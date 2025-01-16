Cooking For Pleasure: Restaurant-style Caesar salad

When I go to a fine restaurant and Caesar salad is on the menu, it is usually the first thing I order. When I was younger, these salads were often made at the table. It was fun to watch and the resultant salad was truly delicious. I learned how to make them in a wooden bowl, using an egg that had been briefly boiled as part of the dressing. But they were a lot of trouble so I stopped making them.

This recipe uses a dressing made ahead. But what really makes this salad delicious is the gorgeous romaine lettuce sold at Juneau Greens. If you haven’t been there, I highly recommend it as a place to purchase your salad makings and herbs. Not only are they beautiful, the greens are so fresh they taste sweet, unlike the slight bitterness you may find in lettuce in the local supermarkets.

The salad dressing requires the use of a raw egg yolk and anchovies. But if you fear the use to raw eggs, substitute purchased mayonnaise, although it won’t be quite the same.

In addition to the high-quality romaine lettuce and the homemade dressing, freshly made croutons make all the difference. If you are a Caesar salad lover, this is for you.

Croutons:

½ of a French bread baguette cut into ½ inch slices then cubed, about 2 cups

¼ cup olive oil heated in a fry pan at low heat with a split clove of garlic

Toss in cubed bread and cook slowly until oil is absorbed and the croutons take on a light brown color. Remove from heat and place into small bowl.

Dressing:

1 egg yolk

2 cloves of grated garlic

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

8 diced anchovies

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

1/4 cup lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

¾ cup of oil, a mixture of extra virgin olive oil and a vegetable oil

6 to 8 anchovies, chopped

Into the bowl of a food processor add the egg yolk, grated garlic, mustard and anchovies. Mix to blend. Add lemon juice and blend. With the machine on, VERY SLOWLY add the oil, first in a drizzle. As the dressing begins to emulsify, continue to slowly pour in the oil until it has a thin mayonnaise consistency. Add ½ cup finely grated parmesan cheese to mix. Taste for seasoning. If you think it is perfect, scrape into a bowl and refrigerate until ready to use.

Salad

Carefully rinse and pat dry one head of romaine lettuce (or two if there will be several of you at the table). Cut lettuce into two inch pieces and place in salad bowl. Lightly salt the lettuce leaves, massaging them with your hands.

Pour about one half cup of dressing around the inside edge of the salad bowl. Toss with salad tongs and then taste, adding more dressing as you deem necessary. Then add 1/2 cup of freshly shaved (with a vegetable peeler) Parmesan cheese and toss again. Add as many croutons as you like and as many anchovies as you like.

Serve in large salad plates generously. Serves 4 to 6 guests.

• Patty Schied is a longtime Juneau resident who studied at the Cordon Bleu in London, has cooked meals for both AWARE and the Glory Hall, and has written a cookbook. Cooking For Pleasure appears every other week in Capital City Weekly.