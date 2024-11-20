Emma Fellman signs to swim at University of Minnesota

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé swimmer Emma Fellman is shown winning the 2023 Girls 100-Yard Breaststroke at the ASAA State Championships last season at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Emma Fellman, seated, is joined by swimmates, left-to-right, sophomore Lily Francis, junior Valerie Peimann, senior Lucia Chapell, senior Pacific Ricke and senior Parker Boman during Emma’s letter of intent signing to the University of Minnesota on Thursday at Augustus Brown Pool. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Emma Fellman swims the breaststroke leg of the Crimson Bears’ winning 200-yard medley relay against Eagle River senior Maya Solomonson during the 2023 ASAA State Swim & Dive Championships at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe)

Friends and teammates of Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Emma Fellman, seated, during her letter of intent signing to the University of Minnesota on Thursday at Augustus Brown Pool. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Then Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Emma Fellman and Thunder Mountain High School senior PJ Foy were selected the Outstanding Female & Male Athletes of the 2023 ASAA State Swim & Dive Championships at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center. (Klas Stolpe)

GSC swim coach Scott Griffith speaks during Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Emma Fellman’s letter of intent signing to the University of Minnesota on Thursday at Augustus Brown Pool. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Emma Fellman, seated, swim coaches Amber Kelly and Seth Cayce, mother Cheryl Fellman, brother Logan Fellman and father Jason Fellman during Emma’s letter of intent signing to the University of Minnesota on Thursday at Augustus Brown Pool. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Emma Fellman painted this poster when she was a third grader at Harborview Elementary School and it has hung on her bedroom wall to this day. (Photo courtesy Fellman family)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Emma Fellman signs a national letter of intent on Thursday at Augustus Brown Pool to attend and swim for the University of Minnesota. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Emma Fellman signs a national letter of intent on Thursday at Augustus Brown Pool to attend and swim for the University of Minnesota. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

A self-portrait painting made by Emma Fellman while a student at Harborview Elementary School and still hanging on her bedroom wall shows her swimming in a heart-shaped pool, in the lane-line colors of the Glacier Swim Club, and is emblazoned with the words “Swimming is my passion for life.”

“I was in third grade when I drew that picture,” Fellman said. “It has hung on my bedroom wall ever since and it reminds me of why I love swimming.”

On Thursday, the-now Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior took a gigantic step in fulfilling that message, signing a national letter of intent at the Augustus Brown Pool to compete collegiately next season for the University of Minnesota, whose campus spreads between Minneapolis/St. Paul.

“It is a huge relief because now I can just enjoy it,” Fellman said. “It was very stressful. I can just enjoy swimming and just enjoy my last year.”

Colleges cannot contact athletes until June 15 of their sophomore year. Minnesota was one of over 70 colleges that began reaching out on that date in 2022 after following Fellman through websites that detail youth swimming times in club and early high school.

“It was very cool that they were one of the first ones,” she said. “So that was pretty special. I verbally committed exactly 10 months after they reached out to me.”

That was April of her junior year and Fellman, her search narrowed to 15 schools, went to Minnesota for the first time.

“I just had a feeling,” she said. “Like I was supposed to be there.”

Now Fellman is officially a UMN Golden Gopher.

“We are ready to have Emma back on campus with us and are looking forward to her arrival next fall,” Minnesota head women’s coach Stacy Busack said. “She is a class act that will have an impact for us in the breaststroke and IM events. Emma has shown great improvement each year of her swimming career to date, and we are excited about building on the solid foundation she has in swimming already to continue her development to meet the demands at the Big Ten and NCAA level.”

Fellman currently holds the GSC team records in the following events: 9/10-year-old 500 free (6:15.63); 9/10 y.o. 100 breast (1:17.91); 11/12 y.o. 50 breast (32.74); 11/12 y.o. 100 breast (1:10.45); 11/12 y.o. 200 breast (2:30.42); 15/16 y.o. 200 breast (2:18.65); 15/16 y.o. 400 medley relay (4:09.63 with teammates Pacific Ricke, Samantha Schwarting, Olivia Mills); 15/16 y.o. 200 free relay (1:42.03 with teammates Samantha Schwarting, Pacific Ricke, Olivia Mills); 15/16 y.o. 200 IM (2:07.78); 15/16 y.o. 400 IM (4:29.94); Open 100 breast (1:02.82); Open 200 breast (2:18.65); open 200 IM (2:05.99); open 400 IM (4:29.94); and the open 200 free relay (1:37.21 with teammates Lily Francis, Samantha Schwarting, Valerie Peimann).

“Emma is the first and only swimmer on GSC to make the team at age four,” GSC head coach Scott Griffith said. “I remember her as a shy little four year old, who came to try out for the team and we don’t even take swimmers until they are five. We couldn’t keep her away from the pool. Definitely a water bug. From her first practice, all the way through her career, she has always showed dedication and determination to be the best she can be and I have loved everything about her. Having Emma in the pool makes the entire team better, every day, through her consistent work ethic, focus, leadership and support of others. We are looking forward to some great things in Minnesota, we’re sure she is going to do amazing. We’re sad to see her go but she has had quite a legacy here at GSC.”

