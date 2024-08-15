Cooking for Pleasure: Curried rice artichoke salad

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Vegetables cut up for curried rice artichoke salad. (Photo by Patty Schied)

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Sauteing onion before adding drained rice for curried rice artichoke salad. (Photo by Patty Schied)

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One of my family’s favorite picnic salads is this one with curried rice and marinated artichokes. I originally got the recipe off the back of a Rice-a-Roni package, but for the past few years I’ve made my own rice pilaf from Basmati rice, onions and chicken broth. But feel free to use the original Rice-a-Roni. Especially if you feel you are missing out on: autolyzed yeast extract, hydrolyzed soy protein, MSG, ferric orthophosphate, disodium guanylate, disodium insoinate, ferrous sulfate, thiamin mononitrate, etc., listed on the back of the package. Wow.

Making your own pilaf isn’t difficult and tastes so fantastic you may decide to forgo the salad and just eat the pilaf (it goes great with roast chicken). I use Basmati rice which I have rinsed and soaked then sautéed with onions before simmering with chicken broth.

The salad should be made ahead so that the flavors can blend. It is best served chilled.

Rice pilaf with orzo:

1 cup of rice (such as Basmati or Jasmine) rinsed until clear and soaked in cold water for 5 minutes then drained (Note: You can substitute brown rice, if you prefer)

¼ cup orzo

2 tablespoons of oil

1 can or 2 cups of chicken broth

1 onion, chopped fine

Directions:

1. Saute the onion in the oil in a large saucepan at medium heat until soft.

2. Add drained rice and cook, stirring continuously until rice begins to take on color.

3. Add chicken broth and ½ teaspoon of salt. Bring to a boil then add the orzo, giving it a stir.

4. Place lid on pan. Reduce temperature to low, then cook for 20 minutes.

5. Check to see if rice is cooked. If done, remove from pan onto a large plate to cool to room temperature.

Vegetables for salad

1 large or two small jars of marinated artichoke hearts, drained and cut in half (save marinade for salad dressing). Approximately 8 oz total.

1 red or green bell pepper, cut into small dice

1 bunch of green onions, sliced thin

1 cup of green olives with pimentos, sliced thin

Salad dressing

Marinade from jar(s) of artichoke hearts

½ cup of mayonnaise

1 teaspoon good quality curry powder (or more if you like a stronger curry flavor)

Putting it together:

Place cooled rice in large bowl. Add chopped vegetables and stir.

Whisk together salad dressing ingredients. Taste for seasoning, adding more curry powder or salt as desired.

Stir into vegetable/rice mixture. Mix thoroughly.

Taste for seasoning and adjust accordingly.

Chill in refrigerator for at least four hours or overnight.

This recipe fed seven people and there were also wonderful leftovers that several of us ate the next day.

Note: To make this a complete dinner, add two cups of cubed cooked chicken to the salad.

• Patty Schied is a longtime Juneau resident who studied at the Cordon Bleu in London, has cooked meals for both AWARE and the Glory Hall, and has written a cookbook. Cooking For Pleasure appears every other week in Capital City Weekly.