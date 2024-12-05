Families, neighbors and visitors from the far north join in holiday harmony at Gallery Walk

A group of visitors departs the U.S. Coast Guard’s Healy icebreaker as a crowd of people wait to take a tour on Friday night at the downtown Juneau cruise dock. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

An ensemble plays Christmas carols on the mezzanine floor of the Alaska State Museum during Gallery Walk on Friday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

People wait in line to board the Holiday Trolley outside the Alaska State Museum during Gallery Walk on Friday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Ms. and Mr. Claus (Carolyn Bouvier and Dale Hudson ) pose with Gavin Robertson, 7, Emmett Heimbigner, 7, and Adren Heimbigner, 3, as Ashley Heimbigner takes their photo at the Heritage Coffee cafe in the center of downtown Juneau during Gallery Walk on Friday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Members of the Juneau Ski Team offer cookies and other treats to people in the Senate Mall during Gallery Walk on Friday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Evelyn Whistler, 11, and her mother, Shannon, ride the Holiday Trolley from the Alaska State Museum to downtown Juneau during Gallery Walk on Friday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

A trio of humans is dwarfed by a quartet of Christmas characters in a storefront on South Franklin Street during Gallery Walk on Friday. (Mark Sabbatini)

A trio of humans is dwarfed by a quartet of Christmas characters in a storefront on South Franklin Street during Gallery Walk on Friday. (Mark Sabbatini)

Evelyn Whistler, 11, was the lone member of her family dressed for the occasion as they waited for the Holiday Trolley during Gallery Walk on Friday — although her outfit was very much a family affair that included her mother’s “dinosaur Santa” sweater, Christmas pants from her grandmother and her own Santa hat.

“It’s because I love Christmas and they love Halloween,” Evelyn said of her sister Willow, 15, and her parents Shannon and Brian.

Her parents said they’ve lived in Juneau their entire lives, but this is just their third Gallery Walk after friends who are regulars talked them into going a few years ago. The family’s first stop was at the Alaska State Museum – where a mix of artistic exhibits, live music and vendors filled the space — before catching one of two circulating trolleys to downtown Juneau for more shopping and entertainment.

While the Whistler family members might differ on their favorite holiday, all said shopping was what they were most looking forward to downtown. Shannon Whistler said they’re also achieving holiday harmony at home.

“You know what we’re doing for a Christmas tree this year?” she said. “What we themed it ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas?’”

More than 50 museums, shops and other locations in downtown Juneau took part in this year’s Gallery Walk, which is organized on the first Friday of each December by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council and the Downtown Business Association. Holiday treats were bountiful in many spots, including youths with the Juneau Ski Team offering cookies and other sweets to people browsing through the shops in the multi-level Senate Mall.

Otto Klein, 9, said he was helping offer cookies for a second year because it seems like a good way to help build support for the ski team. But he took perhaps an unexpected swerve when asked what he wants for Christmas this year.

“I’m mostly a soccer player so I just want goalie gloves,” he said.

There were also outdoor performances including Juneau Alaska Music Matters students singing carols and the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Dance Team. Another notable and longtime traditional presence of Gallery Walk was Dale Hudson returning yet again as Santa Claus, listening to kids offer their wish lists and taking pictures with them in the company of Ms. Claus (Carolyn Bouvier, a neighbor of Hudson’s fulfilling the role for her second year).

This year’s Gallery Walk also featured another visitor from far to the north, as the U.S. Coast Guard’s Healy icebreaker is docked in Juneau through Sunday and was offering public tours from mid-afternoon until early evening. Brian Wheeler, an ensign leading one of the early tour groups, said the icebreaker was scheduled to go all the way to the North Pole during its Arctic voyage earlier this year, repeating a feat it achieved last October. However, a mishap — picture an electrical transformer roasting on an open fire— damaged a motor and thwarted that plan.

But a long line of Juneau residents gathered along the dock outside the ship as darkness set in — and in turn the personnel aboard the icebreaker were eager to see the lights in town.

“The crew’s excited for Gallery Walk,” said Haley Howard, a lieutenant junior grade who prepared the “port brief” for the Healy’s stop in Juneau.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.

More pictures from Gallery Walk 2024