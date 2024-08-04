‘Special street dog’ Juno searches for her forever home

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Juno lays down outside of Juneau Animal Rescue on Monday. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

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Juno smells the flowers outside of Juneau Animal Rescue on Monday. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

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Juno licks her lips after snacking on cut-up hot dogs from the Triangle Club Bar on Monday. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

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Juno, a 7-year-old Siberian Husky and Alaskan Malamute mix, is officially up for adoption through Juneau Animal Rescue as of Monday. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

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Juno, a 7-year-old Siberian Husky and Alaskan Malamute mix, is officially up for adoption through Juneau Animal Rescue as of Monday. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

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Juno, quite likely Juneau’s most popular Siberian Husky and Alaskan Malamute mix, is up for adoption through Juneau Animal Rescue after weeks of medical care.

“She is a furry dog,” Rick Driscoll, executive director of JAR, said while adjusting her “Adopt Me” bandana on Monday afternoon. “She’ll require lots of brushing, which she loves. She obviously sheds a lot.”

Juno first arrived at Juneau Animal Rescue on July 15 following the fatal police shooting of her owner 35-year-old Steven Kissack. Kissack and Juno lived together for years on the streets of downtown Juneau. Driscoll said she had matted fur that took lots of brushing — and on Monday, she received one of her first-ever baths.

In a Facebook announcement by JAR on Monday, Juno is described as “a special street dog looking for her forever home.”

Following Kissack’s death, many community members offered Juno their homes.

However, JAR held her for a 10-day Animal Control Safe-Keep period to allow Kissack’s next of kin the chance to adopt her. Driscoll said the family declined to adopt Juno because they live in Florida — too hot for a malamute and husky mix. JAR also gave her a complete wellness exam which further delayed her adoption.

“Her blood work is good for her age,” Driscoll said. “She’s received updated vaccines, been spayed, microchipped, treated for a UTI, and received a full dental evaluation and teeth cleaning, including the surgical removal of two damaged teeth.”

Approximately $3,000 donated to JAR’s Second Chance Fund contributed to her spay and dental work. Driscoll thanked the community for their support.

Following the opening of her adoption applications on Monday, Juno was jumping for joy — well, actually, for hot dogs from the Triangle Club Bar. Driscoll said the bar donated her favorite treat.

Driscoll said Juno was used to mostly eating human food and it took some time to adjust her diet. They blended hot dogs and dog food together to transition her.

People can fill out an adoption application online for Juno, who is “mellow” and “healthy” according to Driscoll.

As of Monday morning, JAR had received three applications. Completed applications can be emailed to adoption@akjar.org or dropped off at the reception desk.

Juno is a 7-year-0ld dog who has spent most of her life outdoors. Driscoll said she might prefer an outdoor environment as she adjusts to her new home.

Driscoll said potential adopters should be aware of Juno’s distinctive wolf-like howl and her need for companionship. Since Kissack was constantly with Juno, she experiences separation anxiety.

“I just think someone who has some time on their hands,” he said. “Clearly she needs a little bit of more formal training. We anticipate if someone was gone for long periods of time she might howl.”

He said Juno behaves well around other dogs, walks well on a leash and would be happiest with access to a big yard.

Her reaction to cats and small children is uncertain, but a home with either could be considered. If someone who has small children in their home is interested, Driscoll suggested they bring their children with them to a meet-and-greet to gauge her reaction.

Visits for approved applicants will be scheduled for later this week.

“We just want to make sure she goes to a good, loving home,” Driscoll said.

• Contact Jasz Garrett at jasz.garrett@juneauempire.com or (907) 723-9356.