New this holiday season for travelers in transit at Sea- Tac: All-gender restroom and autonomous wheelchairs

An unoccupied autonomous motorized wheelchair manufactured by Whill pauses for pedestrian traffic before turning into its parking station in D Concourse on Dec. 3 at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport. (Laurie Craig / Juneau Empire)

Travelers headed to Seattle–Tacoma International Airport may be in for some surprises if they haven’t been through Sea-Tac in a few months. In addition to renovation and construction activities, the airport has added autonomous motorized wheelchairs and an all-gender restroom. Both additions are located in the main terminal between Gates D1 and D2 in the Alaska Airlines’ D Concourse.

A large sign indicates the new restroom. Inside, users will find one wall with 10 individual locking toilet stalls available to anyone. They are larger to accommodate luggage. Stalls are completely private with sealed doors and no gaps to ensure privacy. Hand-washing basins line the opposite wall and are shared by all users. Two wheelchair-accessible family restroom units are included with a toddler seat and changing table. A separate section designated for urinals is positioned in a discreetly different area.

The all-gender restroom does not replace traditional separate men’s and women’s restrooms that remain in their usual locations along the D Concourse. Rather, it is a new addition with a well-marked entrance and signage. Passengers exiting their planes will first notice a wall with new artwork displaying works by 22 Pacific Northwest artists before arriving at the well-marked entrance for the “All-Gender Restroom.”

The new facility is designed to accommodate all users with a “goal to create a restroom facility that is inclusive and accessible to people of all identities, abilities, and circumstances,” according to the Port of Seattle’s July 14, 2023, blog post announcing the opening of “one of the first of its kind to be introduced in a North American airport.” The new restroom opened a few days later.

Some travelers observed this month approaching the entrance were befuddled with the new option and hesitated to proceed. One woman frowned at the sign and then turned away to locate a nearby traditional restroom.

Seattle airport planners anticipated such a reaction.

To familiarize travelers with the new restrooms, the airport has a video explanation that can be found at https://www.portseattle.org/blog/all-you-need-to-know-about-seas-all-gender-restroom.

New autonomous wheelchairs offered by Alaska Airlines

Adjacent to the new all-gender restroom in the D Concourse a new free autonomous wheelchair operation is being tested by Alaska Airlines for guest use inside the airport.

Starting in mid-August, 2024, Alaska Airlines began testing “10 self-driving mobility devices in the C and D Concourses,” wrote Cameron Greenberg, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, in a Dec. 10 email.

“The autonomous chairs allow passengers with reduced mobility to be safely transported to the desired gate after selecting a stop on a touch screen,” wrote Greenberg. “They’re used in conjunction with our existing wheelchair service.” The wheelchairs are “developed by WHILL, a company specializing in electric mobility devices,” he added.

“During our initial testing, more than 4,200 of our guests have used the wheelchairs,” Greenberg wrote. “We are pleased with how the program is progressing. If our trial period proves to be beneficial, we’ll work toward a long-term implementation at SEA and review additional opportunities to expand the service at additional airports we serve.”

The procedure for security screening is a little different than the usual pattern at the airport.

“If the use of an autonomous wheelchair is determined to best fit the need of an individual guest who has requested wheelchair assistance,” Greenberg wrote. “The guest will be escorted through security in a traditional, non-motorized wheelchair and then be connected to an autonomous wheelchair after they clear screening. The autonomous wheelchair then completes the final leg of the journey, transporting the guest to their departure gate.”

More information is available at the mobility device website at www.whill.inc.

“The state-of-the-art devices provide riders with more freedom, confidence and an improved customer experience,” Greenberg noted.

An airport traveler can detect the approach of a self-driving Whill chair — with or without a rider — by its soft musical chime. That means at times an unoccupied robotic chair is moving through the concourse chiming its tune as it returns to its parking station for recharging. But not unaware of its surroundings: an unoccupied wheelchair was observed pausing for oncoming pedestrians before making a left turn into the homeport area.

Wheelchair assistance services have been available through Alaska Airlines for many years. The need is particularly familiar to Alaskans who travel Outside for medical treatment and return to the state for recuperation.

The airline recommends those passengers needing mobility assistance request services at reservation booking. Alaska Airlines’ website encourages those with special needs to download an app called “Fly for All.” It offers suggestions for many options.

• Contact Laurie Craig at laurie.craig@juneauempire.com.