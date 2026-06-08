Juneau community calendar: June 8 to 14

MONDAY, June 8

National Cancer Survivors Day

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Overstreet Park, W 8th St, Juneau

Gather at Marine Park and walk to Mayor Bill Overstreet Park (Whale) for music, food, and fun. Cancer Survivors Day is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates the lives of those who have faced cancer and emerged as survivors.

For More Information: www.cancerconnectionak.org

Contact: admin@cancerconnectionak.org

Senior Sing Along with Jacque!

11 a.m. to noon at Juneau Senior Center

Stop into the Senior Center each Monday at 11am for a piano sing along with Jacque! After, be sure to stay for a free* senior lunch, starting at 11:45am! *$5 Suggested Donation

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Summer Lunch Block Party

Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley, 8198 Keegan Street

To kick of the summer lunch program, we will host a bike safety course, helmet giveaway, bike repair and/or swap, and a bouncy house. There will be carnival games and food!

Website: sovlutheran.org

Contact: Tari Stage-Harvey, 907-789-4093

*Begins Monday, June 1 and runs until August 7th!

Dhyana (meditation) Practice

5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at The Raven Shala – 418 Harris St. Studio #320

A ~30 minute meditation practice designed to cultivate mindfulness on and off the mat. We will create space in our inner world to help us embrace life’s challenges with a calm mind and open heart. No previous meditation experience necessary. Class will begin guided, then move through a bout of silence, and end with a sound bath. Light music will be played during meditation.

Tickets: No tickets required, just show up and pay cash or Venmo

Contact: Cassandra Jostes at 812-322-9692

For more information, visit https://www.ashtangayogajuneau.com/

Monday Board Game Night

6 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

TUESDAY, June 9

Summer Morning Yoga: Awaken, Energize, Restore

7 to 8 a.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St, Ste. 320 (Articorp Building Enter throught 5th St. Entrance)

Summer Morning Yoga: Awaken, Energize, Restore Start your day with a gentle yet uplifting yoga flow designed to harness the calm, golden energy of a summer morning. This class blends mindful movement, breathwork, and grounding stretches to help you awaken your body, clear your mind, and set an intentional tone for the day ahead.

Pay – as – you – can at the Studio (Cash, Check, Venmo)

Krisztina Bury – 954-415-4153

Music with Tom Locher

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Juneau Senior Center

Come enjoy a free senior lunch and listen to some lovely piano music, provided by the incredible Tom Locher!

Event info: https://www.ccsak.org/

Contact: Stephanie Duscher, 907-463-6179, JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Beginning and Advanced ESL Classes

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

Beginning ESL classes offered from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Advanced ESL classes offered from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Both classes are completely free.

Check out The Learning Connection website at https://tlcalaska.org/english-language-learning-citizenship/ or call 907-586-5718 for more information

Shotokan Karate Classes

6 to 7 p.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Cancer Support Group

6:30 to 8 p.m. at Bartlett Hospital Admin Bldg. Rm 204 and on Zoom

Support group for for SE Alaskans at any stage of their cancer journey. Facilitated by Cancer Connection board members who have experienced cancer.vFor more information call Cancer Connection (907)796-2273.

Website: http://cancerconnectionak.org/services

Contact: admin@cancerconnectionak.org

$2 Trivia Tuesday

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon!

crystalsaloon.com

Event contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

WEDNESDAY, June 10

Wednesday Community Harvests

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at TBD – Register for up to date information

Join the Haa Tóoch Lichéesh team to listen to the land on the second Wednesdays of summer 2026, harvesting when food and medicine are abundant. We practice respectful harvesting guidelines and ask permission before harvest, we cannot guarantee that each gathering will include harvesting.

Ticket information https://forms.monday.com/forms/cf459be88c8f4f202a122aaca1ed5f69?r=use1

Website htlcoalition.org/events

Senior Chair Yoga

11 to 11:30 a.m. at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Summer Lunch Block Party

Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley, 8198 Keegan Street

To kick of the summer lunch program, we will host a bike safety course, helmet giveaway, bike repair and/or swap, and a bouncy house. There will be carnival games and food!

