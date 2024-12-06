Governor’s Holiday Open House a bit thinner this year — if 17,050 cookies and 90 lbs. of fudge can be called that

Jack Lee provided a blessing for the 2024 Together Tree on behalf of the Hoonah Indian Association before the tree is harvested and sent to the Governor’s Residence in Juneau. (U.S. Forest Service photo)

The 2024 Together Tree is delivered to the Governor’s Residence on Dec. 3 after being harvested near Hoonah. (U.S. Forest Service photo)

The 2024 Together Tree is delivered to the Governor’s Residence on Dec. 3 after being harvested near Hoonah. (U.S. Forest Service photo)

The governor is stopping by his home for a visit and inviting everyone else over to share the more than 17,000 cookies and 90 pounds of fudge awaiting there Tuesday afternoon.

The annual Holiday Open House at the Governor’s Residence is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m., which in addition to treats and decorated trees will feature music performed by the Thunder Mountain Middle School Carolers, the Juneau Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Band, Faith Christian School, and Juneau Alaska Music Matters.

[See also: The Governor’s House: Welcoming Alaskans for more than 100 years]

Per tradition, Alaska’s 15 state commissioners will be serving hot apple cider to all visitors waiting outside, with the weather forecast calling for rain, temperatures of about 40 degrees and winds to 15 miles per hour.

Inside the entrance Gov. Mike Dunleavy, First Lady Rose Dunleavy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and her husband Kit Dahlstrom will greet visitors and be available for photos. The governor lives outside Juneau most of the year — especially when the Legislature is not in session — but is expected to be in town for more than just the open house since his proposed state budget for next year is due to be announced by Sunday.

This year’s treat list is a bit thinner than last year’s with 17,050 cookies (compared to 21,350 last year), 35 pounds of toffee (compared to 79 pounds of toffee and brittle last year), and 90 pounds of fudge and chocolate compared to (107 pounds this year). Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for the governor, noted any leftovers “are donated to various places around Juneau.”

The 2024 Together Tree at the mansion was harvested from the Tongass National Forest near Hoonah, according to a press release Monday by the U.S. Forest Service. The Together Trees are “a seven year tradition meant to highlight the important relationships among federal, state, tribal and local entities in Alaska.”

“Prior to the harvest of the tree, Jack Lee provided a blessing on behalf of the Hoonah Indian Association,” the release notes. “Staff from the Hoonah Ranger District then loaded the tree onto a ferry from the Alaska Marine Highway System and delivered it to the Governor’s house on Dec. 3.”

Ornaments for the tree were handmade by students from schools across Alaska as part of the 2024 Capitol Christmas Tree effort,, according to the Forest Service. The U.S. Capitol tree, harvested from the forest near Wrangell and decorated with 10,000 ornaments made by Alaskans, was lit last Tuesday.

The first open house was held by Territorial Governor Walter Eli Clark and his family on New Year’s Day 1913, according to the governor’s office. The annual tradition has been held every year since, apart from two years during World War II and in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Individuals with special accessibility needs can contact Maxine Lucero at (907) 465-3500, to arrange entry from 2:15-2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com.