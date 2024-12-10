Jayden Johnson one of three Alaskans selected for Native American High School Football All-Star Game

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Jayden Johnson (4), shown in action against West Anchorage during the ASAA State Playoffs on Oct. 12, was selected to play in the 2025 Native American High School Football All-Star Game, Jan. 7, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Jayden Johnson (4), shown in action against West Anchorage during the ASAA State Playoffs on Oct. 12, was selected to play in the 2025 Native American High School Football All-Star Game, Jan. 7, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Jayden Johnson (4), shown in action against West Anchorage during the ASAA State Playoffs on Oct. 12, was selected to play in the 2025 Native American High School Football All-Star Game, Jan. 7, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Jayden Johnson continues to add to his Juneau Huskies Football resume with a selection to the 2025 Native American High School Football All-Star Game, Jan. 7, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters.

“I am super grateful that I get another opportunity to go out and show my football skills,” Johnson said. “I am looking forward to learning from different coaches and players.”

The game will be produced by the Native American Athletic Foundation (NAAF) in collaboration with the National Football League (NFL) and Nike. It will feature 60 Native American athletes from across the United States, split into two teams, Team “Ta’tanka” Buffalo and Team “Wa-Ya” Wolf, and playing in front of college recruiters and coaches.

“I think it’s exciting that players, coaches and scouts from around the country will get to see what I and the rest of Alaska have known for years,” Juneau Huskies Head Coach Rich Sjoroos said. “Jayden is one of the most electrifying players to ever come through here. It should be a tremendous event, and what an incredible opportunity.”

Players must be enrolled in an American Indian Tribe.

Johnson (Tlingit and Haida Central Council), and Barrow High School seniors Norman Ulugaono and Dwight Unutoa (both Pacific Islanders) from Utqiagvik will play for Team Wolf.

“This is the first time we have had Alaskans,” said Michael Stopp (Cherokee/Muscogee Creek), NAAF executive director and chairman. “We are excited, we haven’t worked with anyone from Alaska before. The kids get an opportunity to play on a big field and work with former professional athletes and coaches…We feel this will help reinforce their commitment to sports, education, and community leadership.”

To be selected, senior high school players from around the nation had to submit a photo, grade point average, tribal affiliation and a link to game video.

“I am not on the selection panel but I did watch the videos,” Stopp said. “Mentor coaches watch the videos, and they saw some potential in Jayden to make him stand out to be one of the top 60 in the many applications we got. We got a few hundred applications this year.”

Both teams will be coached by former NFL coaches and players, including Buffalo Bills tight end Derek Fine, Canadian Football League quarterback Mason Fine and Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Chase Johnson, among others.

Up to 10 current professional players are in the process of being selected through the NFL Alumni Association, based in Dallas, to teach skill work in a camp Jan. 4-6 and prepare the all-stars for the game. Nike is providing the uniforms for the all-star game and camp as part of their efforts to grow football, and sport in general, among Native American and Indigenous youth.

The two teams will learn position exercises taught by NFL personnel and participate in leadership workshops.

“They do position work, which all the NFL players are excited about,” Stopp said. “They do teamwork for the game, and we also go through different types of programming to help them develop as a whole person into what we call ‘leaders of character.’”

Stopp also noted mentors take players through the scholarship process for college and the NCAA recruiting and eligibility process, as well as teach them positive coping mechanisms that can be used at home to be mentally ready before they leave their hometown or community and go to college.

“Our biggest aspect, of course, is the mentor coaches who the players can keep in contact with throughout the process,” Stopp said. “And while they are at the college level as well.”

Johnson acknowledged the support he has received from the community over his career.

“Just a big thank you to Juneau for all the support over the years,” Johnson said. “Football for us is expensive so we have to do a lot of fundraising and the community is always involved and supportive and it means a lot to me and the program.”

Angela Boyd, Johnson’s mother, said, “This is a huge opportunity for any athlete from our small town. We are and continue to be so proud of our kids, all doing really great things. I always attribute their success to the hard work they put in.”

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.