Website: sovlutheran.org

Contact: Tari Stage-Harvey, 907-789-4093

*Begins Monday, June 1 and runs until August 7th!

Strength + Stretch Fusion

Noon to 1 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St. Ste 320 (Articorp Building Enter through 5th St.)

Build power. Create space. This balanced class blends functional strength training with deep, intentional stretching to support and elevate your yoga practice. Expect slow, controlled strength work to stabilize your core, awaken major muscle groups, and improve overall mobility—followed by long, satisfying stretches that release tension and restore fluidity. Perfect for anyone wanting to feel stronger, more supported, and more spacious in their body. A grounded workout. A mindful unwind. A complement to your yoga that helps you move through life with steadiness and ease.

In the Studio – $15 drop in/ Class passes

www.ashtangayogajuneau.com

Art-based Mental Health Group: Creative Growth

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at NAMI Juneau, 8711 Teal St suite 200, Juneau

This group is for adults looking to support their mental health with creative expression in a welcoming group. No art experience needed, all activities are simple. This peer-led group is available for FREE to adults in Juneau. Drop-ins welcome.

For more information visit namijuneau.org/support-groups

NAMI Creative Growth

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Engage in simple art activities to support your mental health with creative expression. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Summer Vinyasa Flow

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St, Ste. 320 (Articorp Building Enter through 5th St)

Summer Vinyasa Flow Move with the warmth of the season. This energizing Vinyasa class channels the bright, expansive spirit of summer through fluid sequences, rhythmic breath, and heart‑opening movement. Expect a steady build of heat as we flow through sun‑inspired postures, playful transitions, and strength‑building shapes that awaken your whole body.

Drop in $18, 5-class pass $80 (Pay at the Studio Cash, check, or Venmo)

Krisztina Bury, 954-415-4153, info.selfsong@gmail.com

Vinyasa Yoga – Connecting Breath to Movement

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St studio #320, Juneau

Move your body and settle your mind with weekly themes, breathwork, intention setting. This class is a rounded yoga practice immersed in yoga philosophy.

First class is free! After Drop-in$18, 5-class pass $80, 10-class pass $150

Website: Selfsong on FB

Contact: Krisztina Bury, 954-415-415

THURSDAY, June 11

Summer Morning Yoga: Awaken, Energize, Restore

7 to 8 a.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St, Ste. 320 (Articorp Building Enter throught 5th St. Entrance)

Summer Morning Yoga: Awaken, Energize, Restore Start your day with a gentle yet uplifting yoga flow designed to harness the calm, golden energy of a summer morning. This class blends mindful movement, breathwork, and grounding stretches to help you awaken your body, clear your mind, and set an intentional tone for the day ahead.

Pay-as-you-can at the Studio (Cash, Check, Venmo)

Krisztina Bury – 954-415-4153

TOPS Club Inc – Taking off Pounds Sensibly

5 to 6:15 p.m. at New Location: RIVERVIEW SENIOR LIVING Meeting Room, 3041 Clinton Drive, Juneau

Purpose is to help and support members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly.

Weigh-in 5:00pm-5:15pm pm

Group Program 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm

First meeting is FREE

For more information visit www.tops.org

Contact: Elizabeth at 907-321-4049

Engineering On Tap

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Join local engineers as they share the work they do in Juneau and the problems they’re helping solve in our community, followed by a Q&A!

devilsclubbrewing.com/events

First Thursday of every month June-Aug

East Glacier Trail Tangle

6 to 8 p.m. at Powerline trailhead at Gladstone

RACE DATE: Thursday, June 11th START TIME: 6:00PM DISTANCE: 1 mile or 4.9 miles CONTACT: Therese Pokorney, 815-546-4664, tbpoko@gmail.com FEE: Adult $15, Youth 18 and under $5 COURSE: 4.9 miles- Powerline trailhead at Gladstone. North up to and around East Glacier Trail, up the stairs, return the way you came! A one-mile course will also be run on the on the Powerline Trail. Racers should park on the Glacier Spur Road to avoid blocking the driveways of residents on Gladstone. The nearest restroom facilities are located at the bus parking lot or Glacier Visitor Center.