Fellman holds the JDHS team records in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.82) and 200 IM (2:05.99). As a junior, she was selected the Outstanding Competitor at the ASAA State Championships, winning the 200 IM (2:05.99, a time that ranks fourth all-time in state), the 100 breaststroke (1:02.82, fifth all-time), and swam a 57.25 breaststroke leg on the state champion 200 medley relay (1:48.45 with teammates Schwarting, Lucia Chapell, Peimann – sixth all-time) and swam a 52.78 anchor leg in the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.01 with Schwarting, Peimann, Ricke). As a sophomore, she won the ASAA state title in the 200 IM (2:07.78), placed second in the 100 breast, third in the 400 free relay and fourth in the 200 free relay. As a freshman, she placed fourth in the 200 IM and 400 free relay and fifth in the 100 breast and 200 medley relay. She opted out of her senior high school season to concentrate on club and personal well-being.

“Emma made the Alaska State Championship Meet (formerly JOs) at age eight, which is quite difficult to do, and hasn’t looked back since,” former JDHS coach and current GSC assistant Seth Cayce said. “As Scott stated, she has been a model of consistency her entire career with GSC and her three years on JDHS. She is a supportive, but humble role model for the younger kids on GSC and it’s obvious they all look up to her. Kids around the state look up to her as well. Emma has accomplished a lot of great things in her swimming career in Alaska. We will miss her here at GSC, but I have no doubt she will be even better in Minnesota.”

Father Jason Fellman noticed something special about his daughter at age two when the family lived in Australia and she took swimming lessons.

“She just loved the water but she just had trouble putting her face under the water,” he said. “One day we got her to wear goggles and she put her face under the water and it was just like night and day. And after that, the next thing you know she was swimming the length of the pool with a freestyle. Early on we could just see she really loved the water.”

Jason said his daughter’s journey “is awesome. Athletics are a big part of my life and to see that she enjoys it as much as I do and to know I was a part of that is just, really, that is why you are a parent.”

Mother Cheryl Fellman said, “I am just so proud. She started swimming so early and when she put those goggles on for that first time she became like a fish under water and it has been her happy place. For a kid to grow up and be so dedicated to it as she has been…she has given up a lot because it is something she loves…She goes to bed early, she wakes up early, so she misses out on a lot of these high school things…But she has always stayed the course and it is her passion…It is the culmination of her life, her goal, coming together…she has never wavered, she trained hard and has always had her sights set on this.”

Brother Logan Fellman, a JDHS sophomore, noted how proud he was.

“She is a great sister,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what she does in and beyond college. I look up to her and I aspire to go to college for what I want to do. She is a role model for me.”

Q&A WITH EMMA FELLMAN

Why did you pick Minnesota?

I was looking for a university with a big school feel and a competitive swim program. I started talking with Minnesota the summer after my sophomore year and I really connected with the coaches. I was able to go on an official visit in April and I got a chance to spend time with the coaches and team. I loved it and knew it was the right place for me.

What do you think you bring to the UMN team?

I think that I bring a love for the sport, a commitment to my coaches and teammates and a strong competitive desire to be the best I can be.

What are your goals with being part of the UMN team?

I would like to be a positive and supportive member of the team and swim in the Big 10 and NCAA championships.

What will you be swimming?

I will be focusing on both the 100 and 200 breaststroke.

What will you major in?

I was accepted into the College of Biological Sciences and I am interested in either natural or medical-related sciences. Currently, I am planning on majoring in biology.

Do you remember being four years old and joining GSC, can you reflect on that?

I don’t remember much but I remember when I was 5 and I was advanced out of Dolly Varden into the Coho group. I remember sitting on the steps in the big pool the entire practice because I was afraid of getting in the pool with the big kids!

Who did you look up to?

Growing up in GSC I always looked up to the older high school girls like Dakota Isaak, Ciera Kelly and Mia Ruffin.

What has GSC been like for you?

GSC has allowed me to develop my closest friendships while doing something that I love.

What were some of your favorite times at GSC and JDHS?

My favorite memory of JDHS swimming is when our girls’ team won the state title in 2023. It was so special to be able to accomplish that with such an amazing group of girls and coaches. I’ve grown up in GSC and made so many amazing friendships with swimmers along the way and there are just too many great memories from my time with GSC.

What has teammates/coaches/family/community support meant to you?

Swimming is a tough sport. You have some good swims and some bad swims, and having support from your family, coaches, and teammates really keeps you going. That support has meant the world to me.

What will you miss the most about Juneau?

I am obviously going to miss my family and friends but I am also going to miss being around the mountains and the water.

Can you describe the feeling of just swimming, or racing or being in the pool and competing?

I’ve always loved the feeling of just being in the water ever since I was a little kid. It’s a really calming feeling to me and it helps me take my mind off things.

What don’t people understand about all that goes into being a swimmer?

I think the main thing people don’t understand is the huge commitment behind it. Swimmers put in hours of training each week, year-round, and I’ve spent years going to bed early and having to wake up early for practice.

What is your favorite thing to do pre- and post-competition?

I definitely wouldn’t say it’s my favorite thing to do but before a big meet, I will usually take a few ice baths. My favorite thing to do after a big competition is to go and eat some dessert!

What are your hobbies outside of swimming?

During the wintertime, I really like to go skiing and do puzzles, and taking naps after morning practice is one of my favorite things to do.

Words of advice for young swimmers?

Work hard but make sure to enjoy it and the time with your friends because it goes by fast!

Favorite swim cap?

My favorite swim cap is my Alaska Swimming Zones team cap from when I was 10. It’s light blue with a salmon on it.

Favorite swim quote?

“The time is now.” – Coach Seth

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.