the glacier that could go at anytime.

“Stay away from the face of the glacier where the calving could happen and of course, once it calves, it would disrupt all the ice that’s around the edge of the glacier as well,” he said.

CCFR Chief Rich Etheridge said he would strongly advise against anyone recreating on the Mendenhall Lake. He said there’s no warning for when the glacier could calve and the response time from CCFR would take at least 20 minutes.

“It could be a huge disaster here in our community,” he said. “We have four people on duty out at the glacier station that would be responding out by the airport. And then there’s four more at the station downtown, so it takes some time to drive out there. We recommend people staying off the lake because resources to come get people off there, especially if a large number of people go in the water, it could be extremely bad.”

Etheridge said the large chunk of ice could completely fracture the entire lake. He added anytime someone is on the frozen lake, there are many thin spots around icebergs and caused by water currents. He said people should always be prepared to self rescue. Recently, hundreds of people have been recreating on Mendenhall Lake. Etheridge said every week, CCFR hears a story that someone fell through the ice. He said fortunately, everyone this year has been able to self rescue.

“Decide, is it worth going out there with that kind of danger looming literally overhead?” he said.

Among those at Mendenhall Lake on Tuesday was skate skier Scott Watts, who accompanied by his dog completed a 37-minute run on a groomed trail that leads around a loop course on the lake maintained by Nordic Ski Club volunteers. He said he avoided going close to the face of the glacier.

“It blows me away how great the skiing is,” Watts, who has been skiing regularly for the past couple of weeks during the recent cold spell, said. “This is so easy to access.”

Dozens of other skiers were out on the lake at midday when the warning was issued. Most skiers access the groomed classic and skate trails from the west side of the lake near Skaters Cabin where parking is available.

During winter, the Forest Service typically places signs and red ladders at various locations near the lake shore, including Nugget Falls and the west side of the lake.

• Contact Jasz Garrett at jasz.garrett@juneauempire.com or (907) 723-9356. Contact Laurie Craig via editor@juneauempire.com.