Ticket Information: https://www.southeastroadrunners.org/

Website: https://www.southeastroadrunners.org/

Contact: Therese Pokorney, 815-546-4664, tbpoko@gmail.com

Healthy Relationships for Women

6 to 7:30 p.m. at AWARE, 1547 Glacier Hwy

In this free, 10-week educational class for women, we discuss the foundations of healthy relationships, emphasizing our relationship with ourselves. We develop techniques for boundary setting, assertiveness, realistic goal setting, and decision-making. We increase our understanding of abuse, abusive household dynamics, and dysfunctional family patterns. We learn to name and process difficult emotions in a healthy manner, especially anger, fear, anxiety, guilt, and grief. We support each other and maintain confidentiality.

Register for free at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRclass

Shotokan Karate Classes

6 to 7 p.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Bachata Dance Series

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 11024 Auke Lake Way, Juneau

Come experience the romance, rhythm, and close connection of Bachata dancing! Whether you’re a complete beginner or returning dancer, these drop-in lessons are welcoming, fun, and partner-free. Bachata is a Latin dance from the Dominican Republic known for its smooth hip movements, romantic embrace, and beautiful connection to heartfelt music.

Every Thursday, rotating dance styles monthly. This month’s lesson is bachata. Event is free.

Donations are welcome. Suggested donation is $10.

Website:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1750910999244143/1750911012577475/?active_tab=about

Contact: Michael Stevenson, 907-355-0145, JuneauSocialDance@gmail.com

Stand Up Open Mic

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

2nd Thursday Stand Up Open Mic brought to you by Southeast Events. Come flex your stand up muscles with a 5 minute set or enjoy local comics! Free & All Ages but adult content.

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Karaoke At The Crystal Saloon

9 p.m. to midnight at Crystal Saloon

Karaoke on Juneau’s best stage! Sing like the rockstar you are.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9 to 11:59 p.m. at Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm.

Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar

Contact: Email Claire at claire@thealaskanhotel.com

FRIDAY, June 12

Friday Noon Organ Concerts

Noon to 1 p.m. at State Office Building 8th Floor Lobby, Willoughby Street

Enjoy free concerts on the historic Kimball Theatre Organ on Fridays at Noon at the State Office Building, 8th floor lobby. Organists include Allan MacKinnon, TJ Duffy, and Laurie Clough.

For more information and a current schedule, see foslam.org/events, then click on “See Details” below the “Free Organ Concerts” event.

This event is FREE and open to the public

Contact info: Ellen.Carrlee@alaska.gov 907-465-2396

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Yes Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6 pm

Fiber Friday!

5 to 7 p.m. at Located in the Heads in the Clouds Collective studio, Arcticorp Bldg 418 Harris St. Rm 403

Join other fiber artists with your current craft! Knitting, crochet, spinning, weaving, sewing, felting, or just bring you!

Every 2nd and 4th Friday, 5-7pm

Free and open to the community

Event Info: Follow @headsinthecloudscollective on Instagram to get event updates and notifications

Contact Info: Tess Olympia, on instagram @juneauwoolies or Rebecca Hsieh, @reccashaystudios

STRFKR Ft. Happy Sad Face

8 p.m. to midnight at Crystal Saloon

STRFKR is coming to Juneau! The Crystal Saloon is proud to host international recording artists STRFKR. Since forming in 2007, STRFKR have been perfecting a style that hides emotional complexities and existential searching in hyper-catchy, melody-forward pop music. The band’s spiritual and philosophical undercurrents never outshine their highly danceable sounds, but both are integral parts of what they do. Over the years and through the course of a discography that includes not just multiple studio albums but a wealth of fan-focused auxiliary releases, STRFKR’s combination of thoughtful lyricism and party starting hooks have made them a consistent success with critical music listeners and show-goers. They’ve played festivals like Coachella and Outside Lands, wowed audiences on impressive stages the size of Red Rocks, toured through Asia, Europe and Mexico and stacked up hundreds of millions in streaming numbers, all while continuing to grow as artists.

