George Houston Gymnasium adds another touch of class

Members of the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears girls and boys basketball teams pose above and below the new signage and plaque for the George Houston Gymnasium on Monday. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Members of the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears girls and boys basketball teams pose above and below the new signage and plaque for the George Houston Gymnasium on Monday. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Another commemorative touch was added to the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé George Houston Gymnasium on Sunday, with the installation of graphics and a plaque marking phase two of a three-phase project further honoring the gym’s namesake.

“It is touching to see this commemoration of an impactful leader, not only on the court but within our community,” JDHS girls varsity head coach Tanya Nizich said.

A roughly 20-foot-long “Welcome to the George Houston Gymnasium” sign now runs along the front of the balcony and faces the court. “George” and “Houston” are in bold, large red letters, his favorite color, with either side flanked by red paw prints. The other verbiage is in the middle, above and below an exit sign.

“It is truly an honor to play in his gym,” JDHS boys senior guard Ahmir Parker said. “I’m glad that I have been able to have been coached by him briefly in middle school (seventh grade, Dzantik’i Heeni) and I feel like I am coached by him now indirectly because a lot of the things that Mr. Casperson (boys head coach Robert Casperson) talks to us about is something he was taught from Houston. So I feel like it is furthering his legacy and instilling into the next generation so that when maybe one of us becomes a coach we can teach the next person. It is just a great honor. He was a great man who did a lot for the community outside of basketball, too. It is just amazing, in a way, to be able to play for him every night.”

A “Welcome to the George Houston Gymnasium” plaque is now bolted to the wall inside the gym near the entrance and facing the court. It includes a photo of Coach Houston drawing Xs and Os. In context and content, the plaque focuses on basketball and answers the question “Who was Coach Houston?”

Alaska Litho helped with the design, created the graphics and plaque and completed the installation.

“I think this is a great thing not only for the school, this gym, but our whole community,” Crimson Bears girls junior guard Gwen Nizich said. “Coach George Houston was an amazing coach. He was so many things to this whole community and to just have his name displayed as the name of our gymnasium is such an honor… I really think his legacy will carry on into our games and any game that we play in this gym or any gym. I truly believe that.”

The JDHS gym was officially renamed on Dec. 12, 2023.

With money raised by the Juneau Fast Break Club and numerous generous community donations, a three-step process began and continues.

Phase one was Houston’s signature on the court in front of the student section and the opponents’ bench, and the coloring of the free throw lanes (keys) red.

Phase two was Sunday’s graphic and plaque and phase three, scheduled for next summer, is a built-in trophy case that is hoped to be inside the gym.

“There have been no Juneau School District funds used on this project,” Casperson said. “That was one of the requirements when the school board voted to name the gym after Coach. We’ve done well with the fundraising. People were happy to donate to the cause. I think that is pretty cool. To me, people’s willingness to support the project financially speaks to his impact on the community.”

George Harold Houston was a lifelong Juneau coach, mentor, educator and advocate for youth sports who passed from a rare form of vasculitis at the age of 72.

Houston graduated from JDHS in 1969, playing on the Crimson Bears state champion team that season coached by Clair Markey. He attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks, playing for the Nanooks until graduating in 1973, and returned to Juneau to begin a 32-year teaching career. In 1974, he became a JDHS assistant coach to Jim Hamey for 18 seasons and was part of nine region titles and one state title (1982 over West Anchorage).

He became head coach in the 1992-93 season and began a 279-85 career record, led JDHS to back-to-back state championships (’97 over Colony, ’98 over East Anchorage), won 11 Southeast Conference titles (and 10 cross-over games against 3A champs), was state coach of the year three times (’93, ’97, ’98), and was inducted into both the Alaska School Activities Association and Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches halls of fame. He also was a member of the Juneau Volunteer Fire Department for 18 years.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.