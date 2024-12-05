Cooking For Pleasure: Tortilla casserole with leftover turkey

Layering tortillas and other ingredients for a casserole. (Photo by Patty Schied)

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Ingredients for tortilla casserole, including turkey as the main protein. (Photo by Patty Schied)

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Swipe or click to see more

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This is a great way to use leftover turkey should you have any remaining from Thanksgiving. If you don’t, this casserole is very flexible in terms of ingredients. You can substitute the turkey with roast chicken, leftover roast pork or pot roast, cooked hamburger, or just make it without any meat whatsoever.

It is also mind-boggling easy to prepare. Especially if you are still recovering from the toils of Thanksgiving dinner preparation.

This recipe feeds four to six people generously. If you don’t want so much, cut the recipe in half.

INGREDIENTS:

2 16 oz jars of your favorite salsa (I used one bottle of green and another of red because I liked the colors)

3 cups of grated Monterey Jack or mild cheddar cheese

1 dozen fresh corn tortillas

1 can of black beans, drained

1 to 4 cups of leftover turkey (or other meat) chopped

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Step One: In a 9-by-13-inch baking pan, pour in about a cup or so of salsa and spread it around. Place half of the corn tortillas on top. They will overlap; it’s fine.

Step Two: Pour remaining contents of the first jar of salsa onto the tortillas. Add the drained can of black beans, the chopped meat and one half of the cheese.

Step Three: Place the remaining tortillas on top of the bean/meat filling. Spread the second jar of salsa on top. Sprinkle on the remaining cheese.

Step Four: Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until cheese begins to bubble.

Step Five: Remove from oven and let rest for 5 or 10 minutes. Serve with sliced avocado or guacamole.

• Patty Schied is a longtime Juneau resident who studied at the Cordon Bleu in London, has cooked meals for both AWARE and the Glory Hall, and has written a cookbook. Cooking For Pleasure appears every other week in Capital City Weekly.