SATURDAY, June 13

Bird walk with Juneau Audubon Society

8 to 10 a.m. at Eagle beach picnic area

Bird walks to enjoy our birds in our community. Free & open to the public.

Website: juneauaudubon.org

Contact: field-trips@juneau-audubon-society.org

Seacoast Marathon Relay

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Start at UAS; end at Eagle Beach Picnic Area

Juneau Trail and Road Runner’s annual SeaCoast Relay is back! This 5-leg relay race starts at 9am at the UAS campus and ends with a burrito bar at the Eagle Beach Picnic area. The total distance this year is 26.2(ish) miles – a marathon!

Ticket information https://www.raceentry.com/sea-coast-relay/race-information

Second Saturday Markets

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mendenhall Mall, 9105 Mendenhall Mall Rd # 369, Juneau

907-713-7011 for more information

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Shotokan Karate Classes

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Evergreen Cemetery Walking Tour

1 to 3 p.m. at Juneau Douglas City Museum and Evergreen Cemetery

Evergreen Cemetery is the final resting place for over 8,000 Juneau residents including many people who played an influential role in Juneau’s history. Participants will walk from the City Museum down the old “Cemetery Road” to the cemetery to learn about the cemetery’s history and to hear stories of some of the notable people buried there. Includes admission to the City Museum and a 20% discount on select items in the museum store.

Juneau.org/museum

Movie in the Park

1 to 2:30 p.m. at Floyd Dryden Gym

Come enjoy a free screening of The Lorax (PG) at Floyd Dryden Gym! Come early to check out Juneau Public Libraries’ Pop-Up Library in the lobby and enter to win a $50 gift card to a local store of your choice.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2079521602598341

Sensory-Friendly Movie in the Park

3:30 to 5 p.m. at Floyd Dryden Gym

Come enjoy a free sensory-friendly screening of The Lorax (PG) at Floyd Dryden Gym! This presentation is designed for individuals who benefit from a more relaxed environment. Guests are welcome to move around and be themselves. Some lights will remain on, the volume will be low, and the closed captions on. Come early to check out Juneau Public Libraries’ Pop-Up Library in the lobby and enter to win a $50 gift card to a local store of your choice.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1462812812287507

SUNDAY, June 14

National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Whale sculpture

We will gather at Sealaska Heritage Arts Plaza and walk to Mayor Bill Overstreet Park (Whale sculpture) for music, food and fun. Join us for the walk or meet us at the Whale. This is part of an annual worldwide “Celebration of Life” for cancer survivors, families, and communities.

Free to the public.

Website: http://cancerconnectionak.org/events

Contact: Cancer Connection. (907)796-2273. admin@cancerconnectionak.org

Juneau Sip n Stitch

1 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Coffee on Mendenhall Mall Rd

To all fiber arts enthusiasts! Bring your latest project and join us for an afternoon of chat and craft at Heritage Coffee’s Glacier Cafe on Mendenhall Mall Rd. Every Sunday from 1-3 pm.

Contact: Jill Lewis 907-209-6754

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau, AK 99801, USA

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com

Bollywood Dance

6 to 8 p.m. at Sayeik Gastineau Playground Covered Shelter

Spice Juneau is starting Bollywood Dance rehearsals for our Indian Independence Day performance on August 15th. There’s no experience required and all ages are welcome. Must be able to commit to the August 15th evening performance to participate. Email info@spicejuneau.com with questions.

Website: spicejuneau.com

Contact: Casey, casey@spicejuneau.com