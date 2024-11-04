Juneau voters keep turning out in large numbers as Election Day arrives

Gail Fenumiai, former director of the Alaska Division of Elections, continues to help voters in a new role as the chair of the Lynn Canal precinct in the Auke Bay ferry terminal where voters were queued at the door for the 7 a.m. Tuesday poll opening. (Laurie Craig / Juneau Empire)

Renee Hughes (right), chair of the Lemon Creek precinct, explains voting machine procedures to poll workers Kristie Swanson and Joshua Quintal shortly after the election station at the Alaska Electric Light & Power building opens Tuesday morning. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Update 11 a.m.: Alaska Division of Election website functioning again; more reaction from local residents and election workers.

Renee Hughes says in the roughly 30 years she’s worked at the Lemon Creek precinct voting station she’s never seen a line like the one as the polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“It’s bigger than I’ve ever seen here before,” she said. “It’s amazing — I am flabbergasted. And I think it’s wonderful that all these wonderful people are here to vote.”

About 15 people formed the initial line inside the Alaska Electric Light & Power building with several more arriving during the first few minutes. Pre-Election Day turnout in Juneau and elsewhere statewide occurred at a record pace, with the 61,912 ballots cast by the end of Sunday surpassing the 53,200 cast before Election Day in 2020.

Hughes, chair of the Lemon Creek precinct, said she expects to work until about 9:30 p.m. tonight. The state division of elections is expected to release the first round of unofficial results at about that time, although the winners of many races — especially in-state races determined by rank choice voting — aren’t likely to be known for up to two weeks.

Among the Lemon Creek residents first in line to vote were Joyce and Ronnie Chambers, who also noted it’s one of the last things they’ll do in Juneau after moving here 12 years ago. This is the couple’s last day in Juneau before they move back to Arkansas, but they considered the election important enough to be on their to-do list.

“I don’t want to wait in line,” Joyce Chambers said when asked why she showed up 10 minutes before the polls opened. She said she’s been voting since she was 18 because “my dad said it was my civic duty — period.”

The couple singled out the presidential race between Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris as particularly important to them, as did another couple voting early, Angie and Jay Childers. While Alaska’s three Electoral College votes are near-certain to go to Trump — the state has favored the Republican nominee every election since statehood except for 1964 — Jay Childers said he still believes every vote matters in the tally.

“If anybody slacks off then important things get missed,” he said. “You can’t rely on the other person to vote the way you’re thinking. For democracy to work you’ve got to show up in the rain before work.”

Voters were also lined up at the entrance to the Auke Bay ferry terminal when election officials opened the polls Tuesday.

“It’s been a steady turnout since then,” said Gail Fenumiai, chair of the Lynn Canal precinct. The tally on the voting machine registered 106 ballots cast in the first two hours.

Fenumiai, former director of the Alaska Division of Elections for many years, retired in 2022. She seemed relaxed and cheerful to be supporting six fellow election workers in the lobby of the ferry terminal. The Alaska Marine Highway ferry Hubbard was docked outside on the windy, sleety morning of Election Day.

“We’re here to make sure to help people vote,” Fenumiai said. She held a poll worker manual emblazoned with large letters “A to Z.” Four of her six colleagues at the ferry terminal were “returnee” election workers.

While sign wavers at major intersections are a Juneau tradition on Election Day, none were seen at the Egan Drive-Douglas Bridge intersection downtown at 6:45 a.m. or the McNugget intersection at about 7:30 a.m.

On the ballot besides the presidential contest is the race for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat, with incumbent Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola and Republican challenger Nick Begich III as the primary contenders, which has been rated a toss-up by the Cook Political Report. Two ballot measures — a minimum wage increase and repeal of ranked choice voting — are being decided as well. Juneau’s three state legislators are up for election, but all are unopposed.

The Division of Elections website was down during the first couple of hours after polls opened Tuesday. A message at the website posted at about 9 a.m. stated “the Elections website is experiencing high traffic volume. Thank you for your patience while we address the issue.” The website was functioning again by midmorning.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.