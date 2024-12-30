Cooking For Pleasure: Fish Szechwan style

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Ever since I started writing this column, I have debated whether to include this recipe which I have made for many years. Although complicated to prepare, your guests will remember it forever and your friends and relatives will beg you for it. The spicy blend of seasonings make this fish unlike anything you have probably ever eaten, truly worth the effort.

Before you start:

Have all your ingredients measured out and on the counter near the stove, in preparation order.

Do not drink any alcohol or use your phone while cooking. This needs total concentration. You can drink all you want later.

Do not allow anyone in the kitchen while you are in the throes of preparation. Make whatever threats you deem necessary.

Your guests will eat an astonishing amount so two pounds of fish (no less) for four people are about right. But if you have some heavy eaters, add an additional pound of fish. I’m not joking. Other than rice or perhaps an Asian cucumber salad, nothing else is necessary. They will only remember the fish anyway.

Preparation

Place ingredients in each step into small bowls for quick, easy access.

Aromatic vegetables:

5 dried black shitake mushrooms, soaked in hot water for 20 minutes, stemmed and chopped

1 hot chile pepper such as Serrano, finely minced,

2 green onions, finely chopped

3 slices of fresh ginger, minced

———

2 pounds of fish such as halibut or lingcod cut into approximately 2 oz pieces seasoned and floured lightly

———

The batter:

2 eggs

1/3 cup medium dry sherry

2/3 cup flour

Oil for deep frying (about 2 cups)

Sauce:

¼ cup oil (use oil from frying)

2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar

6 tablespoons of soy sauce

———

¼ cup oil

1/3 cup ground or minced pork (one small pork chop works fine)

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons of sherry

2 teaspoons soy sauce

———

2 cups (1 can chicken broth)

2 teaspoons Chinese hot pepper (red) oil

¼ cup sherry

———

2 Tablespoons of cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons of water

2 teaspoons of sugar

———

The cooking process

(takes about 15 minutes)

Step 1:

Cut up fish and lightly salt, pepper and flour. Mix eggs, sherry and flour. Heat oil in wok to about 350 degrees. Dip fish into batter and deep fry a few pieces at a time until just golden (the pieces will cook a second time in the sauce.) Place fried fish pieces onto a rack with paper towels underneath.

Step 2:

Pour oil from wok into a heat-proof container and set aside. Add second (1/4 cup) of oil used from frying the fish back into wok. Add mixed aromatic vegetables and stir fry for about 2 minutes. Stir in vinegar and soy sauce to heat. Remove from pan into another dish.

Step 3:

Make sure stove vent fan is turned to high. Add remaining ¼ cup of oil. Add minced pork and stir fry until it loses pinkness (about 1 to 2 minutes). Add cayenne pepper and second quantity of sherry. Stir in remaining soy sauce. If you hear your guests coughing in the living room, it is probably spicy enough.

Step 4:

Return vegetables to pan. Add chicken stock, hot pepper oil and remaining sherry. Stir to heat through.

Step 5:

Return fried fish to pan and simmer at low heat, uncovered for 3 to 5 minutes or just until fish is cooked through.

Step 6:

Blend cornstarch and water and gently stir into pot. Sprinkle sugar into sauce.

Remove fish to large serving platter. Pour sauce over all.

Pour yourself a glass of wine. If you are lucky enough to have leftovers, they are amazing eaten cold the next day.

• Patty Schied is a longtime Juneau resident who studied at the Cordon Bleu in London, has cooked meals for both AWARE and the Glory Hall, and has written a cookbook. Cooking For Pleasure appears every other week in Capital City Weekly.