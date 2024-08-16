More than 300 people take on the course against cancer in 33rd annual Beat the Odds race

Stefanie Bouma, Ephraim Froehlich and Oromo Bouma run toward the finish line in Cancer Connection’s 33rd annual Beat the Odds: A Race Against Cancer on Saturday. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

People walk two miles on the Kax̱dig̱oowu Héen Dei trail in support of Cancer Connection on Saturday. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

Ashley Murphy and Arianna Workman run toward the Kax̱dig̱oowu Héen Dei Trail in Cancer Connection’s 33rd annual Beat the Odds: A Race Against Cancer on Saturday. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

Ashley Murphy and Arianna Workman run toward the Kax̱dig̱oowu Héen Dei Trail in Cancer Connection’s 33rd annual Beat the Odds: A Race Against Cancer on Saturday. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

Ephraim Froehlich said running in the 33rd annual Beat the Odds: Race Against Cancer for his first time on Saturday morning at Kax̱dig̱oowu Héen Elementary was a good way to start his day and connect with the community for a positive cause.

More than 300 people either ran a 5K or walked two miles on the Kax̱dig̱oowu Héen Dei trail in support of Cancer Connection, a nonprofit organization that assists Southeast Alaskans through their journey with cancer.

Sheryl Weinberg, board president of Cancer Connection, said there was increased participation this year because they added the option to pre-register online in 2023.

“It’s emotional and just so heartening to see the community support for our organization and, by supporting our organization, they’re supporting their family and friends and neighbors,” she said.

The race is Cancer Connection’s fundraiser for the year, and Weinberg said donations, registration fees and sponsors allow the organization to help more people with travel assistance and pay for the annual Community Health Forum in October.

Weinberg said everyone at the event has been touched by cancer in some way. She’s a cancer survivor herself.

“It’s whether they are personally experiencing, or have experienced cancer, or they’re the caretaker for someone who is in the midst,” she said. “Or they were the caretaker — perhaps that person didn’t make it. Or they’re really here because they want to stay informed.”

Colin Flynn finished the 5K at 19:55, Klas Stolpe finished the 5K at 20:27, and Tim Mikulski finished at 20:30. But Beat the Odds isn’t about the competition, it’s about supporting Cancer Connection’s cause and running together.

“My brother’s terminal with prostate cancer, so he’s been fighting it for probably nine years now, and every three weeks he has to do chemo,” Stolpe said. “So I can see the effect that cancer takes on whole families and their friends. And that’s why whenever I do a race I run with this motto because no one fights alone.”

“There’s so many people that are affected by cancer, even if they don’t have cancer, they’re affected,” he said. “To see a turnout like this is pretty inspiring and I just know that for people that are affected with cancer, when they see support, or they hear that someone’s doing something for them, it really matters.”

The event also raises awareness about recognizing signs and symptoms of cancer. Cancer Connection’s table provided information on its programs and different types of cancer. Let Every Woman Know, an organization focused on gynecologic cancer, and Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium’s preventative Wise Woman Program offered additional resources at the event. The Cancer Connection board also leads an auction each year and gives away door prizes donated by the community.

“It’s a true community event,” Ruth Johnson, board secretary and coordinator of the race, said.

• Contact Jasz Garrett at jasz.garrett@juneauempire.com or (907) 723-